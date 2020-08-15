We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This heatwave has us all dreaming of the seaside. However, if you’re not lucky enough to live by the coast, why not create a seaside-inspired garden instead with these coastal garden plants?

While sand and pebbles are a key component in a coastal garden. Plants are just as important for recreating the peaceful atmosphere of a British beach.

The experts at Dobbies Garden Centres has put together their top plant picks for recreating the British beach vibe, no matter the size of your garden.

Coastal garden plants

1.Rosemary

‘This hardy shrub will look lovely and scent your garden beautifully too,’ explains Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director at Dobbies Garden Centres. ‘There are many herbs that will happily grow in seaside gardens, including Sage and Thyme.’

Pick your favourites for cooking, and you will have an endless supply of fresh herbs for cooking.

2.Cordyline Australis

‘This seaside loving plant thrives in harsh environments, hence why it does so well by the sea,’ says Marcus.

These plants will thrive in sunny spots and look great in your garden all year round.

3.Sea Holly

This spikey plant makes a bold statement with its thistle-like flowers. There is also the bonus that they are long-lasting.

‘They prefer a sunny spot, and dry, well-draining soil,’ explains Marcus. ‘They are also a favourite with bees and butterflies.’

4.Hydrangeas

These beautiful plants grow great in sandy soil, so you can embrace the full coastal garden experience.

‘They come in a variety of shades, including sea blues, pretty lilacs and soft pinks for a country coastal feel,’ Marcus says

But do remember to keep these plants well watered in the hot weather.

5.Lavender

Lavender is one of the easiest plants to look after, and can often be seen growing in coastal gardens.

‘As long as it is planted and established well, lavender is drought tolerant and low maintenance,’ says Marcus. ‘They work well in pots on the patio either side of your front door for a fragrant welcome.’

6.Ornamental Grasses

Complete your seaside-inspired garden with these tall and spikey plants They cope well in windy conditions and often grow in the sand dunes along a beach.

Video Of The Week

‘These are best planted in groups,’ advises Marcus. ‘Choose from varieties including Calamagrostis Arundinacea or Carex oshimensis ‘Evergold’ which has variegated foliage and will thrive best in borders or near ponds, as it likes to be kept moist.’

Style your plants in raised bed planters and concrete pots, against a backdrop of whitewashed walls and winding pebble baths to complete the coastal look.