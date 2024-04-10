How Discount Codes Work at Ideal Home

Why does Ideal Home offer discount codes?

Ideal Home has been helping house-proud homeowners create homes they love since 1920. With buying guides, reviews, and home lifestyle advice being the core of Ideal Homes’ offerings, it felt like the next natural step to offer a way to cut costs and make the best home design accessible to everyone.

From housekeeping and tech to room decor and DIY, the Ideal Home team has curated a list of retailers that reflect what our readers want, and we provide discount codes for them. These retailers are ones that we recommend, trust, and would happily buy from ourselves.

How does Ideal Home source our discount codes?

The Ideal Home team sources, tests, and creates all discount codes and money-saving content ourselves. No third parties are involved in sourcing, curating, or writing our discount codes, or the surrounding content.

As part of the Future PLC family, we use a central eCommerce platform called Hawk to easily and effectively incorporate discount codes and deals. We use this platform to surface discount codes for a list of retailers we recommend, and that our readers will too.

At Ideal Home, we have a team of deal experts who curate, hand-test, and write discount codes and deal material. Our editors rigorously research and write money-saving content, giving our readers additional ways to save. And our team of commercial account managers maintains relationships with affiliate networks and retailers, giving us a heads-up on upcoming discounts, and negotiating exclusive discounts that can’t be found elsewhere.

However, sometimes there’s no substitute for hard work. This is why our deal experts scour competitor websites, retailers, newsletters, and affiliate networks for discount codes to test and add that benefit our readers. This way we can provide a list of discount codes that are tested and working.

Our team of deal experts updates our discount code pages, daily.

Why trust Ideal Home?

With over a century of experience providing quality buying advice to our readers, we want the same quality experience with our discount codes, deals, and surrounding content. That’s why we insist on doing it ourselves without any third-party involvement. With a list of retailers we stand by, we can ensure you’re not just saving money, but you’re spending your money on products that work.

Ideal Home is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation and abides by the Editor’s Code of Practice. We’re also fiercely committed to testing products properly, and that same philosophy applies to discount codes. Our experts are committed to offering you the best, most accurate experience possible, as they have been for over 100 years.

How do we make money?

When you use one of the discount codes or deals from Ideal Home, we may receive a commission if you then go on to purchase with that retailer.

We update our discount codes daily, and it takes a hardworking team to do this. With real experts, commercial account managers, editors, and developers all coming together to work on discount codes at Ideal Home, they need to be paid.

When a reader finds a discount code they’d like to use, they can click and be taken to the retailer's website. When this happens, a cookie is dropped that lets that retailer know that the customer has come from Ideal Home. If the user then places an order, we may receive a commission. The size of the commission depends on our relationship with the retailer.

How do we test discount codes?

Making sure you find a discount code that works is important to us. This is why all discount codes we provide as hand-tested daily by a real person.

We use them in the same way anyone would to get an accurate result. A member of the Ideal Home team will head to the retailer's website, add applicable items to their basket, and try the discount code at checkout. If it works, then we’ll add it to the relevant page. And if it doesn’t, we simply won’t add it.

In some cases, the retailer reserves the right to discontinue a discount code without giving notice. In these instances, we’ll try our best to test and remove the code as soon as possible. We also don’t add single-use codes, or user-specific discount codes as they’re unlikely to work after the initial use.

What if a discount code doesn’t work?

We recommend checking the discount code terms and conditions to make sure you’ve met the minimum spend threshold and the products you’ve tried to purchase are included. It’s also worth checking whether any additional verification was required, although this tends only to apply to students, health workers, or military discounts.

If you’re certain you’ve met the criteria and are still experiencing issues, you can contact our dedicated discount code support team at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.