Aldi is selling an instant canopy you can put up in minutes, and it's only £45

Aldi is selling an 'instant' canopy that can be set up in under 3 minutes for just £45, and I think it might just be the budget buy of the summer.

The weather swinging between soaring temperatures and then pouring rain these past few weeks has made me desperate to find a garden shade idea that can double up as rain cover. This Aldi buy with it's sub-£50 price tag is the answer to my prayer, and if you've been in the same predicament it could be the answer to yours too.

The Aldi Instant Canopy went on sale today (3rd July) and is designed to be easy to put up and down. It's essentially the equivalent of a pop up tent on a grander scale.

(Image credit: Aldi)

It is water-resistant to protect a BBQ party from a sudden rain shower, but will also provide plenty of shade cover in hot weather. A huge plus is that it can be put up by one person, great news for anyone not looking to fall out with their partner this summer.

This canopy measures 3 x 3 x 2.7 metres, and includes a carrying case with wheels for easy transport. It isn't the cheapest canopy or gazebo on the market, you can pick up a very similar one for £45.99 on Amazon. However, the Aldi version has a more stylish finish and dare I say looks more expensive with it's neutral top and simple metal sides.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The canopy can be secured by pegging it down, however if like me your garden is on the smaller side and only features patio ideas you can secure it with something like these weight bags, available on Amazon for £12.99, that you can attached to the legs.

Full disclosure, I've already sent a text to my family and partner to keep their eyes peeled for this clever canopy as I guarantee this Aldi specialbuy is going to sell fast. The canopy is only available to pick up in stores, so if you don't have an Aldi nearby here are a couple of other budget friendly options to consider.

Alternatives

Bonnlo Pop Up Gazebo 3x3m £45.99 at Amazon UK This gazebo is only £1 more than Aldi's version and available in 4 different colours. It also offers 99% UV protection from the sun. 3m X 3m White Gazebo £24.50 at Dunelm If you need an even more affordable option this Dunelm one will cost you less than £30 with delivery. Yaheetech 3x3m Heavy Duty Pop Up Gazebo £69.99 at Amazon UK This is a little more expensive than Aldi's version, but has a chic design and includes 4 sandbags to secure it.

Will you be picking one of these up at Aldi?