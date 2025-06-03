Ideal Home Awards 2025 bedroom winners – as chosen by our expert panel of judges

The Ideal Home Bedroom Awards are an opportunity to celebrate all things sleep-related, and this year, there are plenty of new product launches and tried-and-trusted favourites that have caught our judging panel's attention.

From statement beds with ingenious hidden storage to luxe-look bed linen that won't break the bank, these are the winners of this year's Ideal Home Bedroom Awards.

Bedroom Retailer of the Year winner: John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

First and foremost, the winner of our prestigious Best Bedroom Retailer of the Year award was a unanimous decision by our judging panel and goes to British high street favourite, John Lewis.

'Free virtual or in-person sleep appointments and over 10,000 products across beds, mattresses, and bedding, John Lewis is your go-to for tailored sleep solutions,' says Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young.

'John Lewis is always my go-to whenever I’m looking for new products for the bedroom,' agrees Sara Hesikova, 'whether that’s bed linen, lighting, or pieces of furniture.'

'I can always rely on the fact there will be a wide range to choose from – from John Lewis' own-brand designs to the many different brands the retailer stocks – and that there will be stylish pieces that will align with many different styles and aesthetics to serve a wide customer base.'

Highly commended: Furniture Village

Best Bed winner: Oak Furnitureland

(Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

Naturally, no bedroom would be complete without a bed, and our judges crowned Oak Furnitureland's Solid Oak Richmond Storage Bed the winner in this key category.

'Having enough bedroom storage space is a pain point for most people,' says Ideal Home's Furniture Expert Sara Hesikova, 'so a bed with ample and clever built-in storage will always get high marks from me.'

'We also really liked the positioning of the storage drawers at the foot of this bed rather than on the sides, as I find it easier to get into – especially in a small bedroom.'

Highly commended: Sofa.com Harmony Bed

Best Hybrid Mattress winner: Sleepeezee x Furniture Village

(Image credit: Furniture Village x Sleepeezee)

The winner of our hybrid mattress category is the Furniture Village Sleepeezee SensaGel 6000 Mattress.

'I’ve always been impressed by the Sleepeezee mattresses I’ve tested,' says Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. 'In my experience, they’re a brand that offers great quality at reasonable prices.'

'This Furniture Village collaboration also addresses a sleep problem that many of us suffer from – overheating at night – and as a hot sleeper myself, that’s something that’s close to my heart. The ‘Dreamzone’ body-contouring gel-foam is designed to draw heat away from the sleeper, and that means better temperature regulation and a more restful night’s sleep.'

Highly commended: Emma Hybrid Thermosync Mattress

Best Pocket Sprung Mattress winner: The Cotswold Company

(Image credit: The Cotswold Company)

We had a lot of worthy contenders in the pocket sprung mattress category, but after lots of debate, our judges chose The Cotswold Company The Dursley Mattress as our winner, thanks to its great value price point.

'I’m a big fan of mattresses made from natural materials,' says Sleep Editor Amy Lockwood, 'not only because they’re so much more environmentally friendly than a synthetic mattress that uses foams and memory foam, but also because they offer such good temperature regulation and breathability – a must for a good night’s sleep whether you’re a hot sleeper or not.'

'The downside is that natural materials can be expensive, so it's fantastic to see that the Dursley mattress offers such great value. What’s more, it’s chemical-free and handmade in the UK using British wool from Dartmoor sheep.'

Highly commended: Oak Furnitureland x Harrison Spinks Blakemere Mattress

Best Memory Foam Mattress winner: Nectar Sleep

(Image credit: Nectar)

If you prefer your mattress without springs, the Nectar Premier Mattress is the winner in our memory foam mattress category.

'Nectar’s mattresses are some of the most affordable out there, and the Nectar Premier mattress is no exception,' says Amy Lockwood.

'It's an all-foam mattress, so it doesn’t offer the support of a hybrid construction, but if you love the sink-in feel of memory foam and like a soft sleep surface, you’ll love this mattress. Plus, Nectar's mattress sleep trial is one of the longest on the market. You have 365 nights to test out this mattress and decide if it's the right sleep surface for you.'

Best Pillow winner: scooms

(Image credit: scooms)

Investing in the best pillow your budget allows can transform your sleep, and if you're looking to create a truly luxurious sleeping space, the scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow comes highly recommended by our expert panel.

'This is one of the best feather and down pillows I’ve tested,' says Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood, 'it’s super plump, soft, and squishy, and the high thread count cotton cover means that after two years of use, there are still zero escaping feathers.'

'Plus, all of scooms' feather and down is a by-product of the food industry, and has Responsible Down Standard, Downafresh, Nomite, and OEKO-TEX certifications.'

Highly commended: Floks Luxury British Wool Pillow

Best Duvet winner: Woolroom

(Image credit: Woolroom)

The key to a good night's sleep is temperature regulation, so choosing the best duvet for your sleep preferences is vital. That's why our judging panel crowned the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet the winner of our duvet award category.

'I recommend this duvet to everyone I know because it has such great breathability and temperature regulation,' shares Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. 'That means that whether you’re a hot or a cold sleeper, it will create a microclimate that’s just right for you.'

'Plus, unlike most wool duvets, it’s washable and comes with a 30-night sleep trial so you can test out whether it transforms your sleep in the way it has mine.'

