7 shrubs that thrive in wet soil – experts share the plants that will flourish even if your garden is boggy and waterlogged

With the warm weather that we’re enjoying right now, it can be difficult to believe that wet soil might be a problem. But plenty of gardens do suffer from boggy, waterlogged ground which can be a headache. Knowing the best shrubs that thrive in wet soil is a practical fix and one that your garden will look all the better for.

Soil becomes waterlogged when water accumulates and is unable to drain away properly. This might be because of heavy rainfall or because the ground is naturally dense and compacted in texture. With no air in the saturated soil, the roots of plants can drown in the water. So choosing plants that like waterlogged soil is a must if your garden suffers from this problem.

‘Wet or waterlogged soil can be tricky to work with, but there are plenty of shrubs that not only tolerate it - they actually thrive in it,’ says Elise Harlock, Brand Manager at Prestige Flowers. ‘The key is choosing varieties that are naturally adapted to damp conditions and understanding how to work with the soil, rather than against it.’

1. Dogwood

‘If you’ve got a boggy or moisture-retentive spot in your garden, there are some great shrub choices that you can include as a way around the problem,’ adds Elise.

‘Dogwood, particularly Cornus alba and Cornus sanguinea, are shrubs that love damp soil and add brilliant winter interest with their colourful stems.’

Plant dogwood at any time of year, but Autumn can be best so that the plants can establish their roots over winter. They are tough and hardy and look great planted amongst evergreens to make the stems really stand out. Dogwood will thrive in damp soil and is a good choice of plant for clay soil too.

Elise Harlock Gardening expert Elise Harlock is the Brand Manager at Prestige Flowers, one of the UK’s leading online florists. With a strong background in horticulture and years of experience in the floral industry, Elise is a trusted voice in the gardening world. Her expert tips have been featured in numerous titles and she regularly shares advice on everything from seasonal planting to common garden mistakes.

2. Hydrangeas

‘To figure out if your soil is poorly drained, try the 'spade test,’ advises Elise. ‘Dig a hole around 30cm deep, fill it with water, and time how long it takes to drain. If the water hasn’t drained within four to five hours, your soil is holding too much moisture.’

‘Hydrangea arborescens are incredibly tolerant of moisture and do well in semi-shaded areas. ‘Annabelle’ is a classic variety,’ adds Elise.

With hydrangeas, it can be better to grow plants directly in the soil rather than in pots to give the plants ample space to grow. They look fabulous in both cottage and courtyard gardens and are the perfect choice for beds and borders.

3. Winterberry holly

‘One brilliant but often overlooked option is the winterberry holly (ilex verticillata),’ says Hayden Salt, Garden Centre Manager at Jacksons Nurseries. ‘It’s not only highly tolerant of boggy or waterlogged conditions, but its bright red berries add incredible colour in the colder months. Birds love it too, making it a perfect wildlife-friendly garden idea.’

‘When it comes to planting in wet soil, success is all about technique,’ adds Hayden.‘Slightly raising the planting area or creating a shallow mound can help improve drainage around the roots, even in soggy spots. Also, make sure to avoid compacting the soil too much when planting - aerated soil allows water to move more freely.’

Hayden Salt Garden Centre Manager, Jacksons Nurseries With over two decades of experience at Jacksons Nurseries in Staffordshire, Hayden Salt serves as the Garden Centre Manager. His deep-rooted passion for horticulture is evident in the vibrant garden displays he curates and his dedication to assisting customers in selecting the perfect plants for their gardens. Hayden specialises in shrubs and perennials, with a particular fondness for Japanese Acers.

4. Alder buckthorn

‘Another lovely choice of shrub that thrives in wet soil is alder buckthorn (frangula alnus),’ says Elise. ‘It’s great for wildlife, tolerant of heavy, wet soils, and good in naturalistic or woodland garden ideas.’

‘If you want to grow a wider variety of plants in damp areas, improving the soil structure is key,’ adds Elise. ‘Dig in plenty of organic matter - like composted bark or well-rotted manure - to help break up heavy clay and create air pockets. You can also raise beds slightly, or plant on shallow mounds, so the roots sit just above the waterline.’

5. Sweet pepperbush

‘Another great pick is clethra alnifolia, also known as sweet pepperbush,’ says Hayden. ‘It’s one of those rare shrubs that actually thrive in damp soil and partial shade, with beautifully fragrant summer blooms that attract bees and butterflies.’

‘And don’t forget to mulch. Adding bark or leaf mulch helps suppress weeds and retain just the right amount of moisture, without leaving roots sitting in water,’ advises Hayden.

6. Willow (salix)

‘Compact varieties like salix purpurea 'nana' are perfect for wetter sites and can be pruned to maintain shape,’ says Elise.

‘When planting in wet ground, always avoid digging when the soil is saturated - it can compact easily and damage the soil structure,’ adds Elise. ‘Try to plant during drier spells, and make sure the root ball sits slightly proud of the soil surface to prevent rot. Mulching can also help keep moisture levels balanced and suppress weeds, and can be a good fix to improve clay soil for gardening too.’

7. Itea virginica

‘A lesser-known shrub, but a real performer in moist soil, itea virginica has beautiful summer flowers, strong autumn colour and is a fragrant shrub that will fill your garden with scent,’ says Elise.

‘And don’t forget that wet soil can actually be a gift if you choose the right plants. With the right shrubs, a boggy patch can become a beautiful focal point - lush, green and full of life year-round,’ adds Elise.

FAQs

How do you improve wet soil?

In the short term, if you have wet ground, finding out where the excess water has come from is key. It could be a temporary problem if the wet soil was caused by heavy rain, groundwater flooding or overflowing drains.

If this is the case, try to keep off the soil until it is workable, or you could risk compacting the ground and making things worse. Use a plank to stand on when digging and try to aerate the soil with a fork without walking on the ground.

How do you improve drainage?

If compact soil and waterlogged ground is a long-term problem, there are different ways you can try to help improve the soil structure and aid drainage. Adding organic matter, like well-rotted compost, on a yearly basis can help to aerate soil so it drains better.

You can also add coarse grit or sand to improve drainage, particularly in heavy clay soils. Raised beds are another alternative, elevating the planting area and allowing water to run away.

Wet and waterlogged soil can make gardening conditions a challenge, but taking steps to improve drainage and choosing the right plants can help your garden to flourish. What shrubs will you be adding to your garden this summer?