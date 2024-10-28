The best shrubs for full sun – grow these plants in a sunny spot to unleash their full potential

Got the perfect sunny spot in your garden but not sure what to plant there? You'll need one of the best shrubs for full sun – and luckily, many shrubs thrive in the sunshine.

Flowering shrubs often need plenty of sunlight to grow to their full potential and put out the best displays every year. The best-drought-tolerant plants will perform better in the sunshine, for example, and you'll often need plants that love the sun for south-facing garden ideas. That's why choosing the right planting site is key.

So, if you have a gap in a border to fill, we've rounded up a list of the best shrubs for full sun spots to give you a little planting inspiration.

1. California lilac

We've already celebrated California lilac as one of the best autumn-flowering shrubs – it blooms in spring, summer and autumn, depending on the variety – but it's also one of the best shrubs for full sun locations.

'California lilac is a tough and forgiving shrub which, as long as it is not planted in shade and is in well-drained soil, will grow in the most difficult of sites,' says Morris Hankinson, founder of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'While you need full sun for your California lilac to thrive, you should also try and choose a spot sheltered from winter frost and cold winds.'

When it comes to cutting the shrub back, timing is key, so learning when to prune Ceanothus will ensure you're encouraging the best growth possible.

2. Rock roses

Cistus, commonly known as rock roses, are pretty resilient shrubs. They thrive in poor soils and, thanks to their Mediterranean roots, they make brilliant shrubs for full sun locations.

'Cistus are fabulous little gems for really hot, dry and sunny places,' says garden designer Harriet Worsley. 'I’ve seen them growing wild in the country lanes near Naples, so they need intense sun and free draining soil – don’t put them in a shady spot, and no heavy wet soil.'

Because they're such low-maintenance, learning how to grow rock roses is a breeze. They're a popular choice for garden border ideas, but you'll need to choose the variety carefully to suit the space you have.

'Some are small, and some are much bigger and grow surprisingly large, so do research the final size before planting, as you can be caught out,' Harriet warns. 'I use the bright magenta pink and white varieties for south-facing Mediterranean-inspired schemes.'

3. Forsythia

Next up on our list of the best shrubs for full sun spots is Forsythia, with its vibrant yellow flowers that show up in the spring.

'Not only is this shrub low maintenance when allowed constant access to full sunlight, but you also gain visual benefits from the light,' says former professional gardener Andy Ellis. 'This is because full sun encourages larger, brighter blooms, filling your garden with gorgeous and vibrant shades of yellow.'

In fact, according to Morris, positioning forsythia in full sun will maximise the number of blooms. 'While Forsythia can tolerate light shade, it tends to produce fewer flowers than when positioned in full sun,' he says.

As with California lilac, figuring out when to prune Forsythia will promote healthy flowering.

4. Mountain witch alder

Mountain witch alder is another great choice if you're looking for shrubs for full sun locations. It's a deciduous shrub, so it loses its leaves in the winter, but not before they turn a striking red and orange colour in the autumn.

The shrub produces perfumed spikes of white flowers every spring which last until June. For the best displays, you'll need to plant this shrub in a sunny spot.

'Mountain witch alder is a unique deciduous shrub that relies on full sunlight to produce its gorgeous white flowers in spring,' explains Morris. 'The shrub thrives in acidic, well-drained soil. Ensure your soil stays moist but never waterlogged as this could cause issues such as root rot.'

5. Lavender

We couldn't complete our list of the best shrubs for full sun without this Mediterranean classic. Lavender thrives in total sunlight, and you'll enjoy better blooms if you choose the right planting spot.

'This plant is drought-tolerant, which means full sun is good, and minimal watering is required,' says Andy. 'The sunlight helps bring out the dazzling shades of purple and the aromatic scent of the delicate flowers.'

Andy also recommends learning how to prune lavender to help maintain its shape, whether you're growing lavender in pots or the ground.

FAQs

What is the easiest plant to grow in full sun?

If you're looking for easy garden ideas, drought-tolerant plants like rock roses or lavender make brilliant low-maintenance additions to the garden. They'll usually do well in the poorest soils, provided that there's enough drainage, and they'll flower better in full sunlight, too.

Those are some of the easiest shrubs to grow in full sun, but plenty of other types of plants thrive in these conditions as well. Annuals like zinnias and verbenas love lots of sunshine, and so do easy-grow vegetables like courgettes.

What evergreen plant likes full sun?

We've already highlighted lavender as one of the best shrubs for full sun, but plenty of other evergreen plants enjoy these conditions, too.

Cotoneaster fruits and flowers better in full sun, for example, and many varieties of evergreen berberis prefer full sunlight.

Which shrubs will you be adding to your planting list?