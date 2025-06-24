7 sun-loving plants to grow in pots – these expert-approved planting choices will stay looking good all summer long

The warmer weather we're enjoying right now is glorious, but when it comes to the garden, it can be hard work looking after plants and keeping everything well-watered when the temperature outdoors is soaring.

While a sunny, south-facing garden can be fabulous, the downside is that everything can get very hot and dry quite quickly if you’re not careful. So if you don’t want to spend all your free time watering, choosing plenty of sun-loving plants to grow in pots and incorporating these into your planting scheme and container garden ideas is the smart way to go this summer.

‘Sun-loving plants are some of the easiest and most rewarding to grow in pots,’ says Hayden Salt, garden centre manager at Jacksons Nurseries. ‘They thrive in the heat, bring vibrant colour, and tend to need far less fuss than their shade-loving counterparts. If you’ve got a south-facing patio, balcony or windowsill that gets a lot of light, these plants will absolutely flourish.’

1. Rosemary and thyme

‘Classic Mediterranean herbs like rosemary and thyme are a great starting point,’ says Hayden. ‘Not only do they love the sun, but they add gorgeous fragrance and can double up in the kitchen too.’

Rosemary is one of the best fragrant plants to grow in containers - position pots along a pathway and the scent will be released every time you brush past them. Rosemary and thyme can be grown in the same container, using a gritty compost mix, though rosemary can get quite big so will need potting-on every couple of years.

‘One of the key advantages of using sun-loving plants in pots is that they’re incredibly low-maintenance,’ adds Hayden. ‘Many of these varieties are naturally drought-tolerant and won’t suffer if you forget to water them now and then. That makes them perfect for anyone going away for a few days or who doesn’t want the pressure of constant upkeep.’

2. Iris Germanicas

‘Some gardens, such as south-facing ones, are exposed to lots more sunlight and heat than others, so it is important to choose plants that will thrive in bright conditions,’ says Charlotte McGrattan, hardy nursery stock buyer at Hillier Nurseries and Garden Centres. ‘Luckily, there is a wide variety of plants that prefer full sun to shadier environments, so there is plenty of opportunity to incorporate fantastic colour, texture, and interest to any outdoor space.’

‘Iris germanicas (or bearded iris) are eye-catching flowers with their unique petal structure and shape and make a great feature bloom in a hot and sunny environment. These blooms are perfect in pots for south-facing gardens as they thrive in a sunlit spot where the soil is a little drier.’

Choose a wide, shallow pot with plenty of drainage and use a well-draining potting mix like Miracle-Gro Premium Moisture Control Compost, available on amazon. Water only when the top two inches of soil are dry, as overwatering can cause rot. Once established, bearded iris make great low maintenance plants for pots.

3. Osteospermums

‘Osteospermums (also known as the African Daisy) with their pretty, vibrant flowerheads liven up any pot or flowerbed,’ says Charlotte. ‘These sun-loving blooms are perfect for bright, hot gardens, and flower from summer through to autumn.’

For how to arrange pots in the garden, choose a sunny spot on the patio or deck for your osteospermum as plentiful sunshine will encourage good growth, just ensure that the soil doesn’t become dry.

‘There are also ways of giving your sun-loving flowers a helping hand, including mulching and watering,’ suggests Charlotte. ‘Mulching will help your soil retain some moisture, which can be valuable in the extreme heat. Mix garden compost or well-rotted manure into your soil and mulch on top using wood chippings to reduce the risk of moisture evaporation in the sun.’

4. Calibrachoa

‘Calibrachoa (often referred to as million bells or mini petunias due to their small petunia-like flowers) is another fantastic option if you want something that trails over the edge of pots or window boxes, giving that abundant, cascading look,’ suggests Hayden.

Prolific bloomers that are great for hanging baskets, so a good choice for how to start a balcony garden, keep the soil moist, but not over-watered with calibrachoa. There is no need to worry about dead-heading as the plants will drop any spent flowers naturally, giving an abundant display for the summer months.

5. Achilleas

‘Achilleas are perfect in pots for sunny ornamental border ideas as they have delicate, bright flowerheads above feathery foliage,’ says Charlotte. ‘They work well in a variety of landscapes including south-facing, wildlife and gravel gardens and are well-loved by pollinators, particularly Hoverflies.’

‘When you water any of these sun-loving plants to grow in pots, aim for the base so that no water goes to waste and is properly utilised by the roots,’ adds Charlotte. ‘Also, avoid watering in the middle of the day, as this is when the hottest weather is likely to be. Watering first thing in the morning or last thing at night will limit the chances of the sun evaporating the liquid and allow the roots of the plants to absorb much-needed moisture.’

6. Salvias

‘Salvias also hold up really well in the heat and add interesting structure and colour to containers,’ adds Hayden.

Salvias will thrive in a sunny position with well-drained soil. Salvias in pots are more susceptible to drying out than plants in the ground, but once established make a good choice for drought tolerant plants for summer.

‘To give plants in pots the best possible start, use a good-quality, peat-free, free-draining compost. I always recommend mixing in a handful of water-retaining granules or vermiculite – this helps keep moisture in the root zone without waterlogging,’ advises Hayden.

‘During the warmer months, a fortnightly feed with a balanced liquid fertiliser like Vitax Liquid Growmore will keep growth and flowering consistent. And don’t forget to deadhead regularly - a few snips here and there can keep pots looking their best right through the season.’

7. Pelargoniums

‘For something more decorative, you really can’t go wrong with pelargoniums,’ says Hayden. ‘They flower for months and cope brilliantly with dry conditions.’

Often called ‘tender geraniums’, pelargoniums are bright, cheerful and will add colour to hanging baskets, window boxes and containers all summer long, whether patio or small garden ideas. Most varieties flower best in full sun and as they are not particularly thirsty plants they make a great choice for sunnier gardens.

‘Outdoor containers and hanging baskets dry out much faster than garden beds because they hold less moisture,’ says Patty Willems at Elho. ‘Watering deeply and regularly is essential, especially during extreme temperatures. We recommend watering generously once a day during hot weather and keep an eye on smaller pots or particularly thirsty plants – they may need a second drink in the evening.’

‘To make life easier, try planters with built-in reservoirs that slowly release stored water to the roots, helping to maintain hydration levels and reduce the need for constant watering – ideal for sun-drenched patios and balconies,’ adds Patty.

FAQs

What type of pot is best for hot weather?

‘Terracotta pots are a classic choice. They’re breathable and great for plants that don’t like soggy roots,’ advises Hayden. ‘Although in very hot conditions, they do dry out more quickly, so if you're growing thirstier varieties or want to water less often, go for glazed ceramic or composite pots, which retain moisture better.’

What plants dislike terracotta pots?

‘Plants that like consistently moist soil - like hostas or hydrangeas - aren’t ideal for sun-drenched pots, especially if you're using terracotta,’ adds Hayden. ‘These types tend to struggle in hot, dry containers and are better kept in shadier spots or larger, moisture-retaining containers.’

High temperatures can make looking after plants a challenge, but choosing sun-loving varieties will ease the pressure and reduce the need for constant watering. Will you be trying any of these plants for your garden?