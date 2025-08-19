Marble is elegant, timeless, but also pricey – yet, I just found 2 high-street brands selling affordable marble furniture and accessories

Marble is one of those materials that will never go out of style – at least if the last several hundreds of years are anything to go by. There is only one downside to it – the high cost. But I’ve recently come across two high street brands that are the perfect places to buy affordable marble furniture and home accessories – and I’m not gatekeeping.

The natural stone continues to be a popular material in modern and traditional homes alike due to its innate elegance and timelessness, while also finding its way into home decor trends – as Pinterest UK reports, searches for ‘marble texture’ have increased by 45% and ‘marble coffee table’s searches have risen by 20% compared to this time last year.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘Marble is very much in demand because it has that rare ability to feel both timeless and modern,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘We are seeing a shift towards coloured marbles, fluted textures, and combinations with other materials like brass or natural wood.’

She continues to explain why marble tends to be on the pricey side, ‘The cost comes down to how marble is formed and handled. It takes thousands of years to develop, each piece is one of a kind, and it is heavy and labour-intensive to cut, finish and transport, especially when it is imported into the UK.’

But these brands have managed to find a way to make marble pieces of furniture, decor and tableware more accessible. So without further ado, this is where to find budget-friendly marble pieces for your home. You best believe I’ll be snapping up at least one of these for my new flat.

Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Before coming across Dunelm’s marble coffee table priced under £500 at the brand’s spring/summer 2025 press preview, I didn’t think budget-friendly marble pieces existed. Now, Dunelm’s Lana marble range spans the coffee table, as well as two sizes of side tables and even a console table which was one of the standout pieces at the latest press showcase last month, along with the Dunelm Finn accent chair.

As Sam at Flitch already mentioned, these days, pieces that combine marble with another material, such as wood, are very popular and high in demand. And Dunelm has served us just that with this season’s new Arya console table.

H&M Home

(Image credit: H&M Home)

H&M Home’s new autumn/winter collection just dropped last week – and it was full of designer-worthy pieces, but sold at high-street prices. And that includes lots of marble – made into chic tableware and smaller pieces of furniture like a marble side table (which I’m seriously tempted by) and a curved shelf with on-trend chrome detailing. As according to H&M Home, marble and chrome are the two most desirable home decor materials this season – and I’m by no means disputing it!

More affordable marble furniture finds

While searching the internet, I’ve come across a few more reasonably priced marble pieces that look just as amazing. And I had to share them.

Atkin & Thyme Trento Marble Coffee Table Was £549 Now £439 at Atkin & Thyme Atkin & Thyme is one of the best places to go to for designer-style furniture and decor that's also of high quality. This coffee table is no exception, with a round marble tabletop and chunky mango wood legs that look super elevated. Furniture 123 Matilda Round Beige Marble Side Table £149.97 at Furniture 123 Similar to the side tables from both H&M Home and Dunelm, Furniture 123's take on the look comes either in this beige colourway with a round tabletop or in white marble with a square top. Both are just as stylish and well priced. Perch & Parrow Athena Coffee Table £490 at Perch & Parrow As Sam mentioned, marbles of different colours and with various patterns are very popular. And this Perch & Parrow round marble coffee table delivers on that perfectly. Available in four different colourways, one is more beautiful than the next.

How to style marble furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

As combining many different textures is one of the biggest living room trends of 2025, why not make marble part of that texture layering?

‘Balance the coolness of marble with warm, tactile textures,’ Sam at Flitch suggests. ‘Think of a marble side table next to a plush armchair, layered with boucle or linen cushions, and perhaps a vintage lamp for contrast. The key is to avoid making it feel too polished or formal.’

Which marble piece was your favourite?