Encourage children to get involved with a spot of gardening with our pick of the best kids gardening kits. Nurture their love of gardens and wildlife by giving them the best tools to explore the garden.

Gardening is a really fun activity for parents to undertake with small children. With so many benefits for both.

Firstly it gets everyone outside in the fresh air. And for children it helps with fine motor skills, while teaching them about food, growth and nature.

From mini tools to seedling kits there’s a green-fingered solution to suit all ages in our round-up of adorable kids gardening kits.