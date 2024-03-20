Hoover discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

How long does Hoover take to deliver? Hoover only has next day delivery. If you place your order before 3pm, Hoover will aim to deliver it the next business day. Any time after 3pm, and it will be 2 business days. Some addresses listed on the Hoover website may take up to 5 working days.

Does Hoover have student discount? Yes. Students can get 10% off Hoover home electricals and all Hoover vacuums online. You will need to be signed up with a Totum card to access this discount. You can choose a Totum online student card for free or pay £14.99 per year for more discounted brands with the Totum Student+ card.

Does Hoover have a sale? Hoover has a regular ‘sale’ page on its website where you can find discounts on both washing machines or vacuum cleaners. Our savings experts have previously noted savings of up to £100 off in the sales before.

Are there Black Friday deals at Hoover? Save on your Hoover vacuums, washing machines, and cordless cleaners with the Black Friday sales. Last year, Hoover had an extra 10% off all its vacuums with savings of up to £200 on selected products. Be sure to check our page nearer to November for sale updates.

What is the returns policy at Hoover? Hoover has free returns on all its products within the 1 year warranty. For appliances, this is a 30 day return window. You will need to complete the contact form on Hoover’s website with your order number and reason for return. You will only be responsible for paying the cost of any diminished goods.

Hints and tips

Newsletter discounts: Sign up for the Hoover newsletter to get high-performing appliances for less. When you sign up, Hoover will send you exclusive discounts and new product updates. To sign up, go to the Hoover website and type your preferred email address into the sign-up box.

Regular promotions: With a new washing machine, you’ll likely need new washing detergent. Currently, Hoover has a free 6-months supply of Fairy detergent and conditioner with selected laundry appliances. If you’ve missed this promotion, don’t worry. The brand has regular discounts and savings on its ‘promotions’ page.

Key Worker discount: Key workers can save 15% off at Hoover. Simply verify your work status via GoCertify to get your unique discount code. Healthcare and NHS workers, military personnel, teachers, and those in the police and fire services can all qualify for this discount.

Price Match: Have you found your item for less elsewhere? Hoover has a price match policy on all its products. If you find the same model of your purchase at a lower price on any approved retailer’s website, Hoover will refund the difference. Approved retailers include Argos, Currys, AO and Very. For more information, go to the ‘price match promise’ page on the Hoover website.

How to use your Hoover discount code

Look through our Hoover discount codes and choose one best suited to your order. Click the ‘get discount’ button and continue to the Hoover website. Start shopping and add your appliances to your basket. At the checkout, paste your Hoover discount code into the promo code box. Click ‘apply’ and your discount will be added.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).