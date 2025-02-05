The 5 easiest herbs to grow at home, according to gardening experts — so you can stop wasting money at the supermarket

Herbs are one of the best things to learn to grow if you have a small outdoor space or love to cook. However, some types can be deceivingly tricky to grow which is why it's best to start with the easiest herbs to grow at home.

Whether you are planning herb garden ideas for a garden, or looking to fill some points on a kitchen windowsill opting for one of the five easiest herbs to grow will build your confidence and superpower your cooking. Plus it could save you a small fortune on buying fresh herbs at the supermarket.

'Having herbs growing at home not only keeps green fingers gardening all year but also makes it very easy to harvest and use in cooking,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

The key to growing herbs is understanding the growing conditions they need. 'There are many herbs that can be grown at home but there are some which are much more suited to the indoor environment than others,' Morris explains.

In our round-up, we've focused on the easiest herbs that thrive indoors and usually outdoors too, and need very little specialist care beyond regular watering.

1. Basil

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

Whether you grow basil indoors or out, there's a reason this delicious herb is so beloved by gardeners and chefs alike.

'Freshly harvested the flavour is perfect on pasta or a pizza,' says Morris. 'Keep basil plants on a sunny windowsill with moist soil and harvest frequently. Basil can also be propagated by snipping a stem, removing the lower leaves and placing in water until it roots and can be potted up.'

Basil doesn't tolerate frost or temperatures below 10 degrees, so it is best grown indoor if possible. Basil varieties, including the basil 'Napoletano' from Crocus is best for this.

2 Chives

(Image credit: Future PLC/Barry Marsden)

Chives are easy to grow and require very little in terms of TLC, making them a must-try for even the very greenest of gardeners.

'Chives don’t need a lot of attention so they are great to grow on a kitchen worktop,' says Morris, who notes that their mild onion flavour can be used in many dishes.

'Make sure they are planted in well drained compost and placed in a light position which is not too warm.'

Try the garlic chives from Crocus for a pleasant twist on an old classic.

3. Parsley

(Image credit: Getty)

Parsley is also considered one of the easiest herbs to grow at home. It comes in many varieties including flat-leafed parsley or the prettier curled parsley from Crocus seen above.

Morris explains: 'Parsley is easy to grow indoors in a pot placed in a light position, will tolerate a little shade as well, and will taste perfect on soups and stews.'

4. Thyme

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

A staple for any Mediterranean garden, growing thyme is simple whether you are doing it from seeds or cuttings.

'Thyme is such a beautiful and easy to care for herb that can be grown all year indoors,' says Morris.

'It will need bright light and warmth but not too much humidity. Plant in well drained soil and only water as needed, and remember: thyme flavours lentil dishes well.'

The Thyme of Provence from Crocus is particularly famed for its distinctively spicy kick.

5. Mint

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't matter whether you prefer to grow mint from seed or grow mint from cuttings ; it is one of the easiest herbs to grow at home regardless.

'Growing mint in a pot indoors is a good choice because the roots can’t run wild as they would outside in a garden bed,' explains Morris.

'Mint will need indirect sun and the compost will need to be kept moist but not overwatered. Enjoy a refreshing mint tea with freshly picked leaves at any time if you grow them indoors.'

Try the chocolate mint from Crocus seen above for something truly tasty.

FAQs

Which herb is easiest to grow indoors?

If you're wondering which herb is easiest to grow indoors, you're in luck; most are very forgiving and tend to do well on a sunny windowsill. If you need further guidance, though, try something like a classic kitchen herb; think basil, oregano, mint, chives, sage, rosemary, and thyme, to name just a handful.

Now that you know the easiest herbs to grow at home, it's time to get started on your cook's garden. All being well, you should be flavouring all of your food with homegrown goodies come summer...