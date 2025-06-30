B&Q’s budget-friendly £39 fan is flying off the shelves – it’s my heatwave hero and so much cheaper than alternatives
Struggling to find a fan in stock? B&Q has got you covered
You probably don’t need me to tell you that it’s hot. It's sticky and sweaty, and, if I’m totally honest, inside is no better. Thankfully, B&Q’s new GoodHome 8" 24W Remote Controlled Table Fan, £39.99 has helped me cool down my home fast over the weekend - and it seems as though I’m not the only one obsessing over it, as it’s selling out fast.
The best fans come in so many shapes and forms, but I must admit that I have a soft spot for the best desk fans. They’re more compact, they’re super portable (but still powerful), and they’re generally a lot more affordable. And at £39, B&Q's new fan is one of the cheapest of the lot.
Coming in a grey or black colourway, B&Q’s own-brand GoodHome 8" 24W Remote Controlled Table Fan is strikingly similar in appearance to the Meaco Sefte 8" Portable Fan and the viral Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo. But at half the price, it’s a more affordable option that’s also readily available. After all, you can reserve your fan via Click+Collect and pick it up from your nearest store in less than 15 minutes.
And I highly suggest you do. I’ve been using this fan all weekend, and I couldn’t recommend it more, especially as the only fan I currently have in my house is the Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan.
And while I love this fan and swear by it to keep my bedroom cool, it’s too big to be moved around the house. So, I keep it in the bedroom and use the B&Q fan to carry from my living room to my home office and even my dining room.
For such an affordable table fan, it still has oodles of features to take advantage of. It has three modes - Normal, Comfort, and Sleep - as well as 12 fan speed settings, a mood light setting, and an oscillating and tilt function.
Personally, I’ve found the oscillating function to be a lifesaver in my hot house, as I find that opting for an oscillating fan over a still fan always makes a room feel cooler. In fact, it’s whirring away next to me at my desk, and despite the 30-degree heat outside and the sweltering temperatures inside my house, I feel as cool as a cucumber.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a remote control so you don’t even have to get off the sofa to change the setting. So, it really does have everything you need.
If noise is something you’re concerned about, you’ll also be happy to know that this bad boy is pretty quiet. For such a budget fan, I really did think it would sound loud, clunky and irritating, but as someone who needs complete silence to get my work done, I can tell you that it’s whisper-quiet and unobtrusive.
But with temperatures set to get hotter over the next few days or so, I really don’t expect this B&Q fan to stick around for long, especially with so many impressive features on offer. It’s already become one of the brand’s bestselling fans over the weekend, and I predict more and more people will be snapping it up.
If you have a little more cash to spend, our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, loves this Meaco fan - especially as it's cordless. It offers 11 to 17 hours of run time depending on the setting you choose, and it's super stylish too.
This misting fan has gone viral on social media, and it seems as though people can't get enough of it. It's the pricier of the three, but it is cordless and comes with a misting function that can be used both indoors or outdoors.
So, will you be picking up this bargain fan before the heatwave ends?!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.