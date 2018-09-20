If you have a small bathroom don't worry, we've got plenty of small bathroom ideas for you. No matter how compact your room, we have a chic design to fit your needs

Looking for small bathroom ideas? A small bathroom can be stylish, practical and, with the right know-how, space-efficient. Make a small bathroom look infinitely bigger with neutral colours that run along the floor, up the walls and even continue onto the bath and loo. This will create a feeling of never ending space, rather than breaking up the bathroom into separate areas, which can make the room feel boxed in.

Consider adding a skylight, if possible, to open up your bathroom and create a light and airy space. White furnishings will help to bounce light around the room, meaning you can inject personality with a few interesting accessories. Lighting is key. Include task lighting next to mirrors and dimmable options in alcoves or behind a bath to create drama and mood. Make sure all light fittings have the correct IP rating for safe use in wet areas.

There’s no need to keep a small bathroom plain and minimalist. If you love vintage style, then go for it. Clever storage will stop a small bathroom from feeling cluttered and maintain a feeling of space and sophistication.

Small bathroom ideas

1. Wallpaper a cloakroom

One of the best ways to disguise a small bathroom is to create interest and a striking wallpaper is ideal for this. If you have a bath or shower in the room (rather than it being a cloakroom), make sure you buy one that’s made specifically for bathrooms, which will cope with the damp, warm conditions.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar wallpaper, Cole & Son at Wallpaper Direct

2. Buy freestanding and multi-functional furniture

A limited footprint shouldn’t impact on your creative flair. If your bathroom is verging on the small side, consider using freestanding furniture that you can move around at a moment’s notice. Going for freestanding storage and seating allows you to move your scheme around whenever you like and, unlike fitted bathroom units, you can take freestanding pieces with you when it’s time to move out.

Get the look

Buy now: wallpaper, Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: bath rack, Labour & Wait

3. Trick the eye with tiles

The amount of space you have and what the eye perceives aren’t necessarily the same thing. Play with the boundaries of perception by tiling the side of your bath and the wall with the same design – it makes it hard to distinguish where each begins, thereby making your space feel larger. Marble is particularly effective here, as it looks almost like one huge sheet and the individual tiles aren’t very obvious.

Get the look

Buy now: similar tiles, Mandarin Stone

4. Invest in tall tiered storage

Freestanding pieces are a godsend in small spaces. Tiered wire storage keeps luxuriously packaged lotions and practical wash bags on show and easy to grab. If space is limited, you can take the stand from bedroom to bathroom when needed.

Get the look

Buy now: similar wire stand, Cox & Cox

Buy now: similar washbags, Alphabet Bags

5. Add wall-hung units

Floating fittings visually max the space, as more of the floor can be seen, and make cleaning a breeze. You can always use the area underneath to store toiletries in pretty wicker baskets. A palette of off-whites and tonal greys will make your bathroom feel large and airy, while wall integrated taps keep the look minimal and well-finished.



Get the look

Buy now: similar mirror, Decorum

Buy now: similar ceramic sink, Bathstore

6. Use the same tiles on the floor and walls

A clever trick to making a small bathroom look bigger is to use the same tiles on the walls and the floor. Not only does the natural stone in this family bathroom add a spa-style touch, but the continuous run of tiles creates a spacious feel, along with the wall-hung fixtures that save on floor area. If natural stone feels too neutral, you can easily pep it up with strong colour pops with your towels, storage and accessories – an on-budget way to add personality to your bathroom.

Get the look

Buy now: Bathroom Tiles, Topps Tiles

Buy now: Bathroom Suite, Villeroy & Boch

7. Make the most of a sloping roof

Use every inch of an attic space by building a bath into the eaves. If you have an awkwardly shaped ceiling – like this loft bathroom – turn it into a decorative feature. Paint the ceiling white to contrast with the statement wallpaper behind. It’s a great way to add character in a confined space.

Get the look

Buy now: similar bath, Drummonds

Buy now: similar wallpaper, Wallpaper Direct

8. Factor in a slipper bath

If you can’t squeeze a standard roll-top bath into the bathroom, consider a shapely slipper bath – many come in short versions and they’ll let you rest your back in style.

Get the look

Buy now: similar slipper bath, Bathstore

Buy now: similar peg rail, Devol

9. Furnish to scale

Large items of furniture can dwarf a small room so always buy pieces that suit the scale of your space. In a small bathroom, stick to the basics of a vanity unit and storage rack that you can either hang on the wall or rest on the edge of a bath. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t pack on the personality. Paint a vanity unit in your favourite colour and opt for patterned tiles on the floor.



