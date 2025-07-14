Lidl is selling a £70 cordless vacuum cleaner with a ‘secret’ cleaning function — and I predict it’ll fly off the shelves this week

Let’s be honest, the middle of Lidl is a treasure trove of goodies. And this week? The iconic supermarket has dropped a whole host of cleaning essentials for the ultimate summer reset, including the Silvercrest Cordless Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which will vacuum and mop your floors in one fell swoop. The best part is that it’s only £69.99.

Of course, as Ideal Home’s floorcare expert and resident tester of the best vacuum cleaners, I’m no stranger to vacuum mops. In fact, only a couple of weeks ago, I predicted that they would be just as popular (if not more) than regular vacuums by the end of the year. But you know the drill when it comes to the middle of Lidl. When it’s gone, it’s gone.

Silvercrest Cordless Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner £69.99 at Lidl This £69.99 cordless vacuum from Lidl will also mop your floors and offers up to 45 minutes of run time. It also comes with a host of tools and accessories to make cleaning a breeze. Shark VacMop Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum Mop with Targeted Spray VM200UK Was £99.99 now £59.99 at Shark This vacuum mop comes with 6 disposable VacMop pads and 350ml Multi-Surface Cleaning Solution, and offers up to 13 minutes of continuing vacuuming time and unlimited mopping time. And it's currently on sale.

Lidl is really hitting the mark at the moment. Not only is it selling a £150 portable air conditioner to keep the inside of your house cool during this (admittedly very disgusting) heatwave, but it’s also selling a whole host of vacuums and mops to keep your home clean, too.

But the offering that’s got me most excited is the Silvercrest Cordless Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which boasts a 2-in-1 functionality as a dry vacuum and a wet mop, which is handy if you’re also on the hunt for one of the best mops.

The technology is both simple and effective. On the one hand, you can use the electric floor brush head to vacuum dust and debris from both hardwood and carpet floors, just as you would with a regular vacuum cleaner. And if you feel like your hard flooring needs that extra bit of TLC, you can then add the mop attachment to take your cleaning up a notch.

It even comes with two mop pads and a variety of vacuum cleaner accessories, including a crevice nozzle, round brush nozzle, 2-in-1 combo brush, and a wall docking station, allowing you to keep it out of the way when not in use.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also completely cordless, offers up to 45 minutes of run time, and its 0.6L dust canister rivals even the best cordless vacuums in terms of its volume. In fact, our current top-rated cordless model, the Shark Stratos, only has an extra 0.2L on this Lidl alternative.

What’s more, this appliance can also be used in a handheld form for those smaller nooks and crannies, which is a major perk, considering this full-size vacuum mop is already so much cheaper than the best handheld vacuum cleaners.

However, it’s the 2-in-1 functionality that I really think is worth its weight in gold, as it’s significantly cheaper than so many other vacuum mops out there. And although it’s closest in price to the Shark VacMop, the Lidl model has the bonus of replacing your old vacuum cleaner and mop if you need it to.

But if you’re worried about just how cheap it is, you’ll be happy to know that Lidl is also offering a three-year warranty as standard when you buy the Silvercrest Cordless Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner from them. So, you can rest easy (and with squeaky-clean floors) knowing that you’re covered.

Alternatively, you could shell out for a pricier vacuum mop that comes with a variety of other smart features. They’re certainly more of an investment than the Lidl vacuum mop, but after testing them out myself, I can vouch that they’re worth it.

Run, don’t walk to snap up this Lidl bargain!