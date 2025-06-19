7 shade-loving plants to grow under trees for a stunning woodland-inspired garden

It’s easy to assume that sunshine is a vital ingredient for a thriving garden, but there are plenty of shade-loving plants to grow under trees if your outdoor space is more… well, let’s say more forestcore-inspired, shall we?

If you have a woodland garden, you’re actually bang on trend; from The King’s Trust Garden: Seeding Success by Joe Perkins, to The Wildlife Trusts’ British Rainforest Garden by Zoe Claymore, this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show saw countless designers working with those plants that naturally thrive in dappled shade.

That being said, it’s not the easiest of trends to tackle; just as you would with a north-facing garden, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to your planting schemes.

‘Planting under trees can look stunning and be a great use of space but it doesn’t come without some challenges due to shade, nutrients and moisture,’ Morris Hankinson, gardening expert and director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

To help you on your way, here’s his pick of the plants which a) do grow really well under trees, and b) can enhance your space in the process.

1. Hellebores

Also known as lenten roses, hellebores have long been hailed as some of the best shade-loving plants to grow under trees.

'Hellebores are always a great plant for a shady patch in the garden. The foliage stays around most of the year, and the flowers, depending on the variety, can be white, pink, green and even maroon,' says Morris.

'They are low maintenance and will naturalise over time, thriving in the shade.'

2. Pulmonaria

This isn't just one of the best perennial plants around; it's also one of the best shade-loving plants to grow under trees, too!

'Honestly, the foliage is as attractive as the flowers on this one,' says Morris. 'The leaves are speckled with silver and the flowers can be pink, purple, white or a mix. Flowering early, they are loved by early pollinators and will enjoy the shade, although they will need some moisture.'

The Pulmonaria 'Blue Ensign' from Crocus seen above is easily the way to go with this one. Just be sure to plant it somewhere you can see those vivid blue blooms when they start popping up...

3. Spring bulbs

Learning how to plant bulbs is a must for anyone with trees in their garden, as spring flowers tend to thrive in these conditions.

'They'll definitely fare better under deciduous trees (as in, trees which lose their leaves every autumn), as they bloom before the canopy fills in and blocks out the sunshine,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director at Gardens Revived, who has done exactly this under his own magnolia tree at home.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

He adds that his favourites for this technique are snowdrops (try these Thompson & Morgan Single-Flowered Snowdrops (50 bulbs) from B&Q ) or bluebells (you can actually pick up 25 English Bluebell Bulbs from Amazon easily enough).

'The first gives you that much-needed pop of colour when it's grey and miserable outside; the latter is a UK native, so it will have a beautiful naturalising effect,' he says promisingly.

4. Hosta

Learning how to grow hostas is a must for anyone who needs plants to grow under trees, as these leafy beauties can tolerate shady conditions and waterlogged soil .

'Perhaps the most well-known shade-loving plant, the bright and beautiful foliage of hostas will soon fill out any space, as long as the slugs and snails don’t get to them first!' says Morris.

'Easy to grow and thriving in dappled shade, there are many varieties to choose from with various coloured foliage from lime green to blue, variegated and even dark red.'

5. Ferns

Anyone who's ever taken a walk in the woods will likely have already guessed that ferns are some of the best shade-loving plants to grow under trees.

'There are many different ferns that will grow well under a tree in dappled shade to full shade. The native Dryopteris filix-mas is especially suited to growing under a tree, providing a woodland feel to the garden,' says Morris.

You could also try the hard shield fern from Crocus seen above, as it's ideal for underplanting deciduous trees.

6. Epimedium

You don't have to give up on colour when selecting a shade-loving plant to grow under trees; the Epimedium × Perralchicum Fröhnleiten (available at Primrose) is here to add a welcome splash of buttery yellow.

'These plants have small, delicate flowers but are much tougher than they look. The leaves are heart shaped and the flowers can be white, pink or yellow,' says Morris.

Even better? The foliage is flushed with bronze in spring and autumn, keeping the interest all year round.

7. Anemone nemorosa

Last but not least on our list of the best shade-loving plants to grow under trees? It's the highly prized Anemone nemorosa 'Robinsoniana' (available at Sarah Raven).

'Wood anemones are a UK native wildflower and the glowing white blooms will naturalise under a deciduous tree in dappled shade,' says Morris.

Just remember that they need moist but well-drained, humus-rich soil in partial shade to thrive.

FAQs

What is the best plant to plant under a tree?

When it comes to selecting the best plant to plant under a tree, you have several options available to you.

'Groundcover plants – like lesser periwinkls, geranium macrorrhizums, or barren strawberries – are great for underplanting trees,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

'There are also some perennials that will thrive in shady spots, such as lungwort and hellebores. And then, of course, you have your spring bulbs and your hostas, if you want something a little different.'

What are the best plants for full shade in the UK?

If you're hunting for the best plants for full shade in the UK, especially when it comes to dry or difficult spots under trees or in north-facing areas, Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived suggests plumping for something like Bishop’s Hat or a tough wood fern.

His personal favourite, though? Hellebores!

'These flower in late winter to early spring, bringing colour when little else blooms, and their evergreen foliage adds structure year-round,' he says, pointing out that they're beloved by bees and butterflies, too.

Now that you know the best plants to grow under trees, all that's left to do is figure out which one suits your garden best. Just be sure to mulch and water them in well, especially under thirsty trees like sycamore or beech.