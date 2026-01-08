The biggest risk to newly planted trees in January is also the cuddliest, but don’t be fooled – they can wreak havoc on young trees

If you’ve just added a new tree to your garden, or you’re thinking about planting one, it’s worth knowing about the biggest risk to newly planted trees in January: rabbits.

Winter is the perfect time to plant a new tree – strike while the iron’s hot (or, in this case, very cold), and they’ll get settled in nicely during the dormancy period. While some garden plant pests are inactive, though, rabbits are hungry – and freshly planted trees are sitting ducks. Not unless you know how to protect them, anyway.

To find out how to do that, and spot the early signs of damage, I spoke to the experts.

Why rabbits love newly planted trees

Wildlife need steady food sources more than ever during the colder months – that’s why it’s so important to know what to feed birds in winter – and rabbits are no exception. In fact, there isn’t much on the menu for them at this time of the year.

‘With not much else around to eat, rabbits love to have a nibble at trees – especially fruit trees!’ says Steph Dunn James, managing director at Frank P Matthews.

‘Young fruit trees can be particularly susceptible, and newly planted trees are tasty because they tend to have thin and tender bark and tasty buds.’

Luckily, there are a few tell-tale signs that rabbits are having your tree for dinner.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘You’ll notice if something has had a nibble because there will be missing buds or shoots or little strips of bark,’ explains Steph.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Sandra Standbridge)

The real warning sign, though, is if they’ve gnawed at the bark all the way around the stem.

‘This is called ‘girdling’ and can be fatal to newly planted trees,’ warns Steph.

It isn’t just rabbits that pose a risk to young trees. ’When food is scarce, a range of small mammals – including rabbits, mice, voles, and even badgers – will gnaw bark and low shoots to obtain moisture and nutrients,’ says Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural writer.

Of course, we’re in peak fruit tree-planting season right now – but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plant one. It’s worth getting familiar with the best ways to protect them, though.

How to protect newly planted trees from rabbits

(Image credit: Getty Images / Douglas Sacha)

The easiest, safest way to keep rabbits away from newly planted trees in January is to invest in a sturdy tree guard.

‘Protect young trees with spiral guards immediately after planting,’ advises Annelise. You can buy a pack of two Tildenet spiral tree guards from B&Q for £8.16.

Whichever type of guard you choose, you’ll need to make sure it’s securely fastened around the tree to prevent any injuries to wildlife. It’s worth looking at the terrain around your tree, too.

'Remove all the grass around your tree in a one-metre-diameter circle,’ adds Annelise. ‘This eliminates cover for small mammals such as voles and mice, which prefer not to venture out into the open.’

Where to buy tree guards

Elixir Gardens Spiral Tree Guards (10-Pack) £10.99 at Amazon UK These spiral tree guards are made from 100% recycled plastic. Tildenet Spiral Tree Guards (Pack of 2) £8.16 at B&Q Strong enough to protect your tree from rabbits, but soft enough not to hinder growth. Elixir Gardens Spiral Clear Tree Guard (10-Pack) £9.99 at Amazon UK Clear spiral tree guards are a little bit less noticeable in the garden.

Rabbits might be the biggest risk to newly planted trees in January, but with a sturdy tree guard in place, they'll stand a much better chance of surviving their first winter.