What colours make a small bedroom look more expensive? 7 shades, recommended by the experts

There's no denying that colour can be pretty altering when it comes to our homes. A quick lick of paint can turn a space from drab to fab in just a couple of hours. When it comes to decorating a small bedroom not only are there colours that will create the illusion of space, but some colours that will make a small bedroom look more expensive too.

If you're looking for small bedroom colour ideas and wondering what are the colours that make a small bedroom look expensive, then this is the round-up for you. I've spoken to some of the industry experts to bring you a list of colours that will not only inject some style into your sleep-space, but will also upscale the room to looking more fancy too.

Read on to discover these shades and find out just how to apply them to your bedroom.

1. Dark blue

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The first of our colours that make a small bedroom look expensive, is dark blue. We've long since lusted over blue bedroom ideas but we love that this shade will make your space look more lavish too.

'Luxury in a small bedroom isn’t just about colour - it’s about how you use it,' comments Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director & Colour Expert at Dulux.

Marianne Shillingford Creative Director & Colour Expert at Dulux With a career in colour that spans over 30 years, Marianne heads up all things creative at Dulux UK and Ireland. With qualifications in sign-writing and decorating, she had her own Interior decorating company, before heading up the infamous paint brand. Her passion and knowledge of all things colour makes her one of the best-known and respected colour experts in the country.

'My top tip is to embrace depth. Don’t be afraid of darker shades; they can make a small space feel more elevated when used in the right way. Deep, rich colours like our dark navy blue, Sapphire Salute adds instant sophistication and creates a cosy, cocooning effect.'

'Another great trick to enhance the sense of space and luxury is to paint walls, woodwork, and even the ceiling in the same colour, a technique called colour drenching. This removes visual barriers, making the room feel seamless and more curated. Choosing a paint with a soft sheen or a velvety matt finish will also help reflect light beautifully without looking flat,' Marianne explains.

Dulux Sapphire Salute Silk Emulsion from £37.58 for 2.5L at Dulux Available in a range of finishes, this deep, rich blue will add a sense of sophistication to your bedroom and envelope you in colour.

2. Emerald green

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Anna Hill, Brand Director and Colour Consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook agrees that dark shades are the way to go when looking for colours that make a small bedroom look expensive.

'Rich jewel tones in a bedroom exude elegance, instantly elevating the space. Think emerald greens, garnet burgundies or deep sapphire blues, perfect for bedroom colour schemes. These deep, opulent shades enhance the feeling of luxury, making the room feel effortlessly sophisticated and expensive,' she explains.

Maxine Brady, Interior Stylist & Host of 'How to Home' Podcast adds, 'For something moody and inviting, why not choose a deep teal-green in your bedroom, such as Hobgoblin by Earthborn Paints. The shade will add depth and drama, especially when teamed with gold accents and a velvet headboard- a guaranteed combo to make your small bedroom look more expensive.'

Maxine Brady Creative Director & Interior Stylist An award-winning interiors stylist with over 20 years of experience, Maxine has directed and styled shoots for most of the interior magazines in the UK. She has also worked as a TV presenter and hosts the interiors podcast How to Home.

A great way to add in the emerald green shade in slightly smaller doses, is with cushions of varying shades on your bed, such as the one below from Oka.

Oka Plain Velvet Cushion Cover in Midnight Green £50 at Oka This jewel-tone cushion cover may be simple, but it exudes elegance and will create the same feeling in your bedroom.

3. Butter yellow

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

There's no getting away from the shade of the moment Butter Yellow, and it is another one of the colours that make a small bedroom look expensive.

Maxine explains, 'As an interior stylist, I know that colour can make all the difference on the look and feel of a room, especially in small bedrooms. Instead of warm-whites, premium interiors are opting for a buttery yellow tones which are very much on trend right now. A rich yellow colour will look warm and elegant, without feeling dull and lifeless.'

Try painting just the bottom half of your wall in this sunny shade, leaving the top half and the ceiling a fresh white. This will also draw your eye upwards and make the space feel bigger, as well as giving it a luxe look.

Or update your bedding to something in a sunnier shade, like the set below.

George Home Stacey Solomon Yellow Ditsy Sprig Frill 100% Cotton Duvet Set from £16 for a single at George Home We love the elegant frill trim on this pretty yellow duvet set, guaranteed to make you feel sunny each day.

4. Ruby red

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

While paint ideas are the most obvious way to bring colour into your bedroom, they are not the only way to make a small bedroom look more expensive.

Jamie Watkins, Co-founder at Divine Savages explains, 'We believe wallpaper is the best way to inject colour into a small room to create a more expensive look.'

'It offers depth, texture, and storytelling patterns that paint alone just can't achieve. Wallpaper also allows for bold colour choices without overwhelming a space, as many designs balance rich hues with elegant patterns'.

