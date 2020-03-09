We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With amazing quality cameras on our smartphones and tablets, it’s never been easier to capture brilliant photos. Yet we so rarely print them nowadays. Hopefully, our edit of the best photo frames is all the encouragement you need to print out treasured snaps to display around your homes.

Bedside tables offer the perfect place to house smaller photo frames with pictures of loved ones. A mantelpiece is often not complete without a montage of much-loved family snaps – capturing everything from weddings to holidays.

Hallway consoles provide the ideal place to position a freestanding frame filled with friendly faces to warmly welcome guests.

Wall-mounted photo frames add a decorative touch to any room, especially hallways, living rooms and even bathrooms to captivate guests. Mounting photo frames on walls is especially good for small spaces, where surfaces to stand frames may be more limited.

When buying a frame there are key things to consider – the size of the aperture, being the most key. The standard size for a print is 6 x 4 inches, so this is a safe option to go for. Other standard sizes include 10 x 8 inches – you’ll often find that professional wedding prints and school pictures come in this size, but it’s worth measuring up beforehand.

Also consider the glass in the frame. More expensive frames come with special glass to stop photos from fading, but in most cases, you’ll want to keep your pictures out of direct sunlight. Increasingly, frames can come with acrylic in place of glass. This makes them lighter. Worth considering if you plan to hang a large multi-aperture frame to a non-load-bearing wall!

From freestanding to wall-mounted the following buys are our pick of the best to shop now…