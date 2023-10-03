When to prune a climbing rose if you want beautiful scented blooms every year

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Knowing when to prune a climbing rose is every bit as important as knowing how to prune one – especially if you're hoping that yours will steal the spotlight every single summer.

Thankfully, this is one of those garden ideas that, once you know what you're doing, will become almost instinctual going forward. And that's because, unlike so many fleeting garden trends, climbing roses are one of the most popular flowers in history.

When you consider the fact that these fragrant flowers have been on-trend as far back as 2000 BCE, then, it makes sense that we know exactly how best to care for them. Especially when it comes to their pruning schedules.

When to prune a climbing rose

When it comes to pruning, it's best to think about it in the same terms as getting a trim: it's the easiest way to make sure that your climbing rose grows well and flowers beautifully every single year.

And, let's face facts, that's all we really want from our beloved roses, whether we're trying to recreate Britney Spears' garden rose arch, create a romantic Italian Nonna Chic garden, or just make them part of our front garden ideas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Bolton Photography)

Honestly, you can't really go wrong with these relatively easy climbing plants, so long as you're prepared to give them the TLC they need on a regular basis: think deadheading, watering, and, of course, that all-important yearly pruning.

Thankfully, Monty Don – as in, yes, the same gardening guru we look to for advice on all garden matters, be it how to take cuttings or when to cut hedges back – is here to help.

And, while the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) advises you prune your garden rose sometime between December and February, after the flowers, our Monty takes a different approach to things.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Insisting that October is to best time to prune climbing roses, Monty explains that 'climbing roses flower on shoots grown the same spring so they can be pruned hard now'.

Rambling roses, on the other hand, 'produce their flowers on shoots grown the previous summer so should only be pruned immediately after flowering,' he adds.

Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors of Gardens Revived, also considers October to be the best time for anyone trying to suss out when to prune a climbing rose.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'October marks the end of the growing season for roses in the UK as the weather starts to cool down,' explains Christopher.

'Pruning at this time allows the plant to focus its energy on root development rather than new growth, which is important for winter hardiness and overall plant health – and it also helps remove any remaining diseased or dead wood from the plant, reducing the risk of diseases while overwintering.'

If you're still mulling over when to prune a climbing rose, it's good to know that doing so in October helps to reduce the risk of frost damage, helping to improve the overall look of the plant come the following spring/summer.

Your pruning equipment:

Felco Model 14 Secateurs, Red View at Amazon Felco's range of secateurs have been hailed as the ultimate gardening gadget for any amateur horticulturalist, and they're perfect for pruning climbing roses. Still, it might be worth considering a pair of loppers if you need to cut back anything thicker than your finger, adds Christopher.



'While October is generally a suitable time for pruning climbing roses in the UK, it's important to keep in mind that specific pruning practices can vary depending on the type of climbing rose and local climate conditions,' adds Christopher.

'Always refer to the specific guidelines provided for the particular rose variety you have, and adjust your pruning schedule accordingly if necessary.'

How hard can you cut back a climbing rose? With climbing roses, you can usually be a bit more aggressive than you'd think when it comes to cutting back. 'When it comes to pruning a climbing rose, it's best to start with the three Ds,' says Christopher. 'Dead, diseased, and damaged – always start with these areas first.' Monty Don agrees, noting that you can 'start by removing any damaged or crossing growth or any very old wood, which can be cut back right back to the ground.' He adds that the 'main stems should be fanned out at an equidistance as horizontally as possible, tying them to wires or a trellis'. Then, once this is done, you can turn your attention to all the side shoots growing from these main stems, and cut them back to a short stub of a couple of leaves. 'The effect should be a tracery of largely horizontal growth with pruned side-shoots running along their length,' explains Monty, who says you should always finish things off by tying everything firmly in to avoid winter damage.

How do you prune an old overgrown climbing rose? Again, you'll want to stick to the three Ds, and begin by cutting back all dead, diseased, dying and weak shoots on your climbing rose. 'Once this is done, you can cut back some of the old woody branches right down to the ground, but try to keep around 5-6 of the youngest stems and secure them to supports,' says Christopher. 'Reduce the tips by under half (just over a third), and make sure you remove away dead stumps at the base of your climbing rose, as these can become rotten and spread disease.'