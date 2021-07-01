Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation is one of the smartest kettles on the market. It can pair with a smartphone app, tell you how much water is in the pot, and even maintain a specific temperature. All this is operated through the app, though, so you’ll need to keep your phone nearby to make the most of these features.

I reviewed the Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation for two weeks to see how it performed, and while it’s not suitable for every kitchen, tech-lovers will enjoy the sleek looks and convenient remote control options.

Ideal Home rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation is a top pick for smart homes and tech-lovers, but it lacks the on-board controls to make it a real all-rounder.

Reasons to buy:

Setting up smart controls is easy

It’s sleek and simple

Keep warm function

Speedy and quiet boiling

Button opens the lid

Reasons to avoid:

No real on-board controls

It runs low quickly

Smarter 3rd Generation iKettle

Specs

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Temperature: 20-100°C

Wattage: 3000

Controls: App, base

Material: Stainless steel

Colours: White, black, silver

Getting set up with the iKettle

The iKettle pairs with the Smarter app, and while the instructions that come with the kettle itself are limited, they are sufficient to pair easily. You simply hold your phone over a flashing light on the base of the kettle, which then connects for control remotely.

The Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation has one button on the base. Pressing this will allow it to function like a regular kettle, shutting off when it hits boiling.

The Smarter app will tell you how much water is inside the kettle once you’ve paired, which is useful for checking when it needs a topup or if there is enough for your tea round.

Using the Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation

The app functions really are a big part of this kettle. It pairs very easily, so I found that I could turn on the kettle and set it to keep warm while I finished off some work, ready for me to make a fresh cup of tea when it had finished.

Some types of tea are best made at 80 or 90°C. For green teas and matcha, it was easy to set the temperature to the right place, and I would get a notification when it had finished.

Once the kettle boiled, a lot of steam would come out of the top. The kettle didn’t seem to be well insulated, so I found that the water ran low quicker than I’m used to with my regular Russell Hobbs kettle.

Pouring was easy and the handle was tactile. I found that the button at the top of the kettle made it easy to add more water even when the kettle had just boiled, which is far better than having to lift off the lid and risk scorching your hands on hot steam.

How does the iKettle compare to the Bosch Sky Kettle?

In my Bosch TWK7203GB Sky Kettle review I was very keen on how easy it was to adjust the temperature using the sliding scale on the base. The same sliding scale can be found on the Smarter app, so while it wasn’t possible to adjust on the kettle itself, all I needed was my phone handy (and let’s be honest, it’s always handy) to set the right temperature for me.

That said, while it is arguably smarter, the iKettle isn’t as nice to use as the Sky Kettle. The Bosch has a very sturdy design and the touch control on the base is reassuring that the water really is being kept warm. It doesn’t give off too much steam, either.

Price-wise, the Bosch is also the better choice. It doesn’t come with smartphone compatibility though, so if you want the smartest of the smart and don’t care for manual controls, go for the Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation.

Should you buy the Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation?

The Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation is a good kettle. It boils water and allows you to adjust the temperature exactly as you like it. The design is simple and minimalistic, allowing you to control from your phone without any flashy manual dials.

The kettle is quiet, too. I never found it distracting and my phone connection never failed me, so it delivered on the convenience I’d expect from a smart kettle. However, while the Bosch Sky kettle is less smart, it is far nicer to use thanks to the tactile base and visual appeal. It’s also cheaper, so unless you want something you can control remotely, I would suggest opting for the Sky kettle over the iKettle.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender is our residentsmall appliances editor, and tea addict. She drinks at least 5 cups of tea a day, and eats copious amount of pasta, so the Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation was thoroughly tested by Ideal Home before this review was written.

The Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation was loaned to Millie for two weeks, after which she returned it to Smarter, after simultaneously testing the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation.