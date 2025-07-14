It's not too late to plant bedding plants in July – the 7 varieties garden experts say will flourish if you plant them now

Summer is well and truly here, and if you neglected your garden in the spring, you may have found yourself wondering whether or not it is to late to plant bedding plants in July.

The best time to plant bedding plants is in May or early June, but according to the expert, you're not to late in July. ‘Typically, bedding plants are planted in late May or early June to ensure they are not destroyed by harsh weather during the winter months,' explains Graham Smith MCIHort, horticultural expert at LBS Horticulture.

'However, some bedding plants can be planted in July as a great way to make the most out of the long summer days and ensure that the frost period has completely passed before planting,' he adds.

In fact, there are several benefits to planting the best bedding plants at this time of year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘First and foremost, you get almost instant impact, as the plants are already well on their way and will flower quickly,’ says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist and gardening content creator at Hillarys.

‘July planting extends the season of colour in your garden, ensuring it looks its best for summer gatherings or simply for your own enjoyment. It’s also a great way to support pollinators, as many bedding plants provide valuable nectar and pollen late into the season when other sources may be dwindling.’

So, whether you’re looking to add a bit of colour to your flower bed ideas, have a few spaces or gaps that could do with being filled, or simply want to spend some more time out in your garden to soak up the good weather and are looking for some inspiration, these are some of the bedding plants that will flourish when planted in July.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which bedding plants can be planted in July?

1. Petunias

(Image credit: Getty Images/Adél Békefi)

‘Petunias are warm-season plants that thrive in sunny conditions, so July offers the perfect time to plant these bedding plants,’ according to Graham. Providing some vibrant colour to your flower beds, they also attract pollinators, particularly butterflies and hummingbirds.

‘These plants bloom quickly, which is essential when planting later in the season. They’re also extremely tolerant of heat with regular water, so are a good option as we hit peak summer in the UK,’ Andrew adds.

Where to buy:

2. Cosmos

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Tolerant to drought, which is essential when planting later on in the season, cosmos continue flowering well into Autumn, so have plenty of longevity,’ reveals Andrew White from Rhino Greenhouses.

It’s also worth noting that ‘cosmos also provide a large source of nectar in the late summer months, so they will attract a range of pollinating insects to your garden, including bees and butterflies,’ Graham adds. So, you can do some good for native wildlife simply by planting and growing cosmos in your garden or outdoor space.

Where to buy:

3. Begonias

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tolerant of both the sun and shade – which can be handy when the British summertime inevitably takes a bit of a turn and the sun disappears, growing begonias will add plenty of colour and vibrancy to any garden. They will also flower continuously through summer up until the first frosts.

Where to buy:

4. Marigolds

(Image credit: Getty Images/Philippe S. Giraud)

‘Marigolds are superb plants to be added to the garden in July. They can deter pests, love the heat and will flower through to the cold weather,’ says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd.

They’re also ‘fast growers and establish themselves quickly when compared to other bedding plants,’ Andrew remarks.

They thrive in full sun and heat, so growing marigolds in your garden in July is a great option.

Where to buy:

5. Impatiens

(Image credit: Getty Images / Olena Lialina)

If your flower beds or garden happen to be in a shadier spot, impatiens will work particularly well and actually flourish in this kind of environment. Flowering mostly in white, red and pink, they can add a pretty pop of colour to flower beds, hanging baskets and containers, with them blooming all summer if kept moist.

Where to buy:

6. Zinnias

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Zinnias are another really lovely addition to the garden in July, especially since they love the sunshine, will flower quickly, and will bloom into autumn,’ Morris affirms.

We’ve even put together a handy guide on how to grow zinnias, whether you’re a beginner or have been gardening for years.

Where to buy:

7. Osteospermum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Osteospermum, also known as African daisies, can be planted in July to add some interest to your flower beds. ‘These plants require full sunlight and are used to warm climates, so it can be beneficial to plant them in July when the weather is usually warmer,’ Graham proposes. We can’t get enough of their colourful hues.

Where to buy:

How do you care for bedding plants planted in July?

As July is often one of the warmest months of the year, which the recent weather has proven, any plants planted this month may require some extra care. As you might expect, it’s important to regularly water your plants and keep them moist to prevent them from drying out, especially in the first seven to ten days after planting.

‘Applying mulch can help retain moisture and suppress weeds, as well, Luke says. ‘Deadheading spent blooms will encourage continuous flowering, and keeping an eye out for pests like aphids or slugs is always worthwhile in warm weather.’

You might also want to consider ‘feeding your plants with a balanced liquid fertiliser every couple of weeks to keep them blooming,’ Luke continues.

Removing faded flowers regularly helps to promote new growth, and make sure to provide some shade if a heatwave is forecast to help your plants settle in.

How late in summer can you plant?

‘Summer bedding plants can be successfully planted into August, but after that look towards planting autumn bedding such as pansies, violas and ornamental cabbages’ Morris concludes. Luke agrees: ‘The later you plant, the less time they have to establish, so for the best results, aim for early July to mid-August. As summer progresses, you might also consider autumn bedding options, such as pansies or violas, which can be planted from late August for autumn and winter colour.’

It can also be helpful to plant in the morning or evening, rather than the hottest parts of the day, so they aren’t too shocked about being transplanted into their new home.

So, if you’re looking for an excuse to get out into the garden or to spruce up your hanging baskets this month, we’ve got you covered.