How to use William Morris prints in a children's bedroom – these timeless designs will transform your little one's sleep space

Arguably one of the most exciting rooms of the house to decorate, there is nothing like the magic of conjuring up children's room ideas, no matter what stage of childhood your little ones are at.

Whether your kids are tiny and new so you're looking for nursery ideas, or if they're a bit older and you're looking for ideas that will last them into their tweens, a designer that will work in both spaces (and every age between) is British Arts & Crafts aficionado, William Morris.

Synonymous with patterns such as Strawberry Thief and Willow Boughs, you'll have seen his work across textiles, wallpaper, artwork and beyond, and the staying power of his work in modern homes today is a true testament to his classic designs. Additionally, with his founding company, Morris & Co., reimagining his work in a more contemporary way and partnering with a plethora of high-street names to make his designs more accessible, it has become one of the most-loved brands to decorate with.

I've asked the experts for their top tips on how to use William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom so you can transform their sleep space into a sanctuary that is both contemporary and classic, yet super stylish too.

1. Bring softness to the room with fabric

(Image credit: Morris & Co)

One of the first ways you could use William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom, is via fabric, swathed over a cot or bed canopy-style.

There's something so theatrical yet comforting about an over-bed canopy and using a beautiful William Morris fabric will bring a sense of child-like whimsy to the space.

Jodie Cooper, Acting Lead Designer, Morris & Co comments on how ideal William Morris prints are for kids bedrooms, as children were often at the forefront of his designs.

'William Morris designs work wonderfully for a child’s room, since he was a designer and poet who believed in the rich, artistic inner worlds of children, saying "It is the childlike part of us that produces works of the imagination. When we were children time passed so slow with us that we seemed to have time for everything."’

'Designs like Willow Boughs, will always prove popular for kids’ rooms. In fact, Morris got the idea for this design after going on a walk with his own daughter, May Morris, where they passed a Weeping Willow and they both marvelled at its beauty,' Jodie explains.

Other ways to use William Morris fabrics in a children's room is to make cushion covers, which could be layered up on the bed, or piled up on the floor to make a cosy reading corner.

You could also use it to cover seat pads or window-seat cushions, tying a whole room scheme together.

2. Adorn walls with wallpaper

Another easy yet affective way to use William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom, is with bedroom wallpaper ideas. Suitable for all ages, you can choose to paper just a single wall to create a feature, or opt to drench the room in pattern, papering from floor to ceiling, wall to wall.

Melanie Adams, Global Head of Wallpaperdirect comments, 'William Morris wallpaper patterns bring timeless charm and a sense of storytelling to the walls of a child’s bedroom.'

'Playful prints like Brer Rabbit, which features characters from a 19th-century children’s book, make the perfect wallpaper for a child’s room - rich in character yet subtle enough to grow with the child.'

'When we decorate our homes, we want our spaces to reflect who we are, and heritage brands like Morris & Co. continue to be popular with our customers for this very reason. They help create rooms full of personality, but in a timeless way, so you never tire of the space. This is particularly important in a child’s bedroom, where the decor becomes a supportive backdrop for self-discovery and growth,' Melanie advises.

3. Invest in a statement headboard

Many brands like Button & Spring will make bespoke headboards for you in a Morris & Co print. (Image credit: Button & Sprung)

If your kids are a little older, perhaps in a single or even double bed, then headboard ideas are a great way to bring William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom.

Adam Black, co-founder, Button & Sprung advises, 'The smart choice when decorating a child’s room is to focus on longevity – a scheme which will grow with the child and see them through the early years into teenagers and young adults.'

'Nurseries and toddler bedrooms are traditionally highly themed but often require changing after just a few years. By thinking about clever designs which can capture your little one’s imagination but adapt as they grow you not only save money in the long run but decorate in a more sustainable way.'

'William Morris prints offer a perfect way to add colour, texture and personality to a child’s space,' Adam explains. 'The bed is the largest investment piece in the bedroom and by using upholstery you can create a focus piece which will inspire a wider room scheme.'

