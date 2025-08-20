This is the product my family in Spain swear by to repel flying insects – and it's under £10 on Amazon

Mosquitoes and midges are the bane of any summer. After a trip to visit family in Spain, I now have exactly what I need to repel them from my patio - citronella incense coils (£9.99 at Amazon) .

I’m lucky enough to have family in rural Spain, which means family reunions often take place in the sunshine; however, as with a lot of warm climates, it brings an abundance of flying pests. But one thing my aunt and uncle swear by is mosquito coils, which have proven to be one of the best ways to get rid of mosquitoes I’ve seen.

Similar to burning incense, you light one of these coils on your outdoor dining table or best garden furniture set , and the scent and smoke works to repel mosquitoes. This is everything you need to know.

How do mosquito coils work?

‘A mosquito coil is a spiral-shaped insect repellent that slowly burns to release smoke containing mosquito-repelling chemicals,’ explain experts at The Pest Master . ‘It’s a common and inexpensive method to keep mosquitoes away, especially in outdoor or semi-open spaces’

Typically scented with citronella , a citrusy scent that pests hate, these coils irritate and confuse mosquitoes, and if exposed to prolonged exposure, can kill them.

‘Mosquito coils act by smouldering a spiral-coiled mixture with an active ingredient, typically a synthetic pyrethroid like allethrin or prallethrin that has similar chemical characteristics to naturally occurring pyrethrins found in chrysanthemum blossoms,’ says Tony King, pest control expert, owner and manager of The Pied Piper .

‘While mosquito coils are intended to keep mosquitoes away, the smoke will also drive other flying insects like gnats, midges, and a few kinds of flies away because the active substances act as a generic irritant to their nervous system.’

I myself noticed that insects like wasps seemed a little less bothersome when one of these coils was lit. Smoke is a scent that wasps can’t stand ; however, experts at The Pest Master are keen to point out that this is not an effective deterrent long-term, as they will fly away temporarily if they find the smoke unpleasant.

Mosquito coils don’t require any electricity and are available in most convenience stores in warmer climates.

‘They’re one of the most widely used mosquito control tools in warm climates for a reason,’ say The Pest Master experts.

Now, the exact brand my family buy is only available in Spain, but I've rounded up some similar alternatives with great reviews.

HERBTALE Citronella Incense Coils £7.99 at Amazon Each coil lasts between five and seven hours, and reviews say they are good for warding off wasps and midges. Esschert Citronella - Spiral - Metal Holder - 10 Pieces £7.86 at Amazon These coils come with a pretty chrome casing and can last three to four hours per spiral. SCENTORINI Scentorini Citronella Coils, £10.99 at Amazon With 48 coils per pack, this set will last you all summer long, with each coil lasting three to four hours.

However, it’s important to note you shouldn’t use them indoors, and they’ll be less effective when it's windy.

But when the sun sets in England, and the mosquitoes come out, there’s nothing else I would choose to use to stop mosquitoes ruining my summer plans.