Get the look

Buy now: similar wall tiles, Tile Mountain

Buy now: floor Tiles, Harvey Maria

10. Choose furniture and accessories wisely

Bring a nostalgic touch to the bathroom by upcycling a narrow console table to incorporate a small basin. Space-saving wall-mounted taps provide a neat solution. The more of the floor you can see, the more spacious your bathroom will feel, so go for a freestanding basin unit. Plus, you can pop a few baskets underneath if you’re short on storage space.

Get the look

Buy now: similar console table, Little Tree Furniture

Buy now: similar basin, William Holland

11. Tile halfway up the wall

Unsure how to tile a sloping ceiling? Then try tiling halfway up the wall. It’ll save on tiles and make the space feel larger. Choose a dark neutral tile and paint the ceiling above it white to maximise brightness from roof lights.

Get the look

Buy now: similar metro tiles, Fired Earth

12. Add a hint of colour to a white suite

While a white bathroom suite is the best choice for opening up a small space, it can sometimes feel a little stark if the whole room is white. That’s why a hint of colour on the walls is the perfect compromise: light enough to create an airy feel, but with bags more character. Here, the storage alcoves were built from tongue-and-groove panelling, then painted in white to contrast with the raspberry walls and striking cobalt-blue tiles.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, The Winchester Tile Company

Buy now: paint, Little Greene

13. Accessorise away!

If you don’t have the budget to give your entire bathroom a makeover, accessories will do wonders for a compact space. Choose a theme – coastal, floral or monochrome are all bang on trend and are easy to implement. Apply the style of your chosen trend to lighting, mirrors, smaller accessories and soft furnishings and instantly transform the space.

Get the look

Buy now: similar round mirror, John Lewis

Buy now: similar star ornament, Rockett St George

14. Decorate with a fresh white scheme

Make a compact bathroom feel more spacious by sticking to a simple all-white scheme. Team a white suite with glossy wall tiles and plenty of plush textured towels to ensure the space feels welcoming rather than cold.

Get the look

Buy now: wall tiles, Topps Tile

Buy now: ladder rail, Adventino

15. Invest in made-to-measure fittings and fixtures

A well-thought-out design can fit all the essentials into as little as two square metres for a bathroom and even less for a shower room. The key is not to squeeze too much in. If you only have a small space, it’s much better to make a focal point of a walk-in shower or a beautiful bath, rather than ending up with a cramped bathroom.

Get the look

Buy now: similar bath, The Cast Iron Bath Company

Buy now: similar tiles, Fired Earth

16. Distract from the size with feature wallpaper

Wallpaper will make a statement in any room and the bathroom is no exception. A downstairs cloakroom is a prime space to use wallpaper, as bathrooms with a shower or bath will require specialist paper to prevent steam damaging it. Opt for a unique, bold or interesting print to maximise the impact in a small space like this. Fit a sheet of Perspex as a splashback behind the basin to prevent water damaging the wallpaper.

Get the look

Buy now: Flamingoes Wallpaper, £76, Cole & Son at John Lewis

Buy now: Gloss White Built in Basin Drawer Unit, £259.99 Soak.com

17. Reposition your shower valve

Where space is tight, opt for an over-shower bath that delivers the best of both worlds. Rather than positioning your shower against the short side of the bath, try placing it along the longer side for a more luxe feel. Use a bold tile design around the bath to contrast with the rest of the room.

Get the look

Buy now: similar shower screen, Bathstore

18. Stick to a monochromatic palette

Keep to a monochrome scheme and add colour, texture and pattern with out-there accessories. White will open up a bathroom like no other colour, making it feel as spacious as possible. White tiles and black grouting can be a winning combination in a small bathroom.

Get the look

Buy now: mirror, Ikea

19. Characterise with colour

This compact modern bathroom uses a number of techniques to create real wow factor, despite the small square-footage. Add a hearty dose of colour to inject vibrancy and personality into a white bathroom otherwise at risk of feeling clinical and characterless. A bright yellow ceiling and shower screen give this small bathroom a real focal point, while downlighters and white tiles keep the space feeling light and bright.

Get the look

Buy now: similar shower, Bert & May

Buy now: similar tiles, Victorian Plumbing

20. Have recessed shelving built in

Recessed shelves are a great space saver, both practically and visually, keeping toiletries neat and off the surfaces. Building the shelves into false walls that hide pipework is a clever use of a necessary feature. Also consider recessed light fittings – either spot or linear.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, European Heritage

Buy now: basin, Home Etc

21. Work in a wet room

A wet room can make the most of a small space and add value to your property. If you’re converting an attic, consider a wet room instead of a bathroom. It’s a great way to make the most out of a small space and when it’s beautifully finished like this designer-style one, it’s stunning. Ventilation is key as a build-up of moisture could lead to condensation and damp problems, so install a good extractor fan. Underfloor heating doesn’t take up any space but will add warmth and help to dry surfaces quickly.

