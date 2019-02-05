The right tiles are the key to your dream bathroom. So what's stopping you?

Are you after bathroom tile ideas? Bathroom tiles are an easy way to update your bathroom without completely renovating the whole room. A new bathroom tile design will instantly add a new dimension to your bathroom, providing colour or pattern to your current suite.

Tiled bathrooms can be simple but effective. Block-coloured tiles, either on the floor or on the bathroom walls, will look chic and sophisticated. Alternatively, patterned tiles will give an ornate, vintage look and will add depth and character to an otherwise plain bathroom. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find inspiration with these bathroom tile ideas.

1. Take on the trends

You may have already seen this contemporary tile before. They have become Instagram-famous after all, and we at Ideal Home are huge fans, too. These wonderfully inventive tiles can be rotated to make up to three entirely different designs. We particularly like this blush rose tile when paired with matt black furniture, white sanitaryware and grey accessories.

2. Go for a geometric floor

Geometric floor tiles add a contemporary and colourful element to this predominantly white bathroom scheme. They give the room a dynamic edge and the bold design makes the room look wider.

3. Alternate black and white

Create a striking look with chequerboard floor tiles in your bathroom. Floors are often the last thing that people think of when decorating, but the fact that you can’t help but look at these eye-catching tiles shows just how much of an impact they can have. If you want the look to be less intense, choose larger-format black and white tiles.

4. Pick one shade in two finishes

Go for gleaming metallic tones and shimmering greys for a bathroom with glamour. Choose a single tile colour and look for designs in two contrasting textures or finishes. Here, a grey textured design at the head and foot of the bath adds sparkle to the room, while the larger format version elsewhere provides a streamlined low-sheen, matt-finish contrast.

5. Say it with chevrons

For a truly contemporary look, explore alternative methods of tiling in unusual contrasting colours. Drop linear rows of tiles in favour of a chevron style to give your bathroom a unique and quirky appearance. If you don’t want to do a whole room, try a panel of blush pink, teal green and black tiles – the perfect chic backdrop for a large steel bath and ladder towel rail.

6. Sparkle with mirrors

Wow! How glamorous is this? There’s no doubt that your bathroom would become a talking point with these mirrored and bevelled metro tiles that have more than a hint of Hollywood about them. Fit at a corner on two adjoining walls so they bounce reflections and light off each other and back into the room.

7. Make a feature

Create a designer feel in your bathroom by using tiles to place emphasis on a statement item of furniture or a particular area. Assign mid grey tiles to your floor, plain cream to three walls and a mix of pebble tones to the fourth. The alternative tile treatment on the single wall creates a feature backdrop for a statement bath or basin.

8. Tile to the top

Why stop at dado height? Floor-to-ceiling tiling can turn a functional bathroom space into something far more appealing. Choose a colour all the family can live with and that will stand the test of time. The pale green metro tiles in this bathroom are calming, gender-neutral and a natural complement to wooden cabinetry. When tiling whole walls stick to a pale grout to prevent the space closing in.

9. Brave it with black

Use tiling to emphasise or flatter the shape of a room. Put together a monochrome scheme using white fittings and black tiles and transform a compact space into a bathroom with a real sense of luxury. Create a distinctive break between the two colours, and a low slanted ceiling becomes a feature rather than a problem element of the room.

10. Add accents

Tiles don’t have to be the main feature of a bathroom. Use them to introduce a touch of interest or a splash of colour. A bright white modern bathroom can run the risk of appearing too clinical, so fit a splashback of green mosaic tiles to introduce a shot of welcome colour that softens the overall look. Pick out the green in accessories too to create a cohesive feel.

11. Go high and low

Try metro-style tiles in mid grey for a modern bathroom with an industrial edge. Alternate tiles between dado and full ceiling height to match the different splashback and shower functions around the room. Keep the look co-ordinated by painting untiled sections of wall to match your grout. Pick a contrasting accent shade like zesty yellow for accessories.

12. Bring in the texture

As well as adding colour and pattern to a bathroom, tiles can also provide texture. Look for rough-finish designs in natural shades. These are perfect for creating a chic, spa-like feel in a neutral bathroom that might otherwise be too bland or clinical. Enhance the impact of textured tiles by limiting their use to specific areas, such as around a bath or shower.

13. Choose mosaic

Mosaic tiles will add interest to any bathroom, whether made up of different shades or one block colour. Try iridescent designs – their shimmering nature will add a sense of luxury to a one-shade bathroom colour scheme. Use behind a basin with a mirror and lighting to create a focal point.

14. Cheer up your space with red

Go for an unexpected approach to decorating your bathroom with hexagon-shaped white tiles, bordered by a bold red paint. White works with anything, but takes on a punchier appearance when teamed with a bright colour such as this. We love the way the tiles aren’t finished in a straight line along the top, too.

15. Make it marble

New technology has led to ultra-thin tiles that can be laid directly over existing flooring and wall tiles. Inkjet technology is used to faithfully replicate stone patterning, which means it is easy to have the classic look of stone without the drawbacks of weight, size limitations and cost. Large-format tiles are now available in sizes measuring up to 3m by 1m, and can be butted against each other to give a seamless finish.

Will you be giving your bathroom tiles an update using these bathroom tile ideas?