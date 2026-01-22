The everyday garden tidy-ups and jobs you don't think twice about doing could be harming birds, hedgehogs and other creatures without you knowing

Most of us want our gardens to be havens – and not just for ourselves. Still, even well-meaning gardeners can unintentionally harm wildlife, because that neatly swept patio, manicured lawn, or small dose of “safe” pesticide? It’s making life harder for bees, birds, hedgehogs and other creatures

Yes, it’s easy to assume that tidying, trimming and keeping pests under control is purely helpful, but nature thrives in a bit of disorder. In fact, the very best wildlife gardens feature fallen leaves, seed heads left standing, the odd dandelion, and even long grass.

Outdoor lighting, artificial lawns, and the way we feed birds, meanwhile, can all disrupt natural behaviours… sometimes with unintended consequences for the entire garden ecosystem.

Surprising mistakes that harm wildlife

The good news is that wildlife-friendly gardening isn’t about doing less: it’s about doing things differently. The smallest changes can pave the way to gardens that are not just beautiful, but positively buzzing with life.

On that note, then, here are the surprising things you're doing in your garden that are harming wildlife (and what you ought to differently, too).

1. Tidying too early

It’s tempting to sweep up leaves, cut back perennials, and make borders look pristine, but doing it too soon can deprive wildlife of essential winter shelter. Hollow stems, seed heads, and leaf litter provide homes for insects, amphibians, and small mammals.

As Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, explains, Removing these areas in winter can disturb insects, and clearing up too early in spring can destroy them before they emerge.'

Instead, let the garden grow a little wild over the colder months. Keep leaves under shrubs, let seed heads stand, and embrace a corner of 'controlled untidiness. .The payoff? A garden that comes alive with insects and small creatures when spring arrives.

2. Using “safe” pesticides or slug pellets

Look, we get it some slugs (not all slugs!) are bad news for our gardens. However, even products labelled as organic or wildlife-friendly can have unintended consequences. Slug pellets may harm hedgehogs and birds that eat affected slugs, while sprays can damage pollinators and beneficial insects that naturally control pests.

Instead, try to hand-pick pests where possible, encourage natural predators like ladybirds and birds, and always check labels carefully. Fewer chemicals mean more buzzing, chirping, and crawling residents in your garden.

3. Replacing plants with paving, gravel, or artificial grass

Hard landscaping might be low maintenance, but it removes food, shelter, and nesting opportunities. Artificial lawns in particular are ecological dead zones, offering absolutely nothing for insects, birds, or soil life – plus they can overheat in summer.

As such, Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper, warns that 'for wildlife, replacing real grass with plastic is like concreting over a meadow.'

Even a small patch of real grass, a wildflower lawn, or a strip of clover will support pollinators and soil life. And remember, shrubs, hedges, and trees all provide nesting spaces and food, keeping your garden buzzing and bird-filled.

4. Over-lighting your garden at night

Twinkling solar lights and decorative LEDs might look charming, but too much nighttime lighting can disrupt nocturnal wildlife.

'Moths, bats, frogs and hedgehogs rely on darkness to feed and navigate, and if your garden has too much constant light, this can interfere with natural behaviours which have a knock-on effect on all wildlife in the garden,' says Morris. 'Turn the lights out, save electricity and have sensor-only security lights.'

Essentially, the trick here is to limit garden lighting to what you truly need. Use warm-coloured bulbs like these dusk-to-dawn bulbs, £13.99 at Amazon, motion sensors, or timers, and turn off lights when they’re not in use. Darkness is as important as plants for a thriving wildlife-friendly garden.

5. Over-watering lawns

A picture-perfect, constantly green lawn might look enviable, but too much water and fertiliser encourage shallow roots and reduce resilience.

'Constant watering and feeding grass encourages shallow roots and reduces resilience,' says Morris. 'While a short, manicured lawn often provides little habitat, longer grass, daisies and clover are perfect feeding grounds for pollinators, plus they look pretty.'

As such, he advises you 'mow less, keep your blades on a higher setting, leave some grass to grow long and only water when necessary'.

'The lawn will thrive, I promise,' he adds.

6. Cutting hedges and trees at the wrong time

A quick trim might tidy your garden, but it can destroy nests and disturb wildlife.

'Birds in the UK typically nest between March and August, but many species start earlier or finish later depending on the weather,' says Steven. 'And disturbing bats – which often roost in mature trees and buildings – is also illegal without a licence.'

With this in mind, he says you should check carefully for nests before cutting and aim to prune hedges in late winter or autumn where possible.

'Leaving flowering hedges like hawthorn or blackthorn uncut also provides vital food for insects and birds,' he adds.

7. Feeding birds the wrong way

Feeding garden birds is a national pastime, but it’s easy to make mistakes. In fact, Steven says, 'cheap seed mixes often contain fillers birds won’t eat, which can attract rats, and dirty feeders can spread disease', and even well-meaning practices like feeding bread offer little nutritional value and can harm birds.

Instead, opt for high-quality seed mixes, like the National Trust's garden bird seed, £7.19 at CJ Wildlife, or suet, clean feeders weekly, and vary feeding locations. 'Reduce feeding slightly in spring and summer, too, and plant native shrubs to provide natural food sources, letting birds forage as nature intended,' he adds.

FAQs

Do garden lights disturb wildlife? Garden lights, somewhat surprisingly, do disturb wildlife. In fact, Steven Bell of Paving Shopper points out that 'nocturnal insects are drawn to artificial light, becoming easy prey or exhausting themselves'. This, in turn, affects bats, hedgehogs and even birds that rely on insects for food. 'Plus, constant lighting can also interfere with animals’ natural day-night rhythms,' he adds. Motion sensors are a wildlife-friendlier option.

Is artificial grass bad for wildlife? Artificial grass is bad for wildlife, warn experts. 'Hard landscaping might be low maintenance, but it also removes food, shelter and precious nesting space,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Artificial lawns have become more commonplace but they offer nothing for insects, birds or soil life and can overheat in summer.' He adds that 'natural grass, plants for pollinators, shrubs, hedging and trees are the best way to help wildlife'.

At the heart of wildlife-friendly gardening is a simple idea: less fuss, more life. Every dandelion left to flower, every log tucked behind a shed, every decision to put the secateurs down helps create a garden that works with nature rather than against it.

You don’t need expensive products, elaborate features, or a perfectly tidy space: just diversity, patience, and a little restraint. By making small changes, you can turn your garden into a sanctuary for bees, birds, hedgehogs, and insects.

And the reward? A garden that buzzes, rustles, and thrives, giving you the quiet joy of knowing your green space is alive in every sense. We can't think of anything better, honestly.