Putting fairy lights on garden fences can land you in trouble with your neighbours, warn legal experts

Homeowners are being warned against putting fairy lights on garden fences, as it could land them in trouble with their neighbour.

Garden lighting ideas can illuminate your outdoor space so you can enjoy your garden for longer as the summer nights get shorter. While placing lights on your garden fence may seem like a good idea, you first need to know if this fence belongs to you or your neighbour, or risk making a huge garden lighting mistake.

Even if you only plan to use ‘your side’ of the fence, if your neighbour owns the boundary fence, then you need to get permission first. This is everything you need to know.

What is a boundary fence?

The most important thing to know before you attach fairy lights to the fence is knowing what fence is yours . The boundary fence between you and your neighbour is owned by one of the property owners. It’s not a case of you both having a side each.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Boundary fences can often cause confusion between neighbours, particularly when it comes to questions of ownership and usage. A boundary fence marks the dividing line between two properties. However, who owns the fence is not always straightforward - it depends on the property’s title deeds, which will usually state whether the fence belongs to you, your neighbour, or is a shared responsibility,’ explains experts at The University of Law .

When looking at the property deed documents, Louise Ainley, a qualified solicitor at licensed conveyancer course provider Access Law Online , recommends looking out for: ‘A ‘T’ symbol on the plan will point to the side that owns and maintains the fence. If you see an ‘H’, responsibility is shared between both properties.’

‘Not all documents include this, and in those cases, ownership is usually presumed based on which side the fence posts are on. The owner is generally the one whose side includes the posts, while the neighbour with the flush or ‘nicer’ side likely doesn’t own it.’

If it’s not clear from the property deeds or land registry document who owns the fence, then Louise says you should look at past actions, such as who has maintained the fence or repaired it.

Can I put fairy lights on a boundary fence

‘If you own the fence, you’re generally free to hang decorations like fairy lights, so long as they don’t pose a safety risk or breach any local regulations. However, if the fence belongs to your neighbour, you need their permission to hang anything on it, even if it’s facing into your garden,’ says Louise.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If you do own the fence, you should still take care to ensure the installation is safe and the lights don’t damage or encroach on your neighbours' property. In the instances where it is not clear who owns the fence, it’s recommended that you have a conversation with your neighbour to ensure they’re happy with you attaching lights.

Remember that your neighbour has a legal right to object and report you to the council if you ignore their wishes. This is because attaching lights without consent could be seen as trespassing or even damage to their property.

‘It’s always best to try and resolve the matter amicably, and see if you can work together to resolve the issue. Be sure to check the official boundaries for your property in your legal paperwork first before escalating to formal channels or getting the council involved. Keep in mind that you might have to pay the council a fee to consider your complaint,’ say experts at The University of Law.

Alternatively, if the boundary fence doesn’t belong to you, and your neighbour has objected to you hanging garden lights on it, you can opt for one of these garden lights instead.

Being respectful and considerate of your neighbours is the key to a happy neighbourhood. So, if you want to hang garden lights on the fence, check who owns it first and ask for permission.