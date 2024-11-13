Best Christmas houseplants – 5 plants that bloom over the festive period for cheerful indoor displays
Looking for plants that flower over Christmas? Right this way...
Did you know that some indoor plants bloom over the festive period? Well, if you'll be decorating your house in the coming weeks, you might want to consider adding some of the best Christmas houseplants into the mix.
There's a huge variety of indoor plants out there, whether you're looking for unkillable houseplants or the best air-purifying indoor plants. And while much of the garden is asleep over the winter, a number of houseplants burst into flower during the colder months, just in time for Christmas.
We've rounded up a list of the best Christmas houseplants for winter blooms to help you breathe some extra life into your home over the holidays.
1. Poinsettia
We couldn't open our list of the best Christmas houseplants without poinsettia. The red bracts (not petals, contrary to popular belief) are a festive staple, and they make brilliant gifts, too.
Learning how to care for a poinsettia is relatively simple, as long as you choose the right spot for it.
'Poinsettias thrive in bright, indirect light and need to be kept away from drafts and temperature swings,' says Jo, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'Allow the soil to dry out slightly between waterings, as overwatering can lead to root rot.'
Where to buy poinsettia:
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
- B&Q: Get yourself in the festive spirit with a new poinsettia plant in a red decorative pot
- Beards & Daisies: Add a poinsettia plant with a gold pot to your collection
- Gardeners Dream: If red isn't your colour, try poinsettia 'Alaska White' for elegant white bracts
Jo discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport and realising there had to be a better way to get plants delivered. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading the plant love, sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts.
2. Cyclamen
Thought cyclamen was just for the outdoors? Well, it's true that cyclamen is one of the best winter flowers for colourful blooms in the garden over Christmas – but some varieties of Cyclamen persicum can be grown inside, meaning it's one of the best Christmas houseplants, too.
'Florist's cyclamen has been specifically bred to be grown indoors, and is a cultivar of the outdoor plants native to Turkey,' says Kelly Dyer, indoor house plant expert at Patch. 'They grow from corms and, after putting on leaves and flowers over winter, will ‘die back’ in spring. This doesn’t mean they’re dead – they're just resting.'
While flowering times will depend on the variety, most indoor cyclamen will produce butterfly-shaped blooms over the winter months, forming bright displays over Christmas. Alongside that, you can enjoy their signature heart-shaped leaves.
Where to buy indoor cyclamen:
- Gardening Express: Grow cyclamen 'Victoria' as a houseplant for delicate white flowers edged in pink
- Flying Flowers: This sweet cyclamen plant comes in a turquoise pot
- Bunches: Red cyclamen in an ornate white and gold pot
Patch’s plant doctor, Kelly Dyer, is an RHS-trained horticulturist and a lover of the botanical world who has honed her skills through almost a decade of study and work. She has hands-on experience as a head gardener, glasshouse gardener and freelance garden designer. Based in the UK, Kelly was born in South Africa, where her awe of the weird and wonderful world of flora was inspired.
3. Christmas cactus
Christmas cactus, or Schlumbergera, is a succulent houseplant that produces vibrant pink, red or white blooms during the winter. Although it's a tropical plant, caring for a Christmas cactus is easy.
And while it's a member of the cactus family, this houseplant prefers moisture over conditions that are too dry. 'Keep the soil slightly moist and provide bright but indirect light for the best bloom show,' Jo advises.
There are also certain spots to avoid when choosing a place for a Christmas cactus. 'Keep your plant away from draughts and radiators,' says Kelly. 'Hit it with humidity by misting it daily or keeping it in the kitchen or bathroom.'
Providing your Christmas cactus with the right amount of darkness will also encourage better flowering. 'Ensure your cactus gets cooler nights and about 12 to 14 hours of darkness in the lead-up to its flowering period,' says Jo.
Where to buy Christmas cactus:
- Crocus: Grow Schlumbergera 'Caribbean Dancer' for deep magenta flowers
- Patch Plants: Buy 'Francisco', a beautiful Christmas cactus plant with pink flowers
- Amazon: Pick up a yellow-flowering Christmas cactus plant
4. Amaryllis
Looking for bold, showy blooms? Amaryllis also makes our list of the best Christmas houseplants – it's another popular Christmas gift that flowers over the winter.
