Can you prune climbing roses in February? The perfect timing for an abundance of blooms, according to gardening experts

If you're wondering if you can prune climbing roses in February, you'll be thrilled to discover that February is the perfect time to prune these beautiful plants.

'Climbing roses need to be pruned in late winter/early spring to maintain their vigour and produce an abundance of blooms, but knowing exactly when to prune a climbing rose is critical,' explains Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden Centre.

The general advice for when to prune roses tends to be between December and February, but Angela urges caution in this. 'Don’t prune too early in winter as you run the risk of frost damage if the plant puts on a spurt of growth in a mild period. Wait until just before the new buds start to swell and break, usually before the end of February.'

What you'll need

Before you set out learning how to prune climbing roses, there are few pieces of essential kit you need.

Should I prune new climbing roses in February?

If you learnt how to plant climbing roses last summer, then learning how and when to prune it will be the next thing on your rose-care list.

For newly purchased climbing roses or those that are only a few years old, you don't need to worry too much about pruning. During this time the climbing roses will still be establishing themselves and developing their root system. Cutting them back at this time can cause the climbing roses shock.

For its first few years, you don't need to know how to prune roses , instead focus on deadheading roses and pruning back any diseased or dead branches. Also, look to remove any branches that cross or rub against each other and cause sores which then invite infection.

FAQs

When not to prune climbing roses?

In an ideal world, you should not prune your climbing roses any later than the end of February. 'If you leave it too late, you run the risk of pruning out this year's flowering stems, but pruning in March is better than no pruning at all,' says Angela Slater.

Do you deadhead climbing roses after they bloom?

Yes, you should deadhead climbing roses immediately after they've finished blooming. 'Keep deadheading the rose throughout the flowering season as this will encourage the formation of more buds,' adds Angela Slater.

So make sure to remember to adding climbing roses to your list of plants to prune in February. 'Pruning climbing roses in February is essential for maintaining the health and repeat blooming of your plants,' says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres.