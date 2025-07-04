There's no need to hide your air fryer away with these new subtle Ninja air fryer colours – there's finally an alternative to black
There's finally a Ninja air fryer for you if you don't want all-black appliances
It's long been true that Ninja air fryers are the very best available on the market, but one thing that's always been lacking is the range of colours from the brand. That's all changed with the release of new colour ways across the range of the best Ninja air fryers.
Starting with the Ninja Dual Zone, which we gave 5 stars in our review, which is now available in stone and metallic grey. While the stone colour is available (and on sale!) at Amazon for £179.99, the metallic grey version is discounted on Ninja's website for the same price.
Or if you've had your eye on the Ninja FlexDrawer instead, which is currently our top-rated best air fryer ever, then you can finally pick it up in white rather than just black. Here's all of the new colourways together so you can get a feel for the colours.
STONE
Stone Gold is the newest Amazon-exclusive colourway from Ninja, just in time for Amazon Prime Day too.
WHITE
The FlexDrawer is Ninja's most versatile air fryer and is perfect for families. Now it's ideal for kitchens with white or pastel colourways too.
Metallic grey
Another brand new colourway, this time via Ninja, is this metallic grey shade. It's perfect for those who still want a darker appliance, but not as severe as black.
Every year around Amazon Prime Day, which this year is taking place from the 8th to the 11th of July, and Black Friday you can expect limited edition colourways of Ninja products that are available on Amazon and Ninja.
That makes these sales events a great time to shop if you're looking for alternative colourways. After all, finding an air fryer that actually matches your kitchen colour scheme means you don't need to look for ways to hide an air fryer in your kitchen.
Whichever colour takes your fancy, after testing every type of Ninja air fryer out there, we can wholeheartedly recommend them based on performance. Could any of these new shades sway you?
