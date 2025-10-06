If you’re wondering when to plant fruit trees, you’re already on the road to an ultra-rewarding garden hobby.

Fruit is one of the most satisfying crops, in my opinion – there’s nothing like watching a tree grow and finally picking the fruits of your labour (pun sadly intended).

As it turns out, we’re approaching the perfect time to plant fruit trees – but it depends on whether you’ll be planting bare-root trees or going for a container-grown tree instead.

When to plant bare-root fruit trees

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

Knowing when to plant fruit trees is especially important if you’ll be planting a bare-root tree, because you’ll need to wait until it enters its period of dormancy.

‘For bare-root trees, the best time is when the trees are dormant – so roughly from late November (late autumn) through to late March (early spring),’ says Steph Dunn James, managing director at tree-growing nursery Frank P Matthews.

It’s also crucial that you plant bare-root fruit trees as quickly as you can.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

‘Bare-root trees dry out quickly, so plant them as soon as possible after arrival,’ advises Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert, Annelise Brilli. ‘Avoid waterlogged or frozen soil, and if you can’t plant them right away, temporarily bed them in spare ground to keep their roots safe and moist.’

If you’re new to growing fruit, apples and pears are among the easiest fruit trees to grow. You can browse a huge range of fruit trees at Thompson & Morgan, from the classic Apple ‘Braeburn’ to the delicious Pear 'Doyenné du Comice'.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

Of the two seasons, autumn is slightly more favourable – the wetter weather takes watering off your hands, and the soil is a lot easier to work with if you’ll be planting your fruit tree in the ground instead of a pot.

‘Autumn planting gives your tree a head start in establishment, allowing it to make roots without having to sustain leaves, actively grow or produce fruit at the same time,’ Steph explains.

When to plant container-grown fruit trees

When it comes to container-grown trees, there’s a lot more leeway. You can plant them pretty much any time of the year, as long as the ground isn’t frozen.

‘Container-grown fruit trees can be planted almost all year round as long as the soil is not frozen, waterlogged or solid from drought,’ advises Steph. ‘If they are planted late spring and summer, additional watering may be required if we go into a drought period.’

Many of the best fruit trees for pots are bought as container-grown trees, like this Plum ‘Opal’ patio tree from Gardening Express.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Autumn and early spring are still the ideal seasons for planting, though.

‘They’re best planted in autumn, while the soil is still warm and moist, giving them all winter to establish new roots,’ explains Annelise.

Early spring is the next best option, according to Annelise and Steph – but you’ll need to keep them well-watered in the spring, as conditions can be dry.

Whether you're looking for a fruit tree for a small garden or a larger variety in a border, you can get planting very soon!