Also known as Hippeastrum, amaryllis is known for its tall stems and large trumpet blooms, perfect for table arrangements. You'll just need to keep it out of pets' reach, as it's one of the more poisonous festive plants.
'Turn the pot regularly as the stem grows to prevent it from leaning towards the light,' Jo advises. 'Water sparingly until growth appears, then water regularly.'
If you want to grow them from scratch, you'll need to learn how to plant amaryllis bulbs in pots – though if you're aware of the guidelines around when to plant amaryllis bulbs, you'll know that we're fast approaching the end of the planting window if you're aiming for Christmas blooms. You can still buy the plants, though.
Where to buy amaryllis:
- Bloom & Wild: Buy an amaryllis plant in a gold scalloped pot
- Prestige Flowers: Try candy cane amaryllis for striking blooms
- Crocus: If you're looking for bold red flowers, try Hippeastrum 'Royal Red'
5. Indoor azaleas
Like cyclamen, azaleas can be grown indoors, too. You'll just need to pick the right cultivars – and Rhododendron simsii make fantastic Christmas houseplants, bringing a pop of colour indoors over the festive period.
'Indoor azaleas are prized for their beautiful blooms, which range from whites and pinks to deep reds,' says Jo. 'They prefer a cool spot with high humidity – a bit challenging, but rewarding.'
Where to buy indoor azaleas:
- Dobies: Try this standard azalea for vibrant winter blooms
- Crocus: Go for pink-flowering Azalea simsii, another standard type
- Bunches: Enjoy the snow-white blooms of the White Christmas Azalea
FAQs
What is the most popular potted plant for Christmas?
Poinsettias are probably the most popular potted Christmas plant. Not only is it an incredibly common Christmas gift, but the bracts are also used as Christmas decorations, or saved in a vase for table and hearth arrangements.
Amaryllis is another popular potted plant for Christmas thanks to its showy trumpet blooms. The tall stems make it a great centrepiece in any living room or dining room setting.
What plant is good as a Christmas gift?
As we've already mentioned, poinsettia and amaryllis are the most popular Christmas gifts when it comes to plants. Christmas cactus is another great option, especially for friends and family who aren't the best plant parents.
Of course, orchids are ever-popular gifts for houseplant lovers and, coupled with a stylish pot to display them in, they're a timeless present for anyone who loves their home.
Those are the best Christmas houseplants on our radar this year. Which ones will you be adding to your collection?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
-
How to clean stainless steel cutlery - the expert approved methods that will have your cutlery shining in time for Christmas
Nice shiny cutlery is the key to taking your table display to the next level
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Le Creuset held a huge half-price sale requiring police back-up - If you missed out these are 3 affordable Le Creuset lookalikes you'll love just as much
Find your dream cast iron cookware, without breaking the bank
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Where to store bedding - the best places to keep duvets, pillows and bed linen around the house
Experts share their top tips to avoid that musty smell when storing bedding at home
By Zoë Phillimore
-
How to plant amaryllis bulbs in pots for guaranteed winter blooms, according to experts
Everything you need to grow this festive favourite
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can you leave dahlias in pots over winter? You can, but only if you follow these 4 expert-approved tips
Dahlias aren’t as high maintenance as they look, but they still need protection over winter
By Lauren Bradbury
-
When is the first frost in my area? Use these tools so you can plan ahead before temperatures drop
By Sophie King
-
Can you plant bulbs too deep? Experts warn gardeners of this common mistake that could have disastrous consequences
How to determine how deep you *really* need to be planting your blooms
By Lauren Bradbury
-
When to stop planting spring bulbs – this is what skipping the autumn window means for future blooms
When is it too late to plant spring bulbs?
By Sophie King
-
This is the slug hack the King’s gardener swears by - and all you need is yeast and sugar
If you're looking at how to get rid of slugs naturally, this may be your answer.
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to store a hot tub in winter - 6 steps to successfully winterise your hot tub, whether you plan on using it or not
Follow these steps to winterise your hot tub
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Do perennials need to be protected from frost? Some do – and leaving them unprotected could spell disaster for your plants
These are the perennials that need protecting over the winter
By Sophie King