I always keep a roll of masking tape on hand when vacuum cleaning — it's the best way to keep skirting boards scuff-free

Despite being Ideal Home’s vacuum and floorcare expert, I try to spend as little time as possible cleaning my floors. I’m a busy woman, after all. And as I like my vacuuming process to be quick and painless, I’m constantly on the hunt for new tricks and hacks to get the job done. That’s how I came across the masking tape vacuum hack.

Of course, the best vacuum cleaners are a must-have tool for cleaning dust and other debris in your home and are an essential floorcare appliance. But while knowing how to vacuum isn’t rocket science, lugging around a large, hefty appliance can leave your skirting boards looking a little worse for wear - especially if you have a corded model or you, like me, have a higgledy-piggledy house with lots of crevices and corners.

That’s why I just knew I had to test out the masking tape vacuum cleaner hack for myself, as I’ve accidentally scuffed, dented and marked by skirting boards while vacuuming more than I’d care to admit over the years. And as I’ve recently re-painted them after replacing my floors , I figured it was the perfect time to give it a whirl.

Maxim Twin Pack Premium Masking Tape

So, what is the vacuum cleaner masking tape hack? Well, the concept is incredibly simple. By covering the edges of your vacuum cleaner in masking tape, you can prevent any damage they’d normally cause to your skirting boards, baseboards, or any other areas of your home that they would typically come into contact with.

That’s because the masking tape serves as a softer barrier than the hard plastic edges, meaning the masking tape will take the full brunt of the contact, rather than the paint on your skirting boards .

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The beauty of this hack is that you can also add as many layers of masking tape as you want - without any risks. If you have recently painted your skirting boards or you’re particularly heavy-handed while vacuuming, you can add a few layers to create a thicker barrier. If you’re a careful vacuumer and aren’t too precious about your skirting boards, one layer should be more than enough.

Personally, I added two layers of masking tape to my vacuum cleaner (the Dyson Gen5detect, was £749.99, now £599.99 at Dyson , in case you were wondering. It also happens to be the best Dyson vacuum cleaner you can buy) as I thought that provided enough coverage for my home - and it worked like a treat.

Not only could I clean right up to the very edge of my skirting boards without leaving any scuffs (or debris!) behind, but it also worked incredibly well in my kitchen as I vacuumed right up to the baseboards. And while it’s not the prettiest of hacks, you can remove the tape after each vacuuming session if you’re that way inclined.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

However, since trying the masking tape vacuum cleaner hack for the first time a week or so ago, I haven’t taken it off at all, as I find it so effective - and because masking tape generally isn’t recyclable, so it seems a waste to throw it away after each use. But as I assume it’ll fall off eventually, my plan is to simply replace it as soon as that happens, and I’d encourage anyone with a vacuum cleaner to try it out, too.

Plus, if you have one of the best robot vacuum cleaners but find that your model struggles with obstacle avoidance, you could also try this hack out with your hands-free appliance, too. Just make sure you don’t cover up any sensors or lasers when you do this.

And, of course, this isn’t the only vacuum cleaner hack you can make the most of. I also swear by the DIY toilet roll crevice tool hack and always have a spare sock on hand when I lose an earring , as vacuum cleaners are way more versatile than you’d think.

Just make sure you avoid the one thing experts say is killing your vacuum cleaner to keep it in action for as long as possible. Then, you can try out as many of these vacuum cleaner hacks as you want.

Will you be trying out this vacuum hack? Let me know how you get on!