'Upholster a bed or headboard in a fabric which is timeless, something that William Morris does very well, and then accessorise it with items which are easier to switch out as the child grows such as cushions, lamps and rugs. A varied and patterned fabric also allows for the exploration of different colours schemes over the years – from neutral tones to bright colour pop. As your child grows, they may feel inspired by certain colours and have a say in the scheme of their room as well.'

However if you're looking for a more flexible and less permanent way to add William Morris prints to the bedroom, then opting for something like the beautiful Habitat x Morris & Co bedding range in one of his designs is a great compromise.

4. Opt for elegant window dressings

Blinds2Go has a gorgeous range of William Morris print blinds (Image credit: Blinds2Go)

The next of our ideas for how to use William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom is via window dressing ideas. As any parent can attest, having curtains or blinds over your children's windows that will not only look great but also block out that late-night or early-morning sun, will pay dividends. William Morris' designs have the ideal pattern repeat to work perfectly for blackout, full-length curtains, or smart Roman blinds.

Jojo Barr, Founder of House Nine Design loves to incorporate William Morris designs in her clients homes, and finds them most versatile in children's bedrooms.

'William Morris prints can be used effortlessly in a kids' room, through bedding, cushions, or throw blankets as the rich colours, intricate florals, and natural motifs really add a classy whimsical feel. The designs offer a fab pop of pattern without overwhelming the room.'

'Choose one bold pattern or opt for a more subtle, softer look, choose curtains with his muted floral or botanical designs. These can blend well with neutral walls and create a sense of warmth and nature,' she advises.

5. Treat feet with a rug

Ruggable has a huge and beautiful range of machine-washable Morris & Co print rugs perfect for a kids' room. (Image credit: Ruggable)

If you're looking for a way to easily add a touch of William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom, without going the whole hog, a bedroom rug is a great way to do it.

Ideal for making the room cosier in the colder months, making the floor softer for little ones to crawl on, and help with sound proofing too (your downstairs neighbours will thank you for it!), a rug featuring a stunning William Morris design could be the finishing touch you needed.

When it comes to what size of rug to choose, bigger is always better, so look to opt for one that can be placed right up to and under furniture pieces to not only make the room feel more expensive, but bigger too.

6. Add finishing touches with accessories

Habitat x Morris & Co. Willow Boughs Printed Lampshade is £20 from Habitat, but the base is sold seperately. (Image credit: Habitat x Morris & Co.)

Our final idea for using William Morris prints in a children’s bedroom, is via an array of accessories. From bedroom lighting to artwork, adding little touches of the designers work will elevate your kids room to a smart and sophisticated, yet whimsically traditional haven.

Jojo says, 'If you want to keep things simple in a kids room, add smaller pieces of Morris-inspired furniture, like a chair or table with floral upholstery or intricate woodwork. These small touches make a big impact.'

'Or, consider framing vintage Morris designs or reproductions of his famous works. Hanging them at child-friendly heights adds both colour and culture to the room,' she explains.

Which is the most popular William Morris pattern for a kids room?

Jojo says, 'Beautiful, floral and nature-inspired designs, such as Strawberry Thief or Willow Bough, are the best William Morris patterns to use in a children’s room.'

Jodie agrees, adding, 'Other designs within Morris & Co. that work well are Newill, where owls and pheasants happily perch on scrolling leaves, as well as Meadow Sweet – there’s something nostalgic and inspiring for a child in its simple, Arts and Crafts style.'

However, Brer Rabbit has also proved popular for nurseries and younger children's spaces, while Pimpernel and Sunflower could be better suited to older children.

Where is the best place to shop for Morris & Co. pieces for a kids room?

Jodie says, 'The best place to shop for Morris & Co pieces is on our website. If you want to see the designs in person, you can also find your local stockist here.'

But as well as shopping directly from the source, there are plenty of high street brands that have partnered with Morris & Co, to bring you William Morris designs across everything from furniture to tableware.

Try the Habitat x Morris & Co collaboration for beautiful bedding, lighting and even fragrance, or Swyft for armchairs and ottomans adorned in Morris & Co. fabrics. Ruggable has a great collection of Morris & Co. rugs, while King & McGaw has a fab range of framed William Morris prints.

Check out our selection of top William Morris buys below.

Do you have a favourite William Morris design you've earmarked for your children's bedroom?