6 of the best plants for clay soil – these shrubs and flowering plants will thrive in this challenging soil type

Clay soil isn’t the end of the world for your garden – in fact, if you tailor your planting scheme and select some of the best plants for clay soil, your garden will still flourish.

Before you learn how to improve clay soil for gardening, it’s worth considering which plants thrive in heavier soils. We’ve spoken before about the plants that can tolerate waterlogged soil, but what if it's dense and moisture-retentive from the off?

'Clay soil is characterised by its unique texture and behaviour,' explains Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. 'When it rains, clay soil often feels damp and sticky, but in warmer periods, it can dry out and develop cracks. Because of its very fine particles and natural stickiness, clay soil can cling to water and nutrients, making it potentially rich and productive for plants.'

To find out which plants benefit from this soil type the most, I spoke to the experts and pulled together a list of the best plants for clay soils.

1. Lady's mantle

(Image credit: Getty Images / PatrikStedrak)

To kick off our list of the best plants for clay soil, we’re focusing on lady’s mantle, or Alchemilla mollis. Gardening expert and author Sarah Raven considers this popular perennial to be one of the best foliage plants for the garden and the vase, and it thrives in dense soils.

‘Alchemilla mollis brings structure and colour to a border, succeeds without much intervention, and copes well with the demands of heavier ground,’ Sarah says.

As well as being an ideal filler plant for sparse flower beds, lady’s mantle is one of the best ground cover plants that prevent weeds.

Where to buy lady’s mantle:

2. Dogwood

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

Some plants are happy in heavier soils, and dogwood, or Cornus sanguinea, is one of them.

'Although the gardens here at Raby benefit from decent loamy soil generally, my own garden is very heavy clay,' says Dickon Harding, gardens and landscape manager at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens. 'This means I cannot grow many of the fashionable Mediterranean plants, which all need good drainage.'

'Having improved my soil as much as possible with organic matter, I have had more success with shrubs like the Cornus genus. Cornus sanguinea lives very happily by my pond, even rooting into the water itself.'

Where to buy Cornus sanguinea:

3. Cotoneaster

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kayco)

Opting for hardy shrubs can be a brilliant way to work around clay soil. Cotoneaster is one of the best shrubs for full sun spots, but it can also cope with heavier soils.

'Plant roots struggle to penetrate compacted clay soils, so choose plants with strong, anchoring root systems such as Cotoneaster,' says Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan's horticultural expert.

Where to buy Cotoneaster:

4. Culver's root

(Image credit: Getty Images / Francesca Leslie)

Culver’s root, or Veronicastrum virginicum, is another recommendation of Sarah Raven’s for clay soils. This perennial breathes life and elegance into the back of garden borders with its tall, delicate racemes.

'These plants attract pollinators, which is vital in any garden,' Sarah adds. So, it's perfect if you're looking for wildlife garden ideas, too.

Where to buy Culver's root:

5. Bee balm

(Image credit: Getty Images/Clive Nichols)

If you're after some of the best plants for bees, Monarda (more commonly known as bee balm or bergamot) is a brilliant choice for heavy clay soil.

'In wetter, northern climates, clay soils remain moist during summer, and moisture-loving perennials such as Monarda will do well,' explains Annelise.

Where to buy bee balm:

6. Camassias

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

Camassias are another recommendation of Dickon's for the best plants for clay soil, producing star-shaped flowers in lilac and blue hues.

'Camassia leichtlinii doesn’t mind a soggy bottom, grown with great effect in our Walled Gardens amongst Deschampsia cespitosa – a great combination for clay soils,' he explains.

Where to buy camassias:

Sarah Raven: Pre-order camassia bulbs, from £4.95, now for September delivery.

That's our pick of the best plants for clay soil. Which varieties will you be growing?