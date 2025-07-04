Miele’s top-rated (and most stylish) stick vacuum has been slashed by £100 — it’s now one of the cheapest vacuums you can buy

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you’ll be happy to know that July is prime time to grab a bargain. Not only is Amazon Prime Day around the corner, but many brands are also slashing their own prices - including one of my favourite vacuum cleaner brands, Miele.

From now until the 8th July, Miele is offering up to £200 off selected appliances, and as Ideal Home’s resident floorcare expert, it didn’t take me long to spot that my top-rated Miele Duoflex HX1 stick vacuum has been reduced to just £269. This is an absolute steal, and a deal I really don’t want you to miss.

Miele Duoflex HX1 Was £369 now £269 at Miele Coming in three colourways, this powerful stick vacuum is sleek, sophisticated, and easily transforms into a handheld. It also comes with three tools for cleaning awkward areas.

I’ve previously tested the pet model of the Duoflex HX1, the Duoflex HX1 Cat & Dog , and gave it a very impressive 4.5-star out of 5 review - but I have to say that the non-pet version is right up my street.

Coming in three different colourways, including Nordic Blue, Sunset Yellow (my personal favourite), and Terra Red, this vacuum breaks the vacuum mould and offers something a little brighter than your average black or white appliance.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

It’s also extremely powerful, and just as powerful as a conventional Miele vacuum cleaner, such as the Miele Guard M1 , which is the more traditional corded cylinder vacuum for which this big brand is known. Plus, it offers up to 55 minutes of running time and is nice and light at just 3.1kg.

Like the best Shark vacuums and the best Dyson vacuums , this Miele stick vacuum also benefits from auto-adjusting power, which means it’ll adjust the suction depending on the dirtiness of your floors, while also making sure it doesn’t damage them in the process. At this price point, however, it's significantly cheaper than these bigger brands.

But don’t just take my word for it. The Miele Duoflex HX1 also has a 4.6-star rating on the website, with customers loving the powerful suction, various colourways and the build quality. And this is something to be expected from Miele.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

However, while the brand is known for its impressive German engineering, its long-lasting products (our Content Director for Ecommerce’s mum has been using her Miele vacuum for 8 years and counting, and it’s still going strong), Miele is typically at the more expensive end of the vacuum cleaner spectrum.

Alongside this, they rarely have sales, so the fact that this promotional event is even happening - and that the sleek, sophisticated, powerful (and colourful) Duoflex HX1 is included - is a pretty big deal.

Another perk? It also comes with a 100-day trial - so if you find that it’s not quite the right vacuum cleaner for you, you can return it without losing any of your money within that 100-day period.

You’ll have to be quick if you want to snap up this deal, though, as it ends on the 8th July, and there’s no guarantees that it will ever be this cheap again.

Alternative Miele vacuum cleaner deals

Miele Guard L1 Cat & Dog Flex Was £399 now £329 at Miele If you prefer the more traditional cylinder Miele vacuums, this one is also discounted. It offers four cleaning modes, an Active AirClean filter to neutralise unpleasant odours, and it's also super durable and has been tested for up to 20 years of use. Miele Triflex HX1 Facelift Was £599 now £499 at Miele Although it's slightly more expensive, this cordless model comes with patented 3-in-1 design for exceptional flexibility, so you can configure it in a way that suits not only your home, but also your own comfortability. It also offers up to 60 minutes of run time. Miele Boost CX1 Cat & Dog PowerLine Was £399 now £299 at Miele Designed with hygiene in mind, this vacuum offers a HEPA filter and vortex technology to ensure every speck of dust is picked up. You don't need to worry about this corded vacuum veering off course either, as it has TrackDrive technology to keep it where you need it.

So, will you be picking up this Miele vacuum cleaner deal? I wouldn't wait if I were you!