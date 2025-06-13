Midimalist bathrooms are the pro-clutter trend you need to know about – it's perfect for a family washroom

A bathroom, at its core, should be a relaxing and soothing space. Of course you need it to stand up to the demands of everyday life, but you also want it to be a spot that you retreat to at the end of a long day. Combining these two opposing needs can be hard - until we heard of the midimalist bathroom trend.

A midimalist bathroom is the ultimate answer for modern life. Whether you want to transform a family bathroom into a spa-like escape once the children are in bed, or you'd like to revamp an uninspiring en-suite, a midimalist approach will make it easy to combine a pared-back aesthetic with practicality. From pared-back bathroom colour schemes to design-led bathroom storage ideas, a midimalist scheme is simple to achieve.

What is a midimalist bathroom?

'Midimalism is the sweet spot where timeless design meets modern simplicity. It takes cues from mid-century interiors- think warm woods, soft shapes and crafted details and filters them through a minimalist lens,' explains Hayley Bowman, design manager at Frontline Bathrooms.

In a similarly hectic space, midimalist kitchens are designed to embrace the chaos of everyday life while using design features that invoke feelings of serenity. In a bathroom, this can be even more challenging as it's a much smaller space where each design and storage decision has to be carefully considered.

However, it is possible to create a midimalist bathroom that is sleek and clutter-free when it comes to relaxing, yet doesn't demand constant tidiness and unrealistic minimalism. Here's how you can get the look.

1. Make subtle storage the focus

Storage is of course a core element of any bathroom design, and in a midimalist space it's all about striking the balance between hidden but not too perfect.

A fluted storage unit is the sweet spot for your bathroom storage ideas. One big cupboard or drawer will be essential in housing all of your bath products, but making it into a design feature in itself adds dimension and interest to a space. The chaos of scattered bottles is avoided, but with an on-trend front that avoids a minimalist look.

'Midimalism is about every element earning its place. It strips away the unnecessary, not to create emptiness, but to give room for calm, material quality and with a smidge of warmth. In a bathroom, that translates to refined furniture, a tightly edited palette and storage that works hard without shouting about it, after all, we don’t want to clutter a space and ruin the aesthetic,' adds Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino.

2. Layer natural materials

A midimalist bathroom begs to feel pared-back and serene, with enough intrigue that it doesn't feel like you're tiptoeing around a perfectly tidy space. Layering lots of natural textures and materials is the ideal way to achieve this.

'Midimalism is all about letting beautiful materials steal the show. Think terracotta underfoot, gently worn and full of soul, laid in a herringbone pattern for extra flair. Pair that with buttery marble, soft curves, and brass that’s more golden glow than gleaming show-off,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra.

'It’s a style that whispers, never shouts; warm, textural and just the right side of nostalgic. The trick? Keep the palette chalky and grounded, then layer up with vintage-look tiles that feel like they’ve always belonged. Earthy elegance with a cool, collected edge.'

3. Add intentional accessories

While you'll want to keep boring clutter like extra body wash and floss behind closed door in a midimalist bathroom, there's still room for intentional accessories on display.

A bathroom should feel just as homely and inviting as other rooms, so don't be afraid of decor. If you have a ledge or even open shelving, add a faux potted plant (this trailing eucalyptus from Dunelm is only £8 and looks so realistic) and a small piece of art

4. Choose a soft palette - but not white

All white bathroom ideas are on their way out when it comes to a midimalist look. While we love the bright and light-filled look they provide, there are so many ways to create the same effect while adding warmth. A bathroom should feel clean, but this can be achieved without a stark white palette.

A midimalist bathroom screams out for warm neutrals that don't look too perfect. Think shades like linen, mushroom and pale grey, combined to create a soothing scheme that has plenty of intrigue.

'Unlike stark minimalism, Midimalism brings warmth. We expect it to evolve with even more textural detail, softer colour palettes, and pieces that blur the lines between bathroom furniture and crafted, standalone design,' adds Hayley Bowman.

Will you be leaning into midimalism?