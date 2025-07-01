How to prevent ticks on a lawn – 4 expert-approved methods that avoid harsh chemicals

Peak tick season is upon us, and if you’re looking for ways to prevent ticks on your lawn, look no further, as I’ve found three experts who agree on using these 4 methods to keep these pests at bay.

Of all the different types of garden pests , ticks are the ones you don’t want to come into contact with. Known for spreading disease on humans and animals, they can also leave a nasty bite.

Unfortunately, you can’t get rid of ticks on your lawn completely. But what you can do is create a less habitable environment in your garden, which will deter them from making a home on your lawn.

1. Keep your grass short

One of the best things you can do to prevent ticks on your lawn is to keep on top of your lawn care . Mow regularly, and keep your grass short.

‘Keep your lawn mowed short, and get rid of any tall grasses around the edge of the lawn where ticks could hide. You should also clean up any leaf litter and grass clippings,’ Richard Barker, commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

2. Create a barrier

Another important measure you can take is to create preventative barriers between your grass, pathways and fencing, to prevent ticks from crossing into your garden.

‘You can also try and create ‘tick safe zones’ by laying a barrier of bark or gravel between your lawn & dense shrubbery to restrict tick movement and migration,’ says Chrissie Handley, Lawn Care Specialist at Online Turf .

You should also try and create a buffer zone between your lawn and high-traffic areas, such as children’s play areas.

‘Rubber grass matting can be useful in high-traffic zones like around trampolines, swings, or seating areas - not only does it protect the ground from wear and tear, but it also creates a less inviting surface for ticks to inhabit,’ advises Megan Worth from RMO & Vergo Pest Management .

3. Avoid overwatering

Ticks thrive in wet, humid environments, so if you want to keep them off your lawn, you need to ensure you’re not making the lawn care mistake of overwatering your lawn.

‘You should try to make an inhospitable environment for ticks by removing any dense or overgrown areas of shrubbery or vegetation. They also prefer moist habitats, so you should try and avoid overwatering your garden where possible to encourage the ticks to nest elsewhere,’ says Chrissie.

4. Use nematodes

Another method you really should consider is using nematodes . These are microscopic creatures that feed on what is considered to be garden pests. These can easily be picked up at a garden centre, or you can buy nematodes for £9.99 at Amazon.

‘Nematodes are arguably the most effective method to prevent ticks on your lawn as they are considered to be a natural predator of ticks. The nematodes will seek out ticks in your garden and infect them with a bacterium that can kill them, and the nematodes will continue to reproduce within the ticks until they have eliminated them all,’ says Richard.

‘However, as nematodes are intolerant to sunlight, they should be applied in the evening to maximise the hunting time that they will have through the night. You can begin using nematodes once the soil temperature exceeds 10°C, and they will not damage your lawn or pose a risk to children and pets.’

What you need

Ticks are all-in-all unpleasant to deal with, and while you can't eradicate ticks from your lawn completely, these preventative measures mean you have to deal with them a whole lot less.