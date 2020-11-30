Trending:

Give your home an ultra-chic update with these easy and affordable painting projects

Promotional feature with Dulux
Ruth Doherty

Up and down the country, we’re all spending more time at home, which means it’s more important than ever to create a stylish sanctuary that’s also restful and restorative.

But, don’t panic, that doesn’t mean you have to spend a small fortune on a full renovation. There are plenty of easy-to-achieve  and on-trend painting techniques that will give your home a fresh, modern makeover without breaking the bank.

It’s easy to create a cool yet tranquil space with the Dulux Colour of the Year 2021, Brave Ground. The beautiful shade is a warm, elemental neutral that reflects the organic colours of the earth – think clay, stone and soil – to connect your home with nature. Tapping into the biophilic design trend – harnessing the natural world to boost health and wellbeing through home decor – it will work to make even an urban space feel rooted in nature.

Brave Ground creates a firm foundation for any colour scheme, and also lets other colours shine. It’s wonderful paired with other shades from the Earth palette, like blue, grey and green, to create a calming, grounding space to switch off, unwind and reboot.

Whether you use it on its own or team it with other tones in a creative painting project, the balancing, warming palette will transform your space into a serene, chic retreat. Here are four easy ways to use it in your home for a refreshing, instant update. And the best bit? You can do them in one weekend. Time to grab the overalls and pick up those paint brushes…

1. Paint a band to elevate your dining room

Dulux Brave Ground

Dulux

Create a sense of eating al fresco with a tromp l’oeil effect, which gives the optical illusion of a window looking over a skyline. Simply paint your wall a beautiful soft blue (try Faded Sky), and then paint a blue square over it (Fallen Wildflower is the perfect shade for this).

Measure out your square and use masking tape to ensure a professional-worthy look. Finish with an outer band of Brave Ground to frame it and you’ve got an airy, calming feature that’s seriously stylish too. Pair with natural materials (like a rustic wooden table) and dress it with lush greenery for that outside-in aesthetic. See more inspiration on how to create stripes with paint in the video below:

2. Create a stylish yet affordable paint-effect bedhead

Dulux Brave Ground

Dulux

Add visual interest and create a boutique-worthy bedroom by making your own paint-effect bedhead. Use a roller to paint the wall in a beautiful nude hue (try Tissue Paper), then use a spirit level and masking tape to create a rectangular shape in Brave Ground. To create the arch, you’ll need a piece of string to mark out the shape, some chalk, and a pencil.

Watch the video below to see exactly how a paint arch is done. The overall look is subtle yet smart, and will up your bedroom style game no end.

3. How to paint a split wall in your living room

Dulux Brave Ground

Dulux

A split wall paint feature will allow you to add depth to your living room with complementary colours from the Earth palette. Night Seas, a deep, inky blue echoing the tones of the ocean, anchors the look, and is a rich, sumptuous and soothing shade. It’s lifted with the Dulux Colour of the Year Brave Ground, an earthy clay tone, which works to balance the look and leave you with a stylish yet stabilising connection to nature.

Simply use a spirit level and pencil to mark out your line, and use masking tape to ensure a clean finish – and then take it from the top. The deep colour will allow other natural materials to pop, like rattan pendants and indoor plants.

4. Add depth with a bold feature wall

Dulux Brave Ground

Dulux

Hallway looking a little tired? Breathe life into the space with a darkly dramatic bold feature wall. Use a rich colour like Cobalt Night from the Earth palette to create a statement-making look with a daring definition.

Paint the framework in the Dulux Colour of the Year 2021 Brave Ground to balance light and dark for a look that will make an immediate impact. It’s a brave choice, which will give you the confidence to carry that courage into other aspects of your life. First impressions count, and this one certainly packs a style punch.

For more inspiration using the Dulux Colour of the Year 2021 Brave Ground, visit Dulux.co.uk.

All the latest from Ideal Home