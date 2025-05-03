COAT’s designed 33 paint shades to work specifically with the light in the UK – so your home will never look too cold or too dark
You don't need to be brave to use any of the versatile shades from COAT's biggest launch to date
COAT just launched 33 new paint shades which is the brand’s biggest release to date. And all the Brits and UK residents alike will be happy to know that each of these colours is designed specifically to work with the UK’s lighting – or lack thereof, some might say.
COAT is one of those cool brands that sets paint trends for the rest of us to follow. So I fully expect to be seeing all of the new shades popping up everywhere soon, similarly to Farrow & Ball’s new shades released just a couple of months ago.
The new colour palette is largely made up of easy-to-use neutrals, as well as earthy tones which are all the rage this year. But it also fills a big gap in COAT’s colour offering which is yellow, including five new yellow paint shades in this drop – and it’s right on time as butter yellow is one of the biggest colour trends of this year.
‘Yellow was a big gap for us,’ says Rob Abrahams, COAT co-founder. ‘It’s a notoriously tricky colour; often too bright, too pastel, or too cold for UK homes. We’ve created yellow tones that feel mature and usable, even in dim or north-facing rooms.’
How do the shades work with UK lighting?
It’s all about getting the tones and undertones of the paint shades right based on the typical cold and overcast weather we’re used to in the UK, according to Rob at COAT. He says the new paint shades are designed to ‘work beautifully with UK lighting, which is typically cool and diffused; think overcast skies, north-facing rooms, and low winter sun.’
He continues, ‘That means avoiding bright, synthetic shades that can look jarring or flat in those conditions. Instead, we focus on muted, desaturated tones with just a touch of black pigment to “hush” the colour. It gives the shade a softness and depth that shifts subtly throughout the day, always feeling sophisticated and livable.
Each new colour is tested in different spaces and lighting scenarios to make sure it holds up naturally and never feels too cold or too bold.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
What to expect from the new range?
To be perfectly clear, only 19 of the colours are brand new. The other 14 are reintroduced shades from previous collaborations or limited editions - 9 of which come from the popular partnership with Jojo Barr of House Nine Design, including one of my personal favourites, the Spanked shade described as burnt terracotta red - which have proven so popular that the brand decided to make a permanent space for them in its core range.
Apart from developing its yellow offering, COAT is also adding to its browns and greens, the latter of which always proves to be amongst the most popular shades, always making an appearance in previous collaborations like the one with Coat Paint collaboration with Stacey Dooley.
‘As always, the green tones like Jonah and Retrograde are gaining traction, green is consistently one of our strongest categories,’ Rob says.
‘Sybil is an early favourite. We’re also seeing strong momentum behind our take on yellow, particularly Cheap Soufflé and Gwen. They’ve got that “butter yellow” appeal, but we’ve given them more depth and warmth with ochre undertones, so they’re easier to use in real spaces.’
Predicted bestsellers
Described as a deep plaster pink, Sybil is already enjoying some popularity since the launch last week. And given earthy pinks are trending, I'm not surprised.
If you're so enchanted with this new shade that you want to spread it to your dining table too, the colour of this set of dessert plates by La Redoute is pretty much identical. Dinner plates are available too.
Rather than butter yellow, this shade is called 'cream yellow'. And I think this description fits this soft, creamy shade perfectly. Perfect for those that want a touch of warmth without going too yellow.
Butter yellow is the biggest colour trend of the season, if not the year. And if you're not ready for full-on butter yellow walls then smaller accessories like this vase make for the ideal alternative.
You can't go wrong with green, connecting your home with the great outdoors through no more than a colour. And this deep green shade with a grey undertone is predicted to be among the bestsellers.
I've been enjoying the various raffia lamps from John Lewis this year. And this grey-green number is even chicer than the natural-toned styles in my opinion. It also perfectly matches the Retrograde green so you can colour drench down to your room's accessories.
Which of the new shades are you going to be adding to your home?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Alan Titchmarsh says slugs hate these 4 low-maintenance plants - why you should consider adding them to your garden this summer
Design your garden to prevent slugs
-
Can you attach a pergola to a house? What you need to know if you want to achieve that seamless flow between inside and out
Attaching a pergola to a house can transform the way you use your garden, however, there are some key things to consider
-
Gardening experts share when to plant runner beans outside – and the right way to transplant them for healthy, bumper crops this year
Enjoy bumper crops of this tasty and versatile harvest – it’s easy!
-
I got a first look at Smeg's new fizzy water maker – it's got to be the prettiest carbonator out there with its sleek design
I tried out Smeg's new sparkling water maker and it's a showstopper
-
I'm a hot sleeper, but I won't be losing sleep during the heatwave with this cooling gel mattress pad – the pillow version got me through last year
Silentnight's new launch will make sleeping in a heatwave way more bearable
-
3 chef-approved tips on how to use your air fryer to prepare for a BBQ from things to prep ahead to pre-cooking your main event
How to prep ahead and save yourself endless BBQ stress
-
Mary Berry reveals her new tableware collection, packed with Mediterranean charm – here are 6 things to add to your wishlist
It's a striped and patterned dream
-
Stacey Solomon’s new summer George Home collection has landed – these are the 6 things to look out for
The whole range is a careful blend of playfulness and stylish neutrals
-
Dunelm has just launched a heatwave-busting bed sheet that's only £9 – it will help eliminate hot and sweaty nights during the heatwave
Too hot and sweaty at night? Your bed sheets could be the problem, and Dunelm has a solution
-
Is your porch missing something to sit on? These 7 porch seating ideas will solve that issue for you in style
These are the top porch seating ideas to make your space more functional and stylish at the same time
-
I failed my no-buy month because of this Primark tableware collection - it looks so much more expensive than it is
My tablescape has never looked better - without taking a hit to my budget