My editor swears by this framing trick to make any wall art look more expensive – I’m taking her advice on board, and so should you

Having art hung up on your walls instantly elevates a space and makes it feel more personable, cosy and stylish. But while choosing the artworks, prints and posters to hang on the walls can be daunting at first, not many people talk about the trials and tribulations of framing the wall art in question. But my editor’s framing trick to make any wall art look expensive is so simple yet genius.
Whether you’re looking for ways to elevate your living room walls or for bedroom wall decor ideas, this trick, courtesy of Heather Young, Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, will work a charm.
The secret is going a few sizes up with your frame and mount - or you can just use your existing frame and add a new oversized mount like this one from Etsy. The beauty of this trick is that it gives the piece you’re framing space to breathe and make it look all the more important, even if they're just postcards, which is what Heather has done in her guest bedroom below.
‘This is the only place I've only really done it so far, but it worked really well so I would do it again,’ Heather says. And with her stairway gallery wall due an update, she is soon going to – and so am I because I’m hooked!
What the experts say
Between her impeccable taste, beautiful home and wealth of interiors experience and knowledge gained through art directing home photoshoots, running her own award-winning blog and heading up Ideal Home, it’s no surprise that the whole Ideal Home team (myself included) look up to Heather and take her home decor advice whenever she gives it.
And while proof is in the pudding - meaning, the framing hack works and really does make pretty much anything look like a piece of art out of a gallery - I was still curious to hear what some of the other interior experts had to say about it. Unsurprisingly, they were very much on board with it – but they added some extra tips on top to really make the most of the framing trick.
‘When done right, it’s a game changer,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Oversized mounts create breathing space around the artwork and draw the eye in. Even a postcard can look like it belongs in the Royal Academy. Just keep the frame simple and neutral to avoid it stealing the show.’
She adds that choosing the right frame and mount is key, ‘A pine IKEA frame can dull even a beautiful print, whereas a vintage or painted frame adds depth and character.’ But, of course, updating a frame by painting it is a very easy DIY project that anyone can do. So you don’t necessarily need to get rid of your IKEA picture frames.
And Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, agrees, ‘The exaggerated white space around a small piece can give it breathing room, turning it into a statement. Go with a solid wood or even a metal frame, and think about unexpected tones; matte gunmetal, ebonised oak, or deep walnut feel very 2025. Ultimately, it’s about balancing the area in which you’re hanging the artwork and the space around the artwork itself to create the right proportions.’
So if you’re looking to update your picture frames and your wall art, this is the trick that will do it – and these chic frames and mounts will help you get it done.
So are you as obsessed with this wall art framing hack as much as I am? I can’t wait to give it a go on my own walls soon.
