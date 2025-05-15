5 best plants to grow up a pergola for a beautiful, scented awning

Looking for the best plants to grow up a pergola? If you want to create more shade or make a showstopping feature, I've found the best options with the help of gardening experts.

A pergola can transform even the simplest garden into a space that feels layered, romantic, and full of life. The real magic, however, happens when you train the best climbing plants to grow up and over it, which is why it’s worth choosing varieties that will not only take on the task but truly thrive.

Whether you're hoping to create a shaded seating area, add seasonal colour, or encourage wildlife into your garden, the best pergola plants bring beauty and structure all year round. Win-win!

The best plants to grow up a pergola

'A pergola is a natural canvas for climbers – adding height, scent and romance to any garden space,' says Liam Beddall, Senior Rose Consultant at David Austin Roses.

'Whether you're looking to create a lush tunnel of blooms, a dappled shade canopy or a vibrant backdrop to your outdoor seating, the right plants will bring your pergola to life.'

So, from cascading wisteria to evergreen climbers, here's what to grow to make your pergola a showstopper...

1. Wisteria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Number one on our list of the best plants to grow up a pergola? Wisteria, of course!

'Perhaps the most iconic of all plants to grow up a pergola is the wisteria,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'The clusters of lilac and white flowers bloom in springtime and the vigorous vines will soon grow up and over a pergola. However, wisteria does need strong support so only grow this if the pergola is sturdy and strong.'

Morris adds that 'wisteria needs pruning twice a year in summer and winter, depending on how old it is, and if you plant a young plant, it may be two or three years before it flowers'.

'It'll be worth the wait, though,' he finishes.

2. Clematis

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Nichols Photography)

One of the fastest-growing climbing plants around, clematis is widely considered one of the best plants to grow up a pergola.

'Clematis is an easy and beautiful climber, perfect for most pergolas that provide shade at the roots and sun on the leaves. And, with so many varieties available, there is a clematis for all gardens,' says Morris.

'Why not plant a few varieties that flower at different times of the year to prolong flowering?'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

If you've learned how to grow roses already, you're in luck; they're also one of the best plants to grow up a pergola.

'They provide a romantic feel to any garden, with colourful, fragrant flowers. Stems will need supporting as they grow, and regular pruning will help to keep them thriving,' says Morris.

Thankfully, there are three varieties in particular which will do a blooming good job of covering your pergola...

The Generous Gardener® : 'This elegant, pale pink climber lives up to its name – producing beautifully formed, medium-sized blooms with a strong, classic fragrance that blends old rose, musk and myrrh," says Liam. The flowers hang slightly nodding, adding to their cottage garden charm, and the open centres are great for pollinators. It’s a flexible, medium climber that works wonderfully on a pergola, especially when you want fragrance and flower power all season long.'



'This elegant, pale pink climber lives up to its name – producing beautifully formed, medium-sized blooms with a strong, classic fragrance that blends old rose, musk and myrrh," says Liam. The flowers hang slightly nodding, adding to their cottage garden charm, and the open centres are great for pollinators. It’s a flexible, medium climber that works wonderfully on a pergola, especially when you want fragrance and flower power all season long.' Malvern Hills® : ' If you’re dreaming of a soft, romantic yellow rose gently tumbling over your pergola, Malvern Hills is hard to beat," says Liam. "This repeat-flowering rambler produces clusters of fully double, soft yellow blooms that have a light, musky scent. Its polished foliage stays healthy throughout the season, and its long, slender growth habit makes it easy to train. With a few thorns and a graceful habit, it’s as pleasant to manage as it is to admire.'



If you’re dreaming of a soft, romantic yellow rose gently tumbling over your pergola, Malvern Hills is hard to beat," says Liam. "This repeat-flowering rambler produces clusters of fully double, soft yellow blooms that have a light, musky scent. Its polished foliage stays healthy throughout the season, and its long, slender growth habit makes it easy to train. With a few thorns and a graceful habit, it’s as pleasant to manage as it is to admire.' Phyllis Bide®: 'A real gem among ramblers, Phyllis Bide brings a delightful spray of small, apricot pink flowers brushed with yellow," promises Liam. "With narrow, quill-like petals and a sweet scent, it adds a vintage charm to any structure. Best of all, it’s one of the few ramblers that repeat flowers reliably, making it a fantastic option for continuous interest throughout the warmer months.'

4. Passionflower

(Image credit: Getty Images/Namthip Muanthongthae)

A truly perfumed beauty, passion flowers are an underrated choice, yet still one of the best plants to grow up a pergola.

'If you are looking for a more tropical feel in the garden, a passionflower could be just the climber for your pergola,' says Morris.

'The flowers are exotic, beautiful and will flower well in full sun and well-drained soil. Passionflower has the additional benefit of clinging to structures with tendrils, although some support will be useful.'

We particularly love the vivid blue hue of this passiflora caerulea from Crocus.

5. Grapes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh yes, you absolutely can grow grape vines here in the UK – so much so that they're one of the best plants to grow up a pergola.

'Harvesting your own garden grapes is entirely possible with a grapevine growing up and over a pergola,' says Morris.

'Vines will need to be tied in and gently trained to grow where you want them to but in a few years the foliage and fruits will be hanging above your head.'

He adds that 'grapevines need to be pruned hard in winter which will help more fruit to grow, and always be sure to plant in full sun'.

FAQs

What is the quickest growing climbing plant?

If you're looking for the quickest growing plant, try something like sweet peas, rambling roses, or climbing honeysuckle; all will produce beautiful scented blooms, making them ideal for pollinators.

What potted plants are good for pergolas?

Wondering which potted plants are good for pergolas? Try something like camellias! While not a traditional climber, these beautiful bloomers can be can trained to grow up a pergola, providing plenty of all-year interest with its glossy foliage and spring flowers.

Now that you know the best plants to grow up a pergola, all that's left to do is choose your favourite and get started. Choices, choices...