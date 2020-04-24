We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Encourage children to get involved with a spot of gardening with our pick of the best kids gardening kits. Nurture their love of gardens and wildlife by giving them the best tools to explore the garden.
Gardening is a really fun activity for parents to undertake with small children. With so many benefits for both.
Firstly it gets everyone outside in the fresh air. And for children it helps with fine motor skills, while teaching them about food, growth and nature.
More ideas: Wildlife garden ideas to turn outdoor spaces into a haven for wildlife
From mini tools to seedling kits there’s a green-fingered solution to suit all ages in our round-up of adorable kids gardening kits.
Children’s Gardening Gift Set, Not on the High Street
Get little ones dressed for the occasion with this sweet gardening gift set. Featuring a characterful apron, decorated with a fun image of a mole. The garden creature is painted on the sturdy canvas pocket, emerging from inside a molehill on the outside.
Once clothes are protected, kids are the ready to get digging with the tools included. The wooden and metal mini tools include a trowel, fork and spade. All of which are also perfect for further fun in the sandpit – if your garden has one of those, too.
Dimensions: Drawstring Bag 45 x 41 cm
Snapdragon Children’s Gardening Gift Set, £35, Not on the High Street
Little Pals Kids Gardening Set, Amazon
This simple yet fun gardening solution offers buckets of fun for mini gardeners. Complete with mini metal bucket, miniature trowel and fork, along with gardening gloves, plant markers, mini pots and a packet of Popcorn Seeds.
Allowing kids to plant and harvest their own popcorn seeds will bring all the more joy to movie nights.
Suitable for ages 3 years and up.
Dimensions: H23 x W14 x D14cm
Little Pals Kids Gardening Set, £19.95, Amazon
Grow Your Own Sunflowers Set, Not on the High Street
This eco-friendly gardening set is designed for forward thinking, green-fingered kids. It includes all the tools they need to grow glorious sunflowers.
From the seeds and tools to planters this kit has all kids needs to get their hands dirty and plant their own sunflowers.
More specifically, the set comprises a pretty yellow terracotta pot with Coir Disk. Copper Plant Markers a colourful mini kids garden spade, Nutscene jute twine tiddler, two fibre seed pots and a notebook and pencil.
Dimensions: L27 x W18 x D10.5cm
Green Fingered Kids Grown Your Own Sunflowers Set, £32, Not on the High Street
Bigjigs Children’s Garden Tool Bag, John Lewis & Partners
Budding young gardeners will love the Bigjigs Toys Green Gardening Bag. The mini gardening set comprises of a small tote bag, filled with everything a little gardener needs to get the job done.
The contents includes small versions of a hand spade, trowel, rake, watering can and gloves. The bag provides the ideal place to keep it all together, and is easy for little ones to transport around the garden.
The charming set of tools is perfect for digging in the dirt and watering plants with the grown ups.
Dimensions: H24 x W28 x D13cm
Bigjigs Children’s Garden Tool Bag, £14.99, John Lewis & Partners
My First Mini Greenhouse, Gardening For Kids
Better than merely encouraging little ones to play outside to play, this smart set puts them on the right track to growing their own from an early age.
First comes the fun task of building the reusable mini greenhouse. Then it teaches them to and start growing and nurturing seedlings and cuttings. This brilliant set offers a great way to combine play with learning.
The set is complete with a mini greenhouse, compost disk, widger and dibber, plant labels. Along with easy to follow instructions and growing guide, with three packets of seeds – cress, sunflower and coleus.
Suitable for ages 5 years and above.
Dimensions: H31 x W27 cm
My First Mini Greenhouse and Growing Kit, £14, Gardening for Kids