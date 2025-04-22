If you’re looking for ways to create colour and interest at every level of your garden, then climbers are the way to go. Choosing climbing plants with pink flowers is a brilliant solution if you have a plain fence or boring wall that could use livening up, and they’re guaranteed to give your garden an instant lift.

Easy to grow and low-maintenance to look after, choose fast-growing climbing plants and you may well see coverage in as little as a season, which is fabulous if you have an unsightly area that you want to disguise and are looking for garden screening ideas.

‘Climbers are brilliant for adding vertical interest and softening walls, fences or pergolas - but they’re also practical too,’ says Alex Biggart, brand manager at 123 Flowers. 'They offer privacy, shade, and even help reduce noise and pollution when planted densely.’

Best climbing plants with pink flowers

There are many colours and varieties to choose from when it comes to easy climbing plant ideas, but for a tried-and-trusted classic, choosing climbing plants with pink flowers will add colour and vibrancy to any style of garden, whether you opt for a bold and daring, hot pink or look to pretty pastel shades for a softer more feminine vibe.

1. Clematis

‘Climbing plants are a fantastic way to add height and structure to your garden, especially when space is limited,’ says Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres.

‘A climbing plant that I’d recommend is Clematis. Extremely popular, they come in pale blush tones to deeper shades of cerise. Many clematis boast fragrant flowers from spring through summer, making them ideal for trellises and walls.’

Julian Palphramand Social Links Navigation Head of plants at British Garden Centres Julian Palphramand is Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. He was previously Horticulture Buyer at Wyevale Garden Centres and had extensive knowledge of various plants and advice on the best approaches to growing them.

Climbing clematis need their roots to be kept cool and moist, so ensure the base of the plant is in a shady spot or create shade with other plants or by adding a top dressing of pebbles or stones. Make sure there is enough space for your plant to grow and spread out, as clematis are vigorous climbers.

When it comes to how to train climbing plants, using panels of trellis is a failsafe option that will allow plants to cover an ugly fence- stems will twine around supports or tendrils grip on so that the plant can climb up easily and spread out.

‘A stunning pink climber to consider is Clematis montana, especially the variety ‘Elizabeth’, which is famously fast-growing and can cover a wall in a couple of seasons,’ adds Alex Biggart.

‘Climbers love sunny, sheltered spots, especially against south or west-facing walls. But some, like clematis and climbing roses, tolerate partial shade too - just be sure to check each plant’s preference.

Where to buy pink clematis plants:

B&Q: Get started with Clematis Piilu with its pretty pink and white flowers and graceful climbing vine.

Get started with Clematis Piilu with its pretty pink and white flowers and graceful climbing vine. Suttons: Go for the fast-growing Clematis Montana and its sweet-scented flowers.

2. Jasmine

If it’s colour and scented plants you’re looking for, then pink jasmine is a great all-rounder. Fast-growing and easy to look after, they make a great choice for a novice or more experienced gardener. With an abundance of starry pink flowers, jasmine has a strong, sweet scent, so pollinators like bees and butterflies love it.

‘Pink jasmine (Jasminum polyanthum) is a fabulous climber that will give any garden a pop of colour and fragrance,’ says Alex Biggart. ‘Good drainage, consistent watering, and plenty of sunshine are ideal for most pink-flowering climbers. Prepare the soil with compost or well-rotted manure before planting, and feed regularly through the growing season.’

Alex Biggart Social Links Navigation Brand manager at 123 Flowers Alex Biggart is a gardening enthusiast and brand manager at 123 Flowers. With years of hands-on experience in plant care and garden planning, Alex has a particular passion for roses and is always exploring natural ways to boost blooms and garden health.

‘We also recommend some jasmine varieties as they are evergreen climbers that provide year-round interest while producing pink flowers in summer,’ says Julian.

If it’s garden border ideas that you’re after, consider using an obelisk or arch to grow climbing plants with pink flowers around. Climbers can be trained to grow up and over the structure, and it can be a clever way of adding height to beds and borders or for adding a splash of colour if you have any gaps in your planting scheme.

Where to buy pink jasmine plants:

Thompson & Morgan: Try Jasminum x stephanense a vigorous twining climber.

Try Jasminum x stephanense a vigorous twining climber. RHS Plants: The highly scented Jasmium polyanthum will produce a mass of flowers.

3. Climbing honeysuckle

For classic, cottage garden style, a climbing honeysuckle is hard to beat, trained around an archway or clambering up a wall, it will weave a touch of colour and romance into a garden.

‘Honeysuckles are twining climbers known for their nectar-rich, tubular flowers, and many come in pink hues to attract pollinators and add fragrance to your outdoor space,’ says Julian.

Climbing honeysuckle can be planted all year round, but for best results, plant deciduous ones in winter and evergreens in spring or autumn. Grow in moist, free-draining soil with the roots in shade but the stems in the sun and allow plenty of space to grow, whether climbing over a fence or pergola or weaving its way through a tree. It will need support as it grows, such as a trellis or wires for the stems to twine around.

