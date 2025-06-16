I can’t choose between these 2 pretty water butts at B&Q – It’s the stunning garden feature I never knew I needed

I don’t know about you, but pretty garden water butts are the surprising garden feature I didn’t know I wanted until the Ideal Home team spotted one at B&Q recently.

Any gardener will know how important a installing a water butt is for providing a fresh, free water source to help your garden flourish - as especially as the weather heats up and the possibility of hosepipe bans start rearing their heads.

However it’s fair to see that great big plastic water butts can be a little ugly. While there are things you can do to make a water butt more attractive, these pretty water butts require no additional effort.

These styles have clever planting space in the top so you can increase the physical appeal of butt and add some extra planting space to your garden at the same time.

We first spotted the Amesbury Water Butt at B&Q's press show. It's not currently on sale at B&Q, but you can pick one up for £83 at Wickes. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Rebecca Knight)

As a home journalist, one of the best parts of the job is getting to view the upcoming releases of our favourite brands. It was at B&Q’s summer preview where we spotted the Amesbury water butt, which sparked my interest in pretty water butts - I never knew how much I wanted one until now.

The Amesbury water butt is not currently available to buy at B&Q, however I have seen an Amesbury Water Butt for £83 at Wicks . However, B&Q has two other alternatives that nail the pretty water butt or decorative water butt trend.

Rainwater Tank Water Butt £169 at B&Q This water butt can hold 240l, and includes a connection kit. Rainwater Tank Water Butt £146.29 at B&Q This terracotta coloured plastic water butt can hold 210 L.

The Rainwater tank Water butt (£169 at B&Q) is both practical and stylish. It comes as a two-in-one set that includes an insert that can be inserted into the form of the pot so you can showcase your favourite flowers and plants. The clever feature means that not only does your garden have extra growing space, but your water butt will look less bulky.

Not only is this tank pretty, but it’s incredibly functional, too, holding 240 litres of water. The plastic is highly durable and frost-resistant, meaning you won’t have lost substance to style.

Similarly the Rainwater Tank Water Butt Plastic Container Garden Storage Barrel (£146.29 at B&Q) can hold 210L water whilst looking like a stunning terracotta pot. It’s also an integrated planter, meaning you can add plants, flowers and herbs for visual appeal and is made from weatherproof materials. If you’re not a fan of bulky, plastic butts, this one is perfect for enhancing your Mediterranean garden ideas .

I’m a little enamoured with the pretty water butt trend, but if you want to go even futher with upgrading your water harvesting ideas you can try making a rain pot out of a large terracotta pot and rain chain.

However, for now I'm giving my DIY skills a break and picking up one of these water butt turned planters for my outdoor space.