Get the look

Buy now: shower, Crosswater

Buy now: similar loo, Victorian Plumbing

22. Keep it simple

If you’re in a quandary over how to decorate your small bathroom, just keep it simple with soft, natural shades. Choose furniture and accessories with clean lines and keep the room as clutter-free as possible to create a feeling of space.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, Fired Earth

Buy now: basin, Fired Earth

23. Make it appear larger with mirrors

Mirrors can completely transform the look and feel of a room, as they reflect light and create the impression of space. It’s a great trick that interior designers use all the time. Whether you hang a mirror on the wall or go for adventurous mirrored tiles, the reflection is guaranteed to brighten your bathroom.

Get the look

Buy now: similar mirror tiles, Walls and Floors

24. Make your bath the star

Go for a freestanding bath – it can work really well as a focal point in a small space. They’re not all as big as you think and you can even buy smaller versions that will fit into tighter spaces. Add a pretty stencil on the wall above to draw the eye up and create the illusion of space.

Get the look

Buy now: similar bath, Wickes

Buy now: similar towel ladder, Sweetpea & Willow

25. Consider a shelf

Tongue-and-groove panelling visually frames the bath and the handy shelf at the top acts as a mantelpiece to a host of trinkets, toiletries and accessories. The eau de nil colour is a relaxing choice for the bathroom, and adds interest to this compact space.

Get the look

Buy now: similar roll-top bath, Bathstore

26. Think smart with a narrow space

In a narrow room, the best way of using the space can be to install a walk-in shower that fills the full width of the bathroom. But what if you have a window? The clever design shown here includes a frosted back panel that protects the window from splashes and provides privacy, but still lets in plenty of natural light. A ceiling-mounted shower and frameless shower door complete the sleek look.

Get the look

Design: Helen Green Design

27. Balance a palette

Be brave when using colour in a small bathroom – it’s a great opportunity to experiment with shades you may shy away from in larger rooms of the home. Using different colours for tiles and paint will add vibrancy to a space. Add towels and accessories in complementary shades to help unify a colour scheme across different materials.

Get the look

Buy now: similar paint, Dulux

Buy now: similar tiles, B&Q

28. Fit a sunken bath

If you’re renovating your bathroom or en suite, consider installing a sunken bath. Provided you have the space for it below your floorboards, a sunken bath will streamline your bathroom, giving it a luxurious, hotel-style feel.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, Walls and Floors

Buy now: similar basin, Bathstore

29. Opt for a corner shower enclosure

If there’s no space for a bath, a shower enclosure will work perfectly. Corner designs take up very little room – the door on this shower slides around the frame, so it doesn’t need any more space than what you can see. Square versions can be designed in a similar way – just avoid swinging or pivot doors, which will need extra room.

Get the look

Buy now: similar shower enclosure, Victoria Plum

30. Make space beneath the eaves

Compact fittings are a big help in awkward-shaped loft spaces. Don’t worry about trying to fit a bath – go for a luxurious glass shower enclosure instead. It’s common with loft conversions and attics to box in parts of the room that have a reduced ceiling height for storage. But instead, why not look at ways to work around the reduced heights? A toilet or basin is a smart idea.

Get the look

Buy now: similar shower enclosure, Victoria Plum

31. Be clever with tiles

When decorating a small bathroom, such as an en suite in a loft conversion, introduce a horizontal line around the width of the space, either with tiles or paint. This trick will visually widen the space, creating the illusion of a bigger room.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, Fired Earth

Buy now: linen basket, John Lewis

32. Use those corners

Smaller bathrooms can be a challenge when it comes to squeezing in all the features you need and want. Consider a corner bathtub if you’re short on square footage – you’ll gain an interesting feature as well as a practical bath. And if you can’t go wide, go deep, with steps leading up to the bath if necessary. Use the corner as a shelf to store bathroom necessities.

Get the look

Buy now: similar tiles, Better Bathrooms

Buy now: similar chair, The Conran Shop

33. Be smart with furniture

Make the most of space in compact bathrooms and opt for a tallboy unit that reaches up to the ceiling for maximum storage. Choose a mirrored unit that will give the illusion of space to a compact bathroom.

Don’t let a compact room be a barrier to creating your dream scheme – we’ve got all the tips, tricks and expert advice you’ll need. Let us know how you will be visually expanding your bathroom. Will you be using any of these small bathroom ideas?