Where to buy pink climbing honeysuckle plants:

Sarah Raven: Lonicera periclymenum has ruby pink and yellow flowers and is also known as Rhubarb and Custard.

Lonicera periclymenum has ruby pink and yellow flowers and is also known as Rhubarb and Custard. Crocus: Or try the soft pink and white tones of Lonicera caprifolium honeysuckle.

4. Climbing rose

No English garden is complete without a rose, but when it comes to roses for small gardens, climbers are a brilliant way to add height and a feeling of abundance in a small space and can be trained on wires and up and along fences and walls with ease.

‘Climbing roses are another excellent choice, and there are many varieties with delicate pink flowers or a bolder magenta,’ says Julian. ‘They work well on pergolas, archways or fences and often bloom repeatedly throughout the season when deadheaded.’

‘Climbers love sunny, sheltered spots, especially against south- or west-facing walls. But some, like climbing roses and clematis, tolerate partial shade too - just be sure to check each plant’s preference,’ advises Alex.

‘And always plant climbers slightly away from the wall or support so roots can spread properly, and keep an eye on pests like aphids and mildew. Regular deadheading encourages more blooms, and a winter prune keeps the shape tidy and healthy,’ adds Alex.

‘My all-time favourite rose is ‘Strawberry Hill’. It never fails to send out the most beautiful flowers, so many blooms and a strong scent, I always recommend this rose to our customers!’ says Liam Beddell, senior rose consultant at David Austin Roses. ‘It’s a stunning climber that produces clusters of mid-pink, cupped rosettes, each exuding a strong myrrh and honey fragrance, and its arching growth and glossy dark foliage make it perfect for adorning doorways, obelisks or even a standard arch for a breathtaking garden feature.’

Liam Beddell Social Links Navigation Senior rose consultant at David Austin Roses Liam Beddall is senior rose consultant at David Austin Roses and leads a team providing expert guidance to garden designers, landscapers, and horticultural professionals on incorporating roses into private and public gardens. With an RHS Level 2 qualification and a passion for companion planting, he combines technical knowledge and design expertise to promote biodiversity and thriving garden schemes.

‘If you’re looking for a climbing rose that is charming as it is reliable, ‘Gertrude Jekyll’ is another top choice,’ adds Liam. One of the first English Roses to start flowering each season, this short climber produces large, rosette-shaped blooms in a bright, glowing pink, and the fragrance is simply divine.’

Where to buy pink climbing rose plants:

David Austin Roses: With small clusters of mid pink flowers, Strawberry Hill will repeat flower through the season.

With small clusters of mid pink flowers, Strawberry Hill will repeat flower through the season. RHS Plants: Try Rosa Zephirine Drouhin for its fabulous scent and bold pink colour.

5. Wisteria

One of the most impressive climbers, wisteria, looks absolutely stunning when it’s in full bloom. And while it will look majestic in a large garden, there are wisteria for small gardens options or even growing wisteria in a pot to consider too.

While purple flowering wisteria is common, there are plenty of pink varieties if you are keen on a climbing plant with pink flowers.

Recommended by the RHS, Wisteria floribunda 'Honi-beni’ is a large, strong-growing twining climber crowded with fragrant, pale rose flowers tipped with purple. Or try Wisteria brachybotrys 'Showa-beni', a twining cultivar with lilac-pink scented flowers carried in hanging sprays.

Wisterias flower best in full sun, so choose a south or west-facing wall. ‘Most climbing plants need support - whether it’s a trellis, arch or wires. Tie young stems loosely to the structure as they grow, and encourage side shoots by regular pinching or pruning,’ advises Alex.

Where to buy pink wisteria plants:

Thompson & Morgan: Wisteria sinensis 'Rosea' looks eye-catching in full bloom.

Wisteria sinensis 'Rosea' looks eye-catching in full bloom. Primrose: Wisteria Brachybotrys Showa-Beni is fast-growing and fully hardy.

What’s the most fragrant climbing plant with pink flowers?

‘Pink jasmine is incredibly fragrant and fast-growing, perfect for adding scent to patios or entryways. For a more classic scent, Rosa Zephirine Drouhin offers rich perfume and continuous flowering through summer,’ says Alex Biggart.

‘Softly glowing in pale pink, ‘The Generous Gardener’ is an elegant climbing rose that adds a touch of romance to any space. Its flowers open gracefully, revealing golden stamens that give them an almost water-lily effect. The scent is exquisite, combining Old Rose with hints of musk and myrrh,’ says Liam Bedell.

‘A versatile medium climber, this rose thrives on pergolas, large arches and shady areas, making it a fantastic choice for bringing life to difficult garden spots. Plus, it's a wonderful option for attracting bees, ensuring your garden is buzzing with activity!’

Whether you want climbing plants to provide colour or garden screening ideas for privacy, or do both, there are plenty of varieties you can try.