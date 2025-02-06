Can you prune hydrangeas in February? If you've caught yourself wondering this, you're not alone; it's a question on many a gardener's mind right now – likely because it's deceptively mild (remember, though, that snow is rumoured to be on the way).

Honestly, knowing when to prune hydrangeas is a must if you're growing these big beautiful blooms at home. Pruning at the wrong time can prevent a hydrangea from flowering .

So can you prune hydrangeas in February, though? 'That's a very good question, but it's not a simple yes or no answer,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

He continues to explain that 'you can absolutely prune hydrangeas in February, depending on the type you've planted' in your outdoor space.

'There's actually around 100 species to choose from,' says Christopher, who notes that it's vital people spend some time researching which hydrangea is right for their garden before they get planting, let alone pruning.

When deciding whether to prune your hydrangeas in February you should also take the climate into consideration. Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, says the 'timing of pruning hydrangeas very much depends on the climate in your area'.

'Many gardening experts will say that February is a good time to prune but others will suggest waiting until March if the weather is particularly cold,' he says. 'Late winter or early spring is the best time apart from climbing Hydrangeas which should be pruned after flowering in summer.

'Leaving the flower heads on over winter helps to protect the developing buds beneath on the stem, so pruning too soon can leave the buds exposed to cold and frost,' explains Morris on why you should wait if it's too cold.

Types of hydrangeas you can prune in February

When it comes to deciding which hydrangeas you can prune in February, look out for the hydrangea paniculata (also known as panicled hydrangeas plants) and the hydrangea arborescens – perhaps most famously the hydrangea arborescens 'Annabelle', with all of its delicate white flowers.

Both belong on your list of plants you should cut back in winter , says Christopher, although they'll require slightly different pruning techniques if you want to get the job done properly.

Hydrangea paniculata (Panicled Hydrangea) – 'Cut back hard to encourage strong new growth and better flowering,' he advises.

– 'Cut back hard to encourage strong new growth and better flowering,' he advises. Hydrangea arborescens (Smooth Hydrangea, e.g. ‘Annabelle’) – 'Prune back to about 30cm from the ground for bigger blooms in summer, making each cut just above a pair of healthy buds,' says Christopher.

Types of hydrangeas not to prune in February

Christopher says it's best to avoid pruning in February if you're working with something like a hydrangea macrophylla (Mophead and Lacecap), hydrangea serrata, hydrangea quercifolia (Oakleaf Hydrangea), or climbing hydrangea (Hydrangea anomala subsp. petiolaris).

Hydrangea macrophylla (Mophead and Lacecap) – 'These bloom on old wood, so pruning now would remove this year’s flowers,' he explains. 'Wait until after flowering in late summer, only removing dead stems.'

– 'These bloom on old wood, so pruning now would remove this year’s flowers,' he explains. 'Wait until after flowering in late summer, only removing dead stems.' Hydrangea serrata – 'Like macrophylla, they flower on old wood, so only trim dead stems after flowering.'

– 'Like macrophylla, they flower on old wood, so only trim dead stems after flowering.' Hydrangea quercifolia (Oakleaf Hydrangea) – 'Avoid pruning now; only remove dead wood in spring,' he advises.

– 'Avoid pruning now; only remove dead wood in spring,' he advises. Climbing Hydrangea (Hydrangea anomala subsp. petiolaris) – 'Prune after flowering if needed.'

As ever, of course, there is a caveat to the above when it comes to determining whether or not you can prune hydrangeas in February.

'If you’re dealing with a particularly overgrown or neglected hydrangea, a light pruning at this time of year to remove dead or weak stems is fine,' says Christopher reassuringly.

'Any heavy pruning, though, should be timed carefully based on the variety.'

FAQs

Will hydrangeas grow back if cut down?

Generally, most hydrangeas will grow back if cut down – so long as it's done at the right time of year, and you tailor your pruning techniques to suit the variety of hydrangea you're working with.

Hydrangea serrata and hydrangea macrophylla should only be pruned after flowering, at which point gardeners should remove dead stems to ensure that any remaining are reduced by about 30cms, cutting above a pair of buds.

Hydrangea paniculata should be cut back hard, while hydrangea arborescens should be taken back to about 30cm from the ground.

Climbing hydrangea do not require regular pruning; just give them a light trim to remove any dead or diseased bits as and when needed.

So, can you prune hydrangeas in February? Well, while it turns out the situation is a little more complicated than you might imagine, it's reassuring to remember that hydrangeas do not have to be pruned.

Honestly, nothing bad will happen if you miss that all-important pruning window; things might just get a little unkempt for a wee while. So, if the reports of freezing temperatures have you feeling less outdoorsy than usual, there's absolutely no harm in retreating indoors and watching the snow fall instead...