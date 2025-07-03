Aldi is selling an instant canopy you can put up in minutes, and it's only £45
Come rain or shine it will have you covered
Aldi is selling an 'instant' canopy that can be set up in under 3 minutes for just £45, and I think it might just be the budget buy of the summer.
The weather swinging between soaring temperatures and then pouring rain these past few weeks has made me desperate to find a garden shade idea that can double up as rain cover. This Aldi buy with it's sub-£50 price tag is the answer to my prayer, and if you've been in the same predicament it could be the answer to yours too.
The Aldi Instant Canopy went on sale today (3rd July) and is designed to be easy to put up and down. It's essentially the equivalent of a pop up tent on a grander scale.
It is water-resistant to protect a BBQ party from a sudden rain shower, but will also provide plenty of shade cover in hot weather. A huge plus is that it can be put up by one person, great news for anyone not looking to fall out with their partner this summer.
This canopy measures 3 x 3 x 2.7 metres, and includes a carrying case with wheels for easy transport. It isn't the cheapest canopy or gazebo on the market, you can pick up a very similar one for £45.99 on Amazon. However, the Aldi version has a more stylish finish and dare I say looks more expensive with it's neutral top and simple metal sides.
The canopy can be secured by pegging it down, however if like me your garden is on the smaller side and only features patio ideas you can secure it with something like these weight bags, available on Amazon for £12.99, that you can attached to the legs.
Full disclosure, I've already sent a text to my family and partner to keep their eyes peeled for this clever canopy as I guarantee this Aldi specialbuy is going to sell fast. The canopy is only available to pick up in stores, so if you don't have an Aldi nearby here are a couple of other budget friendly options to consider.
Alternatives
Will you be picking one of these up at Aldi?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
