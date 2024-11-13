Best Christmas houseplants – 5 plants that bloom over the festive period for cheerful indoor displays

Did you know that some indoor plants bloom over the festive period? Well, if you'll be decorating your house in the coming weeks, you might want to consider adding some of the best Christmas houseplants into the mix.

There's a huge variety of indoor plants out there, whether you're looking for unkillable houseplants or the best air-purifying indoor plants. And while much of the garden is asleep over the winter, a number of houseplants burst into flower during the colder months, just in time for Christmas.

We've rounded up a list of the best Christmas houseplants for winter blooms to help you breathe some extra life into your home over the holidays.

1. Poinsettia

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

We couldn't open our list of the best Christmas houseplants without poinsettia. The red bracts (not petals, contrary to popular belief) are a festive staple, and they make brilliant gifts, too.

Learning how to care for a poinsettia is relatively simple, as long as you choose the right spot for it.

'Poinsettias thrive in bright, indirect light and need to be kept away from drafts and temperature swings,' says Jo, founder of Beards & Daisies. 'Allow the soil to dry out slightly between waterings, as overwatering can lead to root rot.'

Where to buy poinsettia:

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables Jo discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport and realising there had to be a better way to get plants delivered. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading the plant love, sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts.

2. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Thought cyclamen was just for the outdoors? Well, it's true that cyclamen is one of the best winter flowers for colourful blooms in the garden over Christmas – but some varieties of Cyclamen persicum can be grown inside, meaning it's one of the best Christmas houseplants, too.

'Florist's cyclamen has been specifically bred to be grown indoors, and is a cultivar of the outdoor plants native to Turkey,' says Kelly Dyer, indoor house plant expert at Patch. 'They grow from corms and, after putting on leaves and flowers over winter, will ‘die back’ in spring. This doesn’t mean they’re dead – they're just resting.'

While flowering times will depend on the variety, most indoor cyclamen will produce butterfly-shaped blooms over the winter months, forming bright displays over Christmas. Alongside that, you can enjoy their signature heart-shaped leaves.

Where to buy indoor cyclamen:

Gardening Express: Grow cyclamen 'Victoria' as a houseplant for delicate white flowers edged in pink

Grow cyclamen 'Victoria' as a houseplant for delicate white flowers edged in pink Flying Flowers: This sweet cyclamen plant comes in a turquoise pot

This sweet cyclamen plant comes in a turquoise pot Bunches: Red cyclamen in an ornate white and gold pot

Kelly Dyer Social Links Navigation Patch's plant doctor Patch’s plant doctor, Kelly Dyer, is an RHS-trained horticulturist and a lover of the botanical world who has honed her skills through almost a decade of study and work. She has hands-on experience as a head gardener, glasshouse gardener and freelance garden designer. Based in the UK, Kelly was born in South Africa, where her awe of the weird and wonderful world of flora was inspired.

3. Christmas cactus

(Image credit: Getty Images/C. Romance)

Christmas cactus, or Schlumbergera, is a succulent houseplant that produces vibrant pink, red or white blooms during the winter. Although it's a tropical plant, caring for a Christmas cactus is easy.

And while it's a member of the cactus family, this houseplant prefers moisture over conditions that are too dry. 'Keep the soil slightly moist and provide bright but indirect light for the best bloom show,' Jo advises.

There are also certain spots to avoid when choosing a place for a Christmas cactus. 'Keep your plant away from draughts and radiators,' says Kelly. 'Hit it with humidity by misting it daily or keeping it in the kitchen or bathroom.'

Providing your Christmas cactus with the right amount of darkness will also encourage better flowering. 'Ensure your cactus gets cooler nights and about 12 to 14 hours of darkness in the lead-up to its flowering period,' says Jo.

Where to buy Christmas cactus:

Crocus: Grow Schlumbergera 'Caribbean Dancer' for deep magenta flowers

Grow Schlumbergera 'Caribbean Dancer' for deep magenta flowers Patch Plants: Buy 'Francisco', a beautiful Christmas cactus plant with pink flowers

Buy 'Francisco', a beautiful Christmas cactus plant with pink flowers Amazon: Pick up a yellow-flowering Christmas cactus plant

4. Amaryllis

(Image credit: Getty Images/Melissa Ross)

Looking for bold, showy blooms? Amaryllis also makes our list of the best Christmas houseplants – it's another popular Christmas gift that flowers over the winter.

Also known as Hippeastrum, amaryllis is known for its tall stems and large trumpet blooms, perfect for table arrangements. You'll just need to keep it out of pets' reach, as it's one of the more poisonous festive plants.

'Turn the pot regularly as the stem grows to prevent it from leaning towards the light,' Jo advises. 'Water sparingly until growth appears, then water regularly.'

If you want to grow them from scratch, you'll need to learn how to plant amaryllis bulbs in pots – though if you're aware of the guidelines around when to plant amaryllis bulbs, you'll know that we're fast approaching the end of the planting window if you're aiming for Christmas blooms. You can still buy the plants, though.

Where to buy amaryllis:

Bloom & Wild: Buy an amaryllis plant in a gold scalloped pot

Buy an amaryllis plant in a gold scalloped pot Prestige Flowers: Try candy cane amaryllis for striking blooms

Try candy cane amaryllis for striking blooms Crocus: If you're looking for bold red flowers, try Hippeastrum 'Royal Red'

5. Indoor azaleas

(Image credit: Getty Images/OlgaVolodina)

Like cyclamen, azaleas can be grown indoors, too. You'll just need to pick the right cultivars – and Rhododendron simsii make fantastic Christmas houseplants, bringing a pop of colour indoors over the festive period.

'Indoor azaleas are prized for their beautiful blooms, which range from whites and pinks to deep reds,' says Jo. 'They prefer a cool spot with high humidity – a bit challenging, but rewarding.'

Where to buy indoor azaleas:

Dobies: Try this standard azalea for vibrant winter blooms

Try this standard azalea for vibrant winter blooms Crocus: Go for pink-flowering Azalea simsii, another standard type

Go for pink-flowering Azalea simsii, another standard type Bunches: Enjoy the snow-white blooms of the White Christmas Azalea

FAQs

What is the most popular potted plant for Christmas?

Poinsettias are probably the most popular potted Christmas plant. Not only is it an incredibly common Christmas gift, but the bracts are also used as Christmas decorations, or saved in a vase for table and hearth arrangements.

Amaryllis is another popular potted plant for Christmas thanks to its showy trumpet blooms. The tall stems make it a great centrepiece in any living room or dining room setting.

What plant is good as a Christmas gift?

As we've already mentioned, poinsettia and amaryllis are the most popular Christmas gifts when it comes to plants. Christmas cactus is another great option, especially for friends and family who aren't the best plant parents.

Of course, orchids are ever-popular gifts for houseplant lovers and, coupled with a stylish pot to display them in, they're a timeless present for anyone who loves their home.

Those are the best Christmas houseplants on our radar this year. Which ones will you be adding to your collection?