Highly commended: scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet, Dreamland Love Mornings All Seasons Pure Cotton Heated Duvet, Panda Cloud Duvet

Best Bed Linen winner: DUSK

(Image credit: DUSK)

A well-dressed bed makes a bedroom, and you can't go wrong with the winner of our Bed Linen category, the DUSK Regent 400TC Bedding Collection.

'If you’re after hotel luxury for less, I always recommend DUSK bed linen,' shares Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. 'The bedding sets I’ve tested have always been great quality and deliver a super smart look on the bed, plus, the brand's prices are pretty unbeatable.'

Best Bedroom Furniture winner: Atkin and Thyme

(Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)

In our opinion, bedroom furniture should always be a good mix of stylish design and practical storage, and the Atkin and Thyme Brera Marble Bedside Table nails both at a reasonable price point, making it the worthy winner of our bedroom furniture category.

'Given that this bedside table is made from real hardwood – rather than veneer – and finished with a real marble top, we were pleasantly surprised by its price,' says Sara Hesikova. 'I definitely wouldn’t mind having this super stylish, designer-style table next to my bed.'

Highly commended: The Cotswold Company Winchcombe Vanity Tallboy

Best Bedroom Storage winner: Bisley

(Image credit: Bisley)

Storage furniture is a must in any well-organised bedroom, and our judges loved the combination of practical and pretty in the Bisley Rowan Storage Furniture collection.

'I don’t see many storage units on the market bringing colour and style into homes,' says Sara Hesikova, 'but, Bisley sure masters it, which is why the Rowan collection is the clear winner in my mind.'

'The collection is available in 18 vibrant colour options, and all furniture is made locally in the UK, which makes me even happier.'

Highly commended: Wren Kitchens & Bathrooms Bedroom Furniture Collection

Best Bedroom Flooring winner: Alternative Flooring

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

The bedroom is the one room of the house where you're pretty much guaranteed to spend some time with bare feet, so your choice of floor covering is particularly important. This year, our judges voted in favour of the Alternative Flooring Wool Iconic Herringstripe Carpet to win our bedroom flooring category.

'Even though stripes are a timeless pattern, they’re having a real moment in interiors right now,' says Ideal Home's Sara Hesikova. 'I love Alternative Flooring’s subtle and sophisticated approach to bringing stripes into the bedroom and injecting the space with some pattern without appearing too busy.'

'Opting for neutral colourways was a smart choice and the natural wool composition makes it feel more luxurious and high quality.'

Best Bedroom Paint winner: House of Hackney

(Image credit: House of Hackney)

Pouring over paint shades is one of the Ideal Home team's favourite pastimes, and there was plenty of collective oohing and ahhing over the House of Hackney paint collection.

'Designed to coordinate perfectly with any of the brand’s beautifully elaborate wallpapers, this range of over 60 paints takes its inspiration from Mother Nature,' says Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, Ginevra Benedetti.

'We love how this informs how it’s made, with every tin of the low sheen, low VOC, water-based paint made to order so there’s no waste. The packaging is completely recyclable, too.’

Highly commended: Frenchic Paint Chalk Wall and Trim Paint

Best Bedroom Air Quality winner: Shark

(Image credit: Shark)

In an ideal world, we'd all be able to open our bedroom windows to guaranteed fresh air, but if you live in an area with high pollution levels or you're sensitive to pollen and other allergens, an air purifier can be an important tool for improving your bedroom's air quality.

The Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier Compact Pro HP072UK is our judging panel's top choice. 'After testing this air purifier myself, I’ve recommended it to everyone I know,' says Ideal Home's Air Quality expert Lauren Bradbury.

'I think it’s the perfect all-rounder, offering impressive reaction times and scented cartridges to boot. It’s become my everyday must-have appliance, tackling cooking odours, catching pet dander, reducing pollen levels, and making my home feel so much cleaner.'

Highly commended: Dyson Purifier Cool PC1

Best Bedroom Scent winner: Rituals

(Image credit: Rituals)

Scent is a very personal thing, but in our opinion the best fragrances for the bedroom are light and airy without being overpowering, which is why our judges chose Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Scented Candle.

'I love the scent of cherry blossoms almost as much as I love seeing them bloom come spring,' says Sara Hesikova, 'and this candle perfectly encapsulates that light sweet and floral fragrance signalling new beginnings.'

'Since it’s not an overpowering scent, I think it works for the bedroom perfectly.'

Best Sofa Bed winner: Sofa.com

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Whilst it may not technically live in the bedroom, a sofa bed is still all about sleep, and the Sofa.com Aissa Sofa Bed was this year's winner with our judging panel.

'The Sofa.com Aissa sofa bed is available in an impressive range of size options and configurations,' says our resident sofa bed expert Amy Lockwood, 'including several corner sofa bed options, which can be very hard to source. As such, this sofa bed is nailing a real niche in the market.'

'It’s comfortable enough to use as your main living room seating, and comes in over 100 upholstery options, so there’s plenty of opportunity to tailor it to a wide range of interior styles. Plus, there’s a choice of foam or spring mattress hidden inside, so overnight guests will be more than happy too.'

Highly commended: Cocoon Sofa Beds Ashley Sofa Bed

