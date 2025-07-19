Inspired by English cottage gardens, this plot was transformed with planting, colour and comfy seating

Nicola and Garin couldn’t wait to move into their own house, a 1920s detached property in Andover, Hampshire, complete with a large garden, after living in a rental property for several years. Nicola, an interior designer, content creator, and tattoo artist, was desperate to get her hands on the outdoor space.

‘The layout probably hadn’t changed for 30 years,’ she says. ‘It was well maintained, but a bit dull, with a long lawn, some mature trees, and hardly any flowers. I adore flowers, and I had this vision of a romantic space, filled with English cottage garden plants.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

The first job was tackling the hedge, which had grown thin and sparse. ‘We got the professionals in to replant the whole thing with cherry laurels, which now gives us a big burst of lush green,’ she says.

Finding somewhere to entertain outside was another issue. With regular visits from her three grown-up children and friends, Nicola was determined to carve out some options.

Turning the unused space in front of the old garage into a boho patio with an outdoor dining area was the answer, and the covered space outside the living room provided more seating.

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

When it came to making the rectangle of lawn more interesting and adding plants, Nicola spotted her answer on Instagram. ‘I came across this amazing company called Garden on a Roll, which delivers everything you need for a new bed, including a group of plants of your choice, designed by award-winning gardener Antony Henn.’

Having had the old fruit trees pollarded and given the existing raspberry, gooseberry and blackcurrant bushes some attention, Nicola focused on her beloved flowers.

‘We’ve bought plenty of geraniums and roses in pinks and reds to add touches of colour,’ she says. ‘There’s a fabulous garden centre called Longacres near our old house and, although it’s a 45-minute drive, we often go back.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

The newest addition is a wireless Landroid robot mower (like the S250 Robot Mower, £349.99 from Worx) and Nicola can’t believe the difference it’s made.

‘Basically, it just takes a little bit off the top of the grass all the time,’ she explains. 'You have to do a bit of basic setting up and outlining the borders, and there’s the initial investment, but it’s very quiet, rechargeable and programmable. It can be out there doing its thing at 6am. I would really recommend it for a large piece of lawn.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

A dark wood bower inherited from the previous owners is just the place to get away from it all.

‘I can hole myself up in there with a drink and a book and no one can see me. Some cushions and a little table make this space a super comfy hideaway.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

Adding a luxuriant hedge, pruning fruit trees, and creating beds in different shapes has improved the view back to the house.

‘It all feels so much fuller, with pretty bursts of red from the hydrangeas.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

A bland town garden with a featureless rectangle of grass has been turned into a vibrant space full of plants and colour.

‘Our great lawnmower keeps the grass at just the right length so we can focus on enjoying the garden we’ve created.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

‘We’ve used mini logs to edge and define the shape of the new flower beds. It’s a great way to give them a bit of a curve.’

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

‘There was plenty of room for a sofa under this covered terrace, so I’ve created an all-weather space we can access from the living room.'

'And we’ve bought plenty of hydrangeas in pots so we can move them around where we feel we want the colour most.'

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

‘I love eating outside, and the area in front of the old brick-built garage was redundant space. I arranged some pots around the edges, and trained a wisteria over the wall to cover the bricks. Planting around the old brick walls softens the space and makes the dining area feel extra special when we eat outdoors.'

Nicola and Garin are looking forward to seeing everything they’ve planted take shape. ‘It’s just going to keep getting better,’ she says. Follow Nicola @thesmithinterior.

This article first appeared in Ideal Home magazine. Subscribe and save here.