'To create a luxurious feel with wallpaper, opt for deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and ruby red for a rich, opulent look.'

Wallpapering the wall behind your bed or even an alcove is also a great way to bring colour to your bedroom and give it a glam makeover.

Divine Savages The Brambles Wallpaper in Antique Rose £159 per roll at Divine Savages The reds and pinks of this wallpaper will bring a high-priced feel to your bedroom.

5. Soft grey

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

If rich, jewel tones don't feel very you, there are also some colours that make a small bedroom look expensive that are a little more paired back, like grey bedroom ideas.

Claire Garner, Director at Claire Garner Design Studio explains, 'When designing a small bedroom with a luxurious feel, colour choice plays a key role in creating a space that feels both elegant and inviting. A well-chosen palette can enhance natural light, add depth and bring a sense of calm and sophistication to even the smallest of spaces.'

'A neutral foundation instantly makes a bedroom feel more refined and spacious. Shades like warm taupe, soft greys, creamy whites and subtle beige create a serene backdrop, helping the room feel airy and uncluttered. These hues also reflect light beautifully, enhancing the perception of space.'

'Opt for paint with a soft matte or velvet finish rather than high gloss—it absorbs light gently, creating a more elevated, high-end feel,' Claire adds.

Louis De Poortere at John Lewis & Partners Medallion Rug in Grey from £599 at John Lewis Warm up your bedroom floor with this stunning, traditional-style rug, ready to treat feet each morning and night.

6. Dusty pink

(Image credit: Future PLC /Douglas Gibb)

Another of our top colours that make a small bedroom look expensive is a dusty pink.

'If you prefer a lighter, airier look for your small bedroom, opt for warm neutrals such as Natural Calico, and dusty pinks such as Pressed Petal' suggests Marianne.

'These tones provide an effortlessly stylish backdrop that allows textures and layering to take centre stage - think plush bedding, elegant lighting, and beautiful natural materials.'

Maxine agrees adding, 'Sometimes with a smaller bedroom, classic colours will elevate the room the most. Look out for warm terracottas, pinks or muted blush tones and then style your space with natural wood and crisp white bedding for that boutique hotel style.'

Claire suggests, 'Muted pastel tones like dusty pink or sage green can add a hint of colour without overwhelming the space. These shades create a gentle, dreamy atmosphere that feels both restful and sophisticated.

'Layering different shades within the same tonal family adds dimension and a curated look, to effortlessly make your pink bedroom look more expensive.'

DUSK Arno Quilted Cotton Stonewashed Bedspread in Washed Pink £95 at Dusk Layering up your bedding with quilts and throws will instantly make your bedroom look more expensive and this one is the perfect shade of pink.

7. Inky black

The final of our colours that make a small bedroom look expensive might surprise you. We're often told that painting a small room in a dark colour will make the space feel smaller, but not only is this not always true, it can really help to make the space feel more luxe.

Maxine advises, 'If you’re feeling bold, a near-black like India Ink by Valspar is the ultimate luxury shade — just add lots of light with floor lamps, and bedside lamps so that your all-black room looks chic and stylish.'

'My top tip for making a small bedroom look more expensive is to keep your colour palette edited, then adding a few luxe finishing touches like brass, marble, linen accents - and keeping clutter to a minimum. Simple, but it works!'

But if black just feels too intense for your bedroom, try a shade or two lighter.

Claire suggests, 'While lighter shades make a room feel open, don’t shy away from deeper hues. Rich, saturated colours like warm chocolate brown can bring an intimate, cocooning effect that feels high-end.'

'Just be sure to balance deeper tones with lighter bedding, curtains, or metallic accents (like brass or antique gold) to maintain a sense of balance and prevent the room from feeling too enclosed.'

Habitat Habitat Mushroom 40cm Metal Table Lamp in Black £30 at Habitat The matt finish and 70's feel of this simple yet chic table lamp will elevate the look of your bedroom.

Can any colours make a small bedroom look cheap?

'Colours that make a small bedroom look cheap is subjective, as we all lean towards different colours,' explains Marianne. 'But if you don’t want a room to feel it was an afterthought, I’d think about undertones and the intensity of the paint shades.'

'For example, bright, stark whites without any warmth can make a bedroom feel cold and clinical rather than luxurious. They work beautifully in airy, sunlit spaces but can feel harsh in smaller rooms.'

'Equally, artificial pastels—like neon blues, bubblegum pinks, or bright purples—can also be tricky. While pastels can be lovely when muted and paired with earthy tones, overly saturated or synthetic-looking colours can sometimes make a space feel less refined and more child-like.'

'The key to a luxe feel is balance. Soft, natural-looking shades with warm or muted undertones tend to feel more high-end, while anything stark or artificial can take away from that sense of elegance because it will disrupt the flow of the room.'

So will you be painting your bedroom any of these shades?