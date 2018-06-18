British gardeners are wary of water. But, if used carefully, it can add life and movement to all kinds of empty spaces

A water feature has the image of being rather an excessive form of decoration- expensive to install and maintain. This is curious as many water features are actually unproblematic as the ink and taps in a kitchen.

And if you thought water features were a thing of the past, think again. We predict that our apparently warmer summers will make for a gradual increase in the number of fountains and pools in our gardens.

This pretty water feature works by reusing water stored in a reservoir – water is pumped up to emerge at the top, before trickling back down.

You will need

Water feature

Plastic reservoir

Pump

Decorative pebbles or slate chippings

Step-by-step guide to installing a water feature

1. Dig a hole where the feature is to go, insert the reservoir and fill with water.

2. Attach one end of the hosing to the pump and lower into the water, keeping hold of the other end.

3. Thread the hosing from the pump through the lid of the reservoir (or steel mesh) and close the lid covering the reservoir.

4. Attach the loose end of the hosing to the inlet at the bottom of the water feature. Lower the feature onto the lid of the reservoir.

5. Turn the feature on briefly so you can adjust the flow rate from the pump through the water feature, until you’re happy with the level of water flow.

6. If you don’t have an outdoor electricity socket, and want to plug in the unit indoors and trail the wire outside, you’ll need to cover the wire in a conduit or use armoured cabling, plugged into a RCD.

7. Once you’re happy with the position of the water feature, the reservoir lid can be covered with decorative pebbles or stone chippings to hide the black plastic.

