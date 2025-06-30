5 of the best climbing plants for shade – these flowering climbers thrive on a shady wall, fence or screen

If you’re hoping to liven up a north-facing wall, shady corner or sheltered fence, you'll want to take a look at our list of the best climbing plants for shade.

Whether you're looking for climbing plants for urban courtyards or you're on the hunt for a few climbing plants for pots where space on the ground is limited, you don't need to rule climbers out just because your garden lacks a lot of sunshine. Many climbing plants can handle shadier spots – you'll just need to choose the right varieties.

To help you find the right fit for your garden, we've rounded up the best climbing plants for shade that produce beautiful displays regardless of light levels.

1. Climbing hydrangeas

If you’ve been wondering which hydrangea to plant and you’ve got space against shady wall or fence, a climbing variety is a brilliant choice.

‘ Hydrangea anomala subsp. petiolaris is an excellent choice for a north-facing, shady wall,’ says gardening expert and author Sarah Raven. ‘It flowers from July to August, producing a cascade of creamy white blooms and attractive seedheads later in the season.’

As well as being one of the best climbing plants for shade, it’s also the perfect example of a climbing plant that thrives on neglect.

‘Although slower to establish, it can reach up to six metres in height, creating natural privacy,’ says Sarah. ‘On light or sandy soils, a spring feed may be helpful, although this isn’t necessary on richer ground.’

You can buy a climbing hydrangea plant in various sizes at Crocus

2. Honeysuckle

I absolutely adore my honeysuckle plant back home. It flowers beautifully during the summer, creating a lovely screen across the trellis at the end of my garden. They’re a hit with bees, too.

‘These are charming twining climbers that bring your garden to life with their beautiful, nectar-filled tubular flowers, often in lovely shades of pink, red, orange, yellow, cream, and purple,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres . 'They’re incredibly easy to grow in sunny and part shade, as well as being low maintenance-once settled.’

Learning how to prune honeysuckle will keep your plant in tip-top shape from year to year. Lonicera periclymenum 'Rhubarb and Custard' from Crocus is a popular choice for beautiful fragrant flowers.

3. Climbing roses

If you’re looking for the best climbing plants for shade and are already a fan of roses, consider, well, climbing roses. Some varieties absolutely thrive in shady spots.

‘Varieties like Rosa 'Wedding Day' grow beautifully in shade and reward with cascading clusters of creamy white, scented blooms,’ says David Fryer, head of technical at Mr Fothergill’s. ‘Bonus points for its almost-thornless stems.’

Rose 'Wedding Day' is available at Suttons

4. Star jasmine

Surprised to see star jasmine on this list? If you’ve learned how to grow jasmine before, you’ll know these fast-growing climbing plants usually thrive in the sun.

Well, that’s true – and usually, star jasmine will flower best in a sunny, sheltered spot – but it also tolerates shade well.

‘It grows well in both full sun and partial shade, prefers well-drained soil, and will appreciate being grown in a warm, sheltered spot,’ says Sarah.

You can buy a star jasmine plant in bud and bloom from Gardening Express

5. Some clematis varieties

Some (though not all) clematis varieties thrive in shade, too. The key is finding the right varieties.

‘While not all clematis varieties like the shade, many will thrive,’ says David from Mr Fothergill’s. ‘Clematis 'Nelly Moser' is a standout with large pale petals and a pink central bar, offering a dramatic display followed by feathery seed heads.’

Just make sure you know when to prune the type of clematis you're growing (there are a few different pruning groups!).

You can buy Clematis 'Nelly Moser' from Thompson & Morgan

If planting space on the ground is limited, there are plenty of shade-loving plants for pots that you can grow.