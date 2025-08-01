These 4 common household items are inviting flies into your home without you realising, according to experts

Flies are an unwelcome part of warm weather, but did you know that there are some household items that are attracting flies into your home without you realising?

Having arrived on this page, you’ll no doubt be wondering how to stop flies coming into your home , but sometimes prevention works better than cure. So, dealing with items that attract flies into your home is a practical and easy way to reduce the numbers.

While it makes sense not to leave rubbish lying around and regularly cleaning your bin , there are some items that may not have crossed your mind.

1. Fruit bowls

It may sound a little obvious, but the fruit sitting in your fruit bowl will be attracting fruit flies into your kitchen or dining room.

‘Fruit flies are attracted to the ripeness of fruit and vegetables and the smell of fermentation, so seal and refrigerate food and keep it in an airtight container. There are numerous airtight containers currently on the market and, thankfully, they aren’t too expensive, so it’s worth investing if you’re sick of fruit flies,’ says John Girvan from Alliance Online Ireland .

While a fruit bowl can look pretty on your worktop, an air-tight container works better to keep your fruit fresher for longer. Lakeland’s StayFresh Produce Keeper (£12.99) is a great choice as it has an air vent and drain to allow moisture out.

2. Damp towels and sponges

Another item attracting flies into your home is your sponges, towels and dishcloths in your sink.

‘These are often left hanging in bathrooms or kitchens without being properly dried. Moisture-loving flies, especially drain and fruit flies, are attracted to the humidity and potential bacteria buildup,’ explains David Gray, home improvement expert at Corston Architectural Detail .

Instead, you could consider using a wooden cleaning brush for your dishes. I use a bamboo one (such as this bamboo palm brush, £10.99, at Amazon ) and find it’s great for tackling stubborn grease and grime.

3. Overwatered houseplants

While overwatering your houseplants can cause a range of problems for your plant’s health, it can also attract flies into your home.

‘Overwatered plants can become breeding grounds for fungus gnats and other small flies. The organic decay in damp soil emits gases that attract them,’ says David.

To see if your plant has been overwatered, check to see if the leaves have turned brown or yellow, the soil won’t dry or if your plant starts to go ‘mushy’.

4. Pet food and water bowls

If you have pets, then you need to be aware that the residue left in their food and water bowls is like the Bat-Signal for flies.

‘Even when you think they’re clean, traces of food and moisture can emit odours imperceptible to humans but irresistible to flies,’ says David

Pets at Home sells a pet-friendly disinfectant (£3.99) which you can use to thoroughly clean their bowls without risking any harm to their beloved pets.

Other solutions to keep flies away

NEOM Wellbeing London Neom Wellbeing London Complete Bliss & Citronelle Scented Candle, 350g £55 at John Lewis I have been using this candle in my kitchen and have seen a significant reduction of flies. It's not as harsh as other citronella candles, which means my kitchen has a fresh lemony scent. KULSUM.INC Portable Fly Fan £7.99 at Amazon Fly fans are a great choice for keeping flies away from your table during meal times. Their quiet, portable and means you can eat in peace. Argos Home Argos Home Beaded Door Curtain - White £23 at Argos A beaded curtain can help prevent flies from entering your home. This bead and bamboo tube design still lets light and fresh air flow through.

By tackling these common attractants, you should see a reduction in the number of flies in your home.