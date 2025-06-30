B&Q’s budget-friendly £39 fan is flying off the shelves – it’s my heatwave hero and so much cheaper than alternatives

You probably don’t need me to tell you that it’s hot. It's sticky and sweaty, and, if I’m totally honest, inside is no better. Thankfully, B&Q’s new GoodHome 8" 24W Remote Controlled Table Fan, £39.99 has helped me cool down my home fast over the weekend - and it seems as though I’m not the only one obsessing over it, as it’s selling out fast.

The best fans come in so many shapes and forms, but I must admit that I have a soft spot for the best desk fans. They’re more compact, they’re super portable (but still powerful), and they’re generally a lot more affordable. And at £39, B&Q's new fan is one of the cheapest of the lot.

GoodHome 8" 24W Remote Controlled Table Fan £39 at B&Q

Coming in a grey or black colourway, B&Q’s own-brand GoodHome 8" 24W Remote Controlled Table Fan is strikingly similar in appearance to the Meaco Sefte 8" Portable Fan and the viral Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo. But at half the price, it’s a more affordable option that’s also readily available. After all, you can reserve your fan via Click+Collect and pick it up from your nearest store in less than 15 minutes.

And I highly suggest you do. I’ve been using this fan all weekend, and I couldn’t recommend it more, especially as the only fan I currently have in my house is the Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

And while I love this fan and swear by it to keep my bedroom cool, it’s too big to be moved around the house. So, I keep it in the bedroom and use the B&Q fan to carry from my living room to my home office and even my dining room.

For such an affordable table fan, it still has oodles of features to take advantage of. It has three modes - Normal, Comfort, and Sleep - as well as 12 fan speed settings, a mood light setting, and an oscillating and tilt function.

Personally, I’ve found the oscillating function to be a lifesaver in my hot house, as I find that opting for an oscillating fan over a still fan always makes a room feel cooler. In fact, it’s whirring away next to me at my desk, and despite the 30-degree heat outside and the sweltering temperatures inside my house, I feel as cool as a cucumber.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a remote control so you don’t even have to get off the sofa to change the setting. So, it really does have everything you need.

If noise is something you’re concerned about, you’ll also be happy to know that this bad boy is pretty quiet. For such a budget fan, I really did think it would sound loud, clunky and irritating, but as someone who needs complete silence to get my work done, I can tell you that it’s whisper-quiet and unobtrusive.

But with temperatures set to get hotter over the next few days or so, I really don’t expect this B&Q fan to stick around for long, especially with so many impressive features on offer. It’s already become one of the brand’s bestselling fans over the weekend, and I predict more and more people will be snapping it up.

So, will you be picking up this bargain fan before the heatwave ends?!