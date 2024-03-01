The new one-stop shop for curating your dream bathroom on a budget
A beautiful bathroom doesn’t need to break the bank
A bathroom renovation is an overwhelming task, even if you are an interior design whizz. The complexities and logistics of pulling together all the fixtures from the taps to the radiators can cause many sleepless nights. So, it’s always a dream come true when you find a brand that’s taken all the hard work out of the process for you.
That is just what Radiator Outlet has done with its newly curated bathroom range. You’ll rightly recognise the website already as a one-stop shop for all things radiators, but they’ve turned their hand to curating the ultimate range of budget-friendly bathroom fittings that will naturally complement your radiator choice and vice versa.
It is the first time the brand has stepped beyond the world of radiators, but after experiencing the stress of trying to match a radiator to a new bathroom renovation it’s the launch we never knew we needed.
Don’t overlook the details
Believe it or not, the secret to any expensive-looking bathroom is not how much you paid for the fixtures, it’s about curating a cohesive design right down to the smallest detail. Whether your heart is taken by a modern black accent or you enjoy a simple chrome finish, carrying those through your whole bathroom will instantly elevate the space, no matter what you spend on the bathtub.
This design trick is exactly what Radiator Outlet has made so simple. It has curated a range of bathroom fixtures from showers to dressing gown holders in matching finishes and design styles. The range has honed in on modern bathroom trends with a monochrome colour palette of fixtures.
Keeping the range to a simple colour palette and range of materials has freed up more space for you to experiment with bold tile designs and paint colours. The standout pieces in the range have to be the waterfall taps, starting at £49.99, that will add a touch of hotel chic to any bathroom.
If you have opted for a luxurious freestanding bathtub, the floor-mounted freestanding waterfall bathroom shower mixer, priced at £169.99 will take that luxury look to the next level. But it isn’t just taps that the radiator outlet has curated, they have a lovely selection of beautifully designed bathtubs, toilets and showers.
When planning your next bathroom renovation, before you get overwhelmed with the small details see if the Radiator Outlet curated range has any gems that inspire you.
