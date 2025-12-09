Who doesn’t love robins? These cheerful little birds are a favourite amongst gardeners across the UK, and if you want this feathered visitor to keep returning to your garden, a wildlife expert has revealed the one fruit you should be adding to your bird feed this winter.

With deep cultural and symbolic associations, distinctive red breasts and apparent confidence around humans, robins are a delight - it’s easy to see why so many of us want to know how to attract robins to our gardens.

Like with many birds, the key to their heart is via their tummies, and one fruit robin’s love in particular is raisins, and experts say they are great for providing an extra energy boost this winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before we get into it, it’s important to make clear that you should NOT leave raisins out for birds if you have dogs. This is because raisins are toxic to dogs.

‘If you have a dog, or if neighbouring dogs could access your garden, it’s best to offer raisins in a way that dogs can’t reach - such as on a raised feeding table or in an enclosed feeder - or simply choose a safer alternative like mealworms or a soft bird food mix,’ says Danny Yeoman , wild bird expert for Pets Corner and developer of Peter & Paul Bird Foods .

Why should you leave raisins out for robins?

If it is safe for you to leave raisins out in your garden, they can provide a wonderful energy boost for robins and other garden birds. And in winter, when food is in scarce supply, it’s important to ensure to leave out high-energy and fat options, and raisins happen to be one of a robin’s favourite foods .

(Image credit: Alamy)

‘Robins adore raisins,’ says Danny. ‘They’re a lovely little energy boost when natural food is harder to find. If you soak the raisins in warm water first, it makes them softer and easier for robins to digest - especially helpful during frosty mornings when insects and worms are tucked far below the frozen ground.’

‘Raisins, along with mealworms and soft fruit, are brilliant for helping robins keep their strength up through the colder months.’

Now, we can’t go as far as to say that providing a robin's favourite food will make them ‘loyal’ to your garden, but providing a safe environment with shelter and food is a great way to attract birds and keep them coming back.

‘Because robins are highly territorial, once a bird has claimed your patch as part of its territory - and discovers you're offering tasty snacks - it will happily pop back day after day. Many people find their robin becomes a bit of a companion, following them around the garden just as their wild ancestors once followed boar, watching for food stirred up by the digging,’ says Danny.

Why is it important to feed birds in winter?

Knowing what to feed birds in winter is so important, as food can be in short supply during this time of year. While berry-bearing shrubs can be a vital source of food in your garden (so it’s worth planting some!), you should also consider leaving food out regularly for your garden birds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Winter is the hardest time of year for robins, especially during long cold spells when they can lose up to 10% of their body weight in a single night. A steady supply of high-energy food can quite literally be the difference between life and death for these little birds,’ says Danny.

‘By offering foods like raisins, mealworms and soft seed mixes, you’re helping robins replenish their energy quickly each morning so they can stay warm, defend their territory and continue their beautiful winter song.

‘Feeding robins also brings a wonderful bit of life to the garden during the darker months. Their bright red breast and cheerful presence have earned them a special place in British hearts for generations, and giving them a helping hand in winter is a simple, heart-warming way to support one of our most beloved birds.’

Winter bird feeding essentials

Peckish Peckish Robin Bird Seed and Insect Mix, 1 Kg £4 at Amazon This seed mix has been specially made to attract robins and other song birds to your garden. It contains some of the bird's favourite food including mealworms and sunflower hearts. Hungry Wings Premium Wild Bird Food 5l Refill, (5l Bag, Sunflower Hearts) £9.99 at Amazon Robins love sunflower hearts. They're high in protein and calories offering a vital energy boost in winter. Hungry Wings Premium Wild Bird Food 5l Refill, (5l Bag, Dried Mealworms) £9.99 at Amazon Robins also adore mealworms. High in fat and protein, they give a much needed boost when other food sources are in short supply.

If you have dogs, you should avoid raisins and opt for mealworms, sunflower hearts, fat balls and soft seed mixes to lend a helping hand to local robin populations. However, if you can, raisins are a high-energy treat these little birds love, and will have them returning for more!