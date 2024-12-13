How often should you water your poinsettia? Former Royal gardener reveals the ideal watering schedule

Poinsettias are a beautiful flower to bring into the home at this time of year. Thanks to their striking red leaves, they are easily one of the best Christmas houseplants you can grow. But these plants are also delicate, and knowing how often to water a poinsettia is key to helping it thrive throughout the festive period and beyond.

Poinsettia care tips aren't in short supply, but getting the watering right is perhaps the most important thing you can do. Experts say that at this time of year, your poinsettia only needs to be watered once a week, as these plants don't like sitting in soggy soil.

But, there are a few factors to consider when it comes to how often to water a poinsettia. We've gathered the top tips from the pros (including insights from the former Royal Gardener) so you can look after your poinsettia this winter - after which, you can look into what to do with a poinsettia post-Christmas.

How often should you water a poinsettia to help it thrive?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gardening and horticulture experts say that there isn't an exact formula for how often you should water a poinsettia, but generally, once a week should be enough. It's best to give it a drink when the top layer of soil is dry.

'Poinsettias are actually tropical plants, so they will thrive best if their soil is kept moist, but not wet,' says Graham Smith, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture. 'You should only be watering your poinsettia when the surface of the compost that the plant is in feels dry.'

Check this by inserting your finger an inch or so deep into the compost. 'If this part of the compost feels dry, water until you see excess water coming through the drainage holes at the bottom of the plant's container,' Graham says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Royal Gardener Jack Stooks says that how often to water a poinsettia really depends on the temperature of the house. 'If it’s quite a cool house, you probably only need to water it every two weeks or so,' he says on behalf of Slingo. 'In a hotter house where the water comes out of the plant quicker, then it’ll be once a week or every three or four days.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But always do the finger test, by putting your finger into the top of the soil to see how much moisture is within the plant itself.'

In winter, you can get away with watering your poinsettia less, because there's little chance of the plant overheating. Ideally, don't keep it near a radiator - too much heat is a common cause of poinsettia leaves falling off.

Keeping on top of watering the plant every time the soil starts to get dry will keep it healthy and thriving, and will help your poinsettia turn red again if the colour has started to fade.

Jack Stooks Social Links Navigation Former Royal Gardener Jack Stooks is a private garden designer and a senior gardener who worked at the Highgrove House Gardens for King Charles III for more than 20 years. Originally from Zimbabwe, Jack moved to the UK and also works for The Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove.

Can you water a poinsettia too much?

Though you want to have a consistent watering routine for your poinsettia, it's key that you don't overdo it. Saving an overwatered plant is possible, but it's best avoided if you want your poinsettia to maintain its condition throughout the festive period and beyond.

'You don’t want to have your poinsettia wet or sitting in water, because it will just rot and die,' Jack Stooks says. 'Less is more with the watering, so I recommend trying to stick to once a week. Ideally, keep the top layer of soil on the dryer side.'

It's really important to let the water drain out of the bottom of the pot to avoid root rot. 'If you bought a poinsettia that came with the container wrapped, you will need to remove this covering so it doesn't prevent excess water from draining,' Graham from LBS Horticulture says. 'When excess water is unable to drain from the plant pot, it can lead to the soil becoming waterlogged and cause root rot, which can kill plants.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The experts recommend housing poinsettias in a pot with adequate drainage holes, and if you're using an indoor plant pot as well, to take the plant out of this when watering. Let it sit in the sink for 20 minutes before placing it back in the pot, to give the water enough chance to drain.

'To further help your poinsettia, try to use warm water that is around 20°C when watering, as cold water can be harmful to these tropical plants,' Graham advises. 'Every few days, you can spray the plant with water to help increase the humidity, as this will help to keep the leaves and the bracts healthy.'

FAQs

Do poinsettias prefer sun or shade?

Jack Stooks says that poinsettias do like sunlight, but not directly. 'In Zimbabwe we grew them in our garden and these ones were used to the sun, but bear in mind the ones you have here are cuttings that have been grown especially for Christmas,' he explains.

Avoid keeping your poinsettia in a dark room, and instead put it somewhere where it will get natural daylight - though remember to avoid radiators. 'Poinsettia houseplants haven't gotten used to being outdoors, so you need to keep a regulated temperature and not too much water,' Jack advises.

What is the life expectancy of a poinsettia plant?

'Poinsettias are typically grown as holiday plants and often discarded after the season, but with proper care, they can live for several years,' Darren Snell, Gardening Expert, iGardening explains. 'In their native environment or under ideal conditions, these plants are perennial shrubs and can thrive for 5 to 10 years or more.'

Poinsettias bought at this time of year typically last around 4-6 weeks, because the plant is cut at a time when they will look their best during the festive season. But with the proper care, your poinsettia can last for months longer. It just needs indirect sunlight, regular watering (once a week, or 2-3 times during the warmer months), and frequent misting, which help the leaves maintain their vibrant red colour.

'People do try and keep them going for the year on, and that’s when you do have to re-pot and add a bit more soil in,' former Royal Gardener Jack Stooks says. 'You then have to feed it to get it to come into colour for the following Christmas.'

Will a poinsettia come back after losing its leaves?

Fortunately, a poinsettia can come back after losing its leaves. 'Leaf loss is often a response to stress, such as overwatering, underwatering, or changes in temperature or light,' Darren says.

'To revive it, trim back stems to about 4–6 inches above the soil, then keep it in a warm, sunny location with consistent watering (allowing the soil to dry slightly between waterings).'

Within time, your poinsettia should start to flower again, but be patient as it won't happen overnight.

Our top recommendations to elevate your poinsettias

Glass Spray Bottles for Misting £6.99 at Amazon To help keep your poinsettia happy, the experts recommend misting it regularly. These 500ml spray bottles from Amazon are perfect, and pretty enough to be kept out on display. They come in a pack of 2 which is an added bonus. Classic Poinsettia in Basket £30 at M&S I love how this poinsettia plant from M&S comes in a wicker plant pot. It's the perfect way to bring some festive foliage into the home, and all those flowering leaves will definitely catch the eye. Water once a week to keep it looking fresh. Elho Pot With Integrated Water Reservoir £22.79 at Amazon I've always been a fan of elho plant pots, because they prioritise sustainability without compromising on quality. This one is perfect for poinsettias because of the inbuilt reservoir, which will catch excess water and help prevent root rot.

We hope you enjoy your poinsettia for Christmas and beyond.