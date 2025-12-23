These are the best things to feed birds in winter, according to wildlife experts – they provide steady energy and nutrition all season

If you’re looking for the best winter food for birds, the answer is pretty simple: high-energy foods are key, according to wildlife experts.

With so many birds to look out for in winter, it goes without saying that quality bird feed is invaluable during the colder months. To give them the best source of energy, though, you’ll need to know exactly what to feed birds in winter.

I spoke to the experts to narrow down the very best types – and I’ve included a few bird food and feeder recommendations, too.

1. Sunflower hearts

If you’re wondering what to feed birds in winter and take nothing else away from this article, take away this: high-energy sources are key, and sunflower hearts are the gold standard for so many species at this time of the year.

‘Winter can be a tough time for birds, so offering the right food really matters,’ says Sean McMenemy, founder of Ark Wildlife. ‘Sunflower hearts are one of the best choices because they’re packed with energy and easy to eat.’

Sunflower hearts are one of the very best things to put out for birds in winter, and they’re best fed through hanging feeders like this hanging squirrel-proof bird seed feeder, which is £16.98 at B&Q. You can buy a pack of RSPB sunflower hearts from Amazon for £6.

Seeds are also invaluable sources of energy for feeding birds during the nesting season, as per Monty Don’s advice. For natural sources of seed and fruits, it’s worth planting bird-feeding plants like myrtle and amaranth, or other winter plants for wildlife that offer shelter, too.

2. Fat balls

Fat balls, or suet balls, are another brilliant source of energy for birds during the winter months.

‘Suet blocks or fat balls are ideal foods for helping birds keep their body weight up in cold weather, with some birds expending up to 10% of their body weight just to maintain warmth,’ explains Sean.

I've got my eye on this £8.49 Oakdale Donut Fatball Bird Feeder, which holds even more fat balls than a standard bird feeder.

Just make sure you know what not to feed birds in winter – Christmas dinner leftovers might be rich in fat, but they’re an absolute no-go for wildlife!

3. Fruit

Alongside seeds and fat balls, fruit is a brilliant source of energy for birds during winter. If you don’t have a dedicated feeder, some fruits can even be left out on your lawn for birds.

‘Apples and pears are excellent, inexpensive options – and if you’re lucky, a friend or family member with a fruit tree may have extras to give away,’ says Maria Kincaid, head ornithologist at Feathersnap.

‘These fruits are a vital energy source for migrating birds and an important food for resident species that switch from insects to seeds, grains and fruit during the colder months.’

Maria says fruit is especially appealing to fieldfares and redwings, which return to the UK during the winter, as well as well-known favourites like blackbirds, starlings and thrushes.

Robins are particularly fond of raisins, so it’s worth leaving some of those out, too (unless you have dogs, to whom they’re toxic). Leftover fruit is fine, but never leave mouldy fruit out for birds.

FAQs

Is it okay to put bread out for birds in winter? You should never feed birds bread, because it’s practically junk food to them. It can actually be really harmful to birds (ducks included!), so it’s best to steer clear of leftover slices and stick to high-quality bird seed and suet balls instead.

What should you not put out for birds? Besides bread, there are plenty of things you should never feed birds. ‘Avoid offering salty or sugary scraps, bread, chocolate, citrus fruits, heavily spiced items or processed foods, as these can disrupt garden birds’ digestive systems and may be toxic,’ advises Sean from Ark Wildlife. ‘As a rule, try to stick to natural, bird-friendly foods to give your garden birds a helping hand.’

Putting out high-energy bird food like sunflower hearts and suet balls is one of the best things you can do for wildlife